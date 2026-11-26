A recent decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit addresses injury and causation in environmental class actions. The court explains that, when injury and causation are elements of liability, plaintiffs cannot avoid individualized proof merely by framing the case around common evidence of a defendant’s conduct or by reserving individualized damages for a later phase. The court reversed class certification of negligence and negligent-failure-to-warn claims, while affirming certification of a trespass claim.

In Brown v. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., — F.4th —-, 2026 WL 3536039 (1st Cir. Nov. 17, 2026), property owners near Saint-Gobain’s Merrimack, New Hampshire, facility alleged that airborne PFOA emissions reached their properties and contaminated private wells and the municipal water supply. The district court certified a class on liability for negligence, negligent failure to warn, and trespass claims, reasoning that common liability issues predominated over individualized damages issues. It had separately denied certification of a nuisance claim, and neither party challenged that ruling on appeal.

The First Circuit agreed that duty and breach on the negligence-based claims could be addressed with common evidence focused on Saint-Gobain’s conduct. However, because the level of contamination varied substantially for different properties, the plaintiffs had not shown how they could establish on a class-wide basis which properties had actually been harmed. And even if a property was harmed, causation required consideration of whether Saint-Gobain’s conduct was a substantial factor in each class member’s harm, including the possible contribution of other sources of PFOA. The court held that these contested, property-specific questions were central to establishing liability for negligence—not merely damages—and would overwhelm the common issues relating to duty and breach.

The court reached a different result on the trespass claim. The First Circuit concluded that, under the applicable New Hampshire law, the mere intrusion of PFOA onto property—not additional harm from that intrusion—was the relevant injury for trespass liability. The defendant did not develop an argument that, because PFOA is invisible and intangible (and presumably harmless at certain levels), more than mere presence of the alleged contaminant was required. The validity of the plaintiffs’ common proof by expert testimony that facility-attributable PFOA reached properties in the class area therefore presented a predominating common question. The court also rejected the defendant’s Seventh Amendment challenge to bifurcation of liability and damages because, where the class claim was limited to trespass, the same issues would not need to be reexamined by separate juries.

From the defense perspective, Brown underscores the importance of tying a predominance challenge to the elements of each claim and to the evidence offered, demonstrating individual variation among putative class members. A generalized critique of common expert evidence may not carry the day on class certification. Here, however, the plaintiffs’ evidence did not account for other potential sources of contamination or establish injury and causation across the proposed class for the negligence claims. The defendant might have had a chance of defeating class certification on the trespass claim had it argued, as the court suggested in footnote 11 of the opinion, that more than mere presence of the contaminant at an invisible, harmless level was required (and supported that argument with expert testimony demonstrating individual variation across the class).