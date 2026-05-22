Five Compliance Best Practices for … Customs Recordkeeping

As an accompaniment to our biweekly series on What Every Multinational Should Know About various international trade, enforcement, and compliance topics, below find an update to our “Five Compliance Best Practices” series, which provides quick-hit advice on how organizations (particularly multinational companies) can implement compliance best practices to enhance their compliance programs and internal controls.

Customs recordkeeping requirements are encoded in the Customs regulations and are mandatory for importers. To conduct a quick check on the adequacy of your Customs recordkeeping, consider conducting the following Five Things: