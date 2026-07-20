First Major Ultra-Processed Food Case Ends in Dismissal

The first major personal injury case in the country targeting ultra-processed foods (“UPFs”) is over – and it ended in a decisive defense win. On June 30, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania dismissed Martinez with prejudice, holding that the plaintiff failed to plead actual injury tied to specific products, failed to identify a viable causation theory, and could not cure those deficiencies through amendment. For defendants in the food and beverage industry, the decision confirms that early-stage pleading challenges can be a powerful tool where UPF plaintiffs are unable to connect particular products to their alleged harms.

Case Background & Procedural History

Plaintiff filed suit in December 2024, alleging that eleven major food and beverage manufacturers produced and aggressively marketed UPFs that caused him to develop two chronic illnesses by age sixteen. The complaint alleged that Defendants intentionally engineered UPFs to be highly satiating and addictive, while concealing or disregarding their alleged long-term health effects.

In January 2025, the Defendants removed the case to federal court, and in March 2025, they jointly moved to dismiss the complaint. The Court granted that motion in August 2025, holding that Plaintiff failed to allege which products he consumed, when he consumed them, how often, or in what quantities. The Court also characterized the complaint as an impermissible “shotgun pleading” that failed to provide Defendants with adequate notice of the claims and conduct at issue, particularly given the broad range of products identified and the limited factual allegations tying those products to Plaintiff’s alleged injuries.

In September 2025, Plaintiff sought leave to file a First Amended Complaint, arguing that the amended pleading cured the deficiencies by specifically identifying each Defendant’s UPF products he allegedly consumed, along with the timeframe and frequency of consumption. Nearly ten months later, the Court denied Plaintiff’s motion, concluding that any amendment would be futile.

Court’s Reasoning

In its decision, the Court observed that “UPFs are not, themselves, a regulated class of products within the law.” Accordingly, the Court explained, “a plaintiff seeking to hold producers of food liable in tort must show the products they consumed caused the harm they suffered.” According to the Court, Plaintiff failed to make that showing on two independent grounds.

No specific causation. The Court held that tort claims of this nature require adequate allegations of specific causation, which were lacking. As the Court explained, “[a]llegations of increased risk, biological plausibility, and association do not show that any particular product – or any particular Defendant’s product – actually caused [Plaintiff’s] diagnosis.”

No viable liability theory. The Court found that Plaintiff had not identified a viable theory of liability. Plaintiff urged the Court to apply the alternative liability doctrine, which in limited circumstances permits recovery where it is impossible to determine which defendant caused the harm. The Court rejected that argument, noting that the Third Circuit has consistently declined to apply the doctrine in cases “where the harm is cumulative and slow to be identified.” The Court further reasoned that the doctrine was inapplicable because the Defendants’ products allegedly contained different harmful substances, such that there was no single, unified wrongful act.

The Court concluded by acknowledging that Plaintiff’s claims raise “serious concerns about the UPF industry and its effects on children’s health,” but held that the claims nonetheless fail as a matter of law.

Looking Ahead

The regulatory and litigation landscape surrounding UPFs continues to evolve, as state and federal authorities increase scrutiny and additional suits are filed. But the outcome in Martinez represents an important early decision for defendants. At a minimum, it underscores that courts will require plaintiffs asserting UPF-related personal injury claims to plead – and ultimately prove – product-specific exposure, a legally viable theory of liability, and facts sufficient to establish specific causation. For companies in the food and beverage space, it is a reminder that rigorous pleading standards remain a powerful first line of defense.