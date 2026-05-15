From Fixable to Fineable: ICE’s Quiet Overhaul of I-9 Violation Classifications

For nearly 30 years, employers completing Form I-9s operated under a forgiving framework: make a minor administrative mistake, like a missing date, an omitted title, and you had 10 days to fix it without penalty. That safety net just got a lot smaller. Without a formal announcement or rulemaking process, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) recently posted updated guidance that reclassifies many common administrative errors as “substantive” violations subject to immediate fines. The practical effect is significant: errors that used to be correctable now carry per-violation penalties ranging from $288 to $2,861, and they add up fast.

Here’s what changed, why it matters, and what employers should be doing about it.

The Old Framework: The Virtue Memo

Since 1997, ICE and employers relied on a memo authored by Paul Virtue, then a senior attorney at the Immigration and Naturalization Service, that drew a clear line between “technical” and “substantive” I-9 errors. Substantive errors went to the heart of the form’s purpose—verifying identity and work authorization. Technical errors were minor administrative oversights: a missing date, a blank field, an incomplete entry. Under the Virtue Memo, employers who received a Notice of Inspection had a 10-day cure period to correct technical mistakes without facing fines. The memo also allowed room for good faith efforts to correct common mistakes and avoid penalties.

What ICE Changed

On March 16, 2026, ICE updated its Form I-9 Inspection fact sheet, effectively reclassifying a number of previously correctable errors as substantive violations carrying immediate fine exposure. There was no Federal Register notice, no proposed rulemaking, and no public announcement.

The following errors, among others, previously treated as technical and curable within 10 days, are now classified as substantive violations:

An employee’s omission of their birth date, immigration numbers, or the date that the form was signed in Section 1.

An employer’s failure to list the employer or authorized representative’s title in Section 2.

An employer’s failure to fully record or incorrectly record List A, B, and/or C documentation in Section 2.

An employer’s failure to list the employee’s first date of employment in Section 2.

Use of the Spanish-language I-9 form outside of Puerto Rico.

In practical terms, ICE’s new guidance effectively collapses the distinction between technical and substantive errors. Most common I-9 errors now carry fine exposure.

How Fines Are Calculated

Fines range from $288 to $2,861 per violation, with each deficiency on a form treated as a separate violation. The base fine is determined by the employer’s overall “violation percentage,” the number of substantive violations divided by the total number of I-9s inspected, across six bands (0–9 percent, 10–19 percent, 20–29 percent, 30–39 percent, 40–49 percent, and 50 percent or more), with higher percentages triggering higher per-form penalties.

On top of the base fine, ICE applies a five-factor enhancement matrix that can adjust the penalty by up to ±25 percent. The five statutory factors are: (1) size of the business, (2) good faith of the employer, (3) seriousness of the violations, (4) whether unauthorized workers were involved, and (5) history of previous violations. Each factor independently moves the fine ±five percent depending on whether ICE treats it as aggravating, mitigating, or neutral.

To illustrate: an employer with 1,000 employees whose audited I-9 forms show a 50-percent error rate, meaning half the forms contain at least one deficiency, would fall in the highest base fine band, and with aggravating factors could face well over $1.4 million in penalties.

The Broader Enforcement Picture

Immigration enforcement continues to be a hot-button issue, with ICE taking a more aggressive posture across the board. While much of the public attention has focused on raids, detentions, and deportations, employers should not lose sight of administrative inspections and audits. The updated guidance on substantive violations signals that the government is continuing to build its ammunition on the civil penalty side as well, and the compliance risks associated with I-9 audits are not going away.

What Employers Should Do Now

In light of these changes, here is what employers should be prioritizing:

Conduct an internal I-9 audit. Employers should audit not just existing I-9 forms, but also the hiring and onboarding process behind them, to ensure companywide compliance. Errors previously flagged as technical and left uncorrected may now constitute substantive violations under the new guidance. Importantly, proactive remediation before a Notice of Inspection creates the strongest available evidence of good faith for penalty purposes.

Employers should audit not just existing I-9 forms, but also the hiring and onboarding process behind them, to ensure companywide compliance. Errors previously flagged as technical and left uncorrected may now constitute substantive violations under the new guidance. Importantly, proactive remediation before a Notice of Inspection creates the strongest available evidence of good faith for penalty purposes. Invest in Human Resources (“HR”) training. Training is critical, both from a compliance perspective and to address the anxiety that HR staff may be feeling about heightened I-9 requirements. The completion timelines are tight, which can trip up even experienced professionals.

Training is critical, both from a compliance perspective and to address the anxiety that HR staff may be feeling about heightened I-9 requirements. The completion timelines are tight, which can trip up even experienced professionals. Evaluate electronic I-9 systems. Employers still using paper I-9 forms should consider transitioning to an electronic system with built-in processes to avoid and limit substantive errors. However, not all electronic I-9 systems meet the requirements under the regulations, and employers should work with counsel to ensure any system they adopt is compliant.

Employers still using paper I-9 forms should consider transitioning to an electronic system with built-in processes to avoid and limit substantive errors. However, not all electronic I-9 systems meet the requirements under the regulations, and employers should work with counsel to ensure any system they adopt is compliant. Verify remote inspection compliance. ICE now explicitly treats certain remote-verification missteps as substantive violations, including failure to properly mark the “alternative procedure” checkbox in Section 2 or Supplement B. Employers should confirm they were active E-Verify participants at the time any remote verification was conducted.

Conclusion

ICE’s quiet reclassification of I-9 errors represents a meaningful shift in the compliance landscape. With enforcement activity elevated and the cure window effectively closed for most common errors, proactive compliance is no longer optional. Employers who get ahead of this, through internal self-audits, training, and updated systems, will be best positioned to minimize exposure if and when a Notice of Inspection arrives.