Five Warning Signs Your Business Partner Is Preparing for Litigation—And What You Should Do

Most business divorces do not begin with a lawsuit. They begin with subtle changes in behavior. For months—or even years—business partners may disagree about strategy, compensation, management, or the future of the company. Healthy businesses survive disagreements every day. The difference is that, at some point, one partner may stop trying to solve the problem and begin preparing to win it in court. Recognizing those warning signs early can make a significant difference. More importantly, how you respond may ultimately become evidence in the case itself. Here are five common warning signs that your business partner may be preparing for litigation.

They Begin Creating a Written Record

One of the earliest signs is a noticeable change in communication. Conversations that once occurred in person or over the telephone suddenly become lengthy emails. Routine business discussions begin sounding like legal correspondence. Your partner starts documenting every disagreement, quoting provisions of shareholder agreements or operating agreements, and carefully preserving written exchanges. This does not necessarily mean litigation is inevitable. It does mean your partner may be creating a record for a future judge, arbitrator, or mediator.

What should you do?

Assume that every email, text message, and memorandum may someday be an exhibit in court or a forthcoming motion. Remain calm. Avoid sarcasm, insults, or emotional responses. State your position clearly, accurately, and professionally. A Judge reading your emails months later should see a reasonable business owner attempting to solve problems—not escalate them.

Increased Requests for Financial Information and Company Records

One of the more common signs that litigation may be on the horizon is a noticeable increase in requests for company information. A business partner who has rarely asked questions about the company’s finances may suddenly request financial statements, general ledgers, tax returns, bank records, payroll information, customer lists, vendor agreements, and corporate minutes. At the same time, you may notice increased downloading or copying of electronic files, emails, and other company documents. This does not necessarily mean litigation is inevitable. In many cases, owners are simply exercising their legitimate rights. Under most shareholder agreements, operating agreements, partnership agreements, and applicable state statutes, owners are entitled to inspect certain books and records of the business. However, experienced business divorce attorneys often advise clients to obtain and preserve important business records before litigation begins. As a result, increased requests for information should not be ignored.

What should you do?

First, resist the temptation to become defensive or refuse legitimate requests. If your business partner has a legal right to inspect financial information or corporate records, those records should generally be produced in a timely and professional manner. Unnecessarily withholding information can create additional legal issues and may later be characterized as evidence of oppressive conduct or a breach of fiduciary duty.

Second, preserve all company records. Do not delete emails, alter financial information, or destroy documents. Courts take the preservation of evidence seriously, and allegations that records were destroyed or withheld can significantly complicate an otherwise straightforward business dispute.

Finally, if the requests become unusually broad, burdensome, or appear designed to gather evidence for anticipated litigation, consult experienced legal counsel before responding. An attorney can help you satisfy your legal obligations while protecting the company’s legitimate interests and ensuring that confidential or privileged information is handled appropriately.

Decisions Suddenly Become Formal Disputes

Business partners often disagree. Litigation becomes more likely when routine disagreements suddenly transform into accusations. Perhaps every management decision is challenged. Routine expenses are questioned. Compensation decisions become allegations of self-dealing. Ordinary business judgment is characterized as misconduct. This shift often signals that someone is building legal claims rather than simply expressing frustration.

What should you do?

Continue making decisions that are supported by legitimate business reasons. Document why important decisions are being made, particularly those involving compensation, distributions, hiring, termination, company expenditures, or access to information. Good corporate governance is often your best defense.

Lawyers Suddenly Appear in the Conversation

Sometimes this is obvious. You receive correspondence from an attorney. Your partner mentions consulting counsel. Requests begin citing statutory rights or provisions of the governing documents. Other times, the change is more subtle. Communications become unusually polished and legalistic, suggesting they are being reviewed before being sent.

What should you do?

Do not assume you can “wait and see.” Early legal advice is often far less expensive than emergency litigation. An experienced business divorce attorney can explain your rights, help preserve evidence, evaluate potential claims, and sometimes resolve disputes before they become lawsuits. Seeking counsel does not mean you are declaring war. It means you are making informed decisions.

Trust Has Completely Broken Down

The most significant warning sign is often the simplest. The partners no longer trust one another. Information is withheld. Meetings become confrontational. Decisions are second-guessed. Employees begin taking sides. Customers and vendors notice tension within the company. At this point, the legal issues are often symptoms of a relationship that has already failed.

What should you do?

If there is still an opportunity to resolve the dispute through negotiation, mediation, or a structured buyout, pursue it. Business divorce litigation is expensive, disruptive, and emotionally draining. A negotiated resolution often preserves substantially more value than years of litigation. That said, not every case can be settled. If litigation becomes necessary, being prepared from the outset places you in a much stronger position.

The Most Important Advice: Conduct Yourself Like the Judge or Jury Is Watching

One of the biggest mistakes business owners make is allowing emotions to control their communications. Business divorces are intensely personal. Many partners have spent decades building a company together. Feelings of betrayal are common. Nevertheless, every email, letter, text message, and meeting should be approached with the understanding that a judge may someday review it.

Ask yourself:

Does this communication solve the problem?

Is it accurate?

Is it respectful?

Would I be comfortable reading this aloud in a courtroom?

Professionalism is not a sign of weakness. It is often one of your strongest strategic advantages. Judges routinely evaluate credibility. A business owner who remains courteous, thoughtful, and focused on legitimate business concerns is far more persuasive than one who reacts emotionally or vindictively.

When Should You Contact an Attorney ?

You should consider consulting experienced counsel if:

Your partner begins restricting your access to company information.

You suspect company assets are being diverted or misused.

You receive threats of litigation or demands from counsel.

There are disputes regarding compensation, distributions, management authority, or fiduciary duties.

You believe the business relationship may no longer be salvageable.

The earlier experienced counsel becomes involved, the more options typically remain available.

Final Thoughts

Most business divorces do not happen overnight. They develop gradually through deteriorating trust, changing communications, and increasingly adversarial conduct. Recognizing the warning signs early allows you to protect both your legal rights and the value of the business. Above all else, remain professional. Document facts—not emotions. Make sound business decisions. Preserve important records. Seek legal advice before making significant decisions. Your conduct during the months leading up to litigation can be just as important as your conduct during the litigation itself.