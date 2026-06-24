First Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Data Breach Class Action for Lack of Traceable Injury

Santos-Pagán v. Bayamón Medical Center Reinforces Standing Limits in Data Breach Litigation

The First Circuit recently affirmed dismissal of a putative data breach class action against Bayamón Medical Center (BMC), holding that the plaintiff failed to plausibly allege that her injuries were traceable to the healthcare provider’s 2019 ransomware attack. In Santos-Pagán v. Bayamón Medical Center, the court concluded that allegations of identity-related harm occurring after a data breach do not alone establish Article III standing where the complaint does not plausibly connect those injuries to the breach itself. The decision provides another significant defense victory in data breach class action litigation and underscores the continuing importance of causation and traceability in establishing Article III standing at the pleading stage.

Background

BMC experienced a ransomware attack in May 2019 that exposed the personally identifiable information and protected health information of more than 500,000 patients. Following an investigation, the hospital notified patients that unauthorized actors had accessed and encrypted information, but the investigation found no indication that the information had been used by unauthorized persons.

The plaintiff filed a putative class action alleging that the hospital failed to adequately safeguard patient information. The complaint asserted that the breach exposed patients to an increased risk of identity theft, required mitigation efforts, caused out-of-pocket expenses, and diminished the value of their information. After multiple rounds of pleading, the plaintiff added allegations that an unknown cellular account had been opened in her name following receipt of the breach notification and that she spent approximately $800 addressing the issue.

The district court dismissed the action for lack of standing, and the plaintiff appealed.

The First Circuit Held That the Plaintiff Failed to Establish Traceability

The First Circuit affirmed. Although the court concluded that the plaintiff had alleged a concrete injury in fact based on actual misuse of her information, it held that she failed to plausibly allege that the injury was fairly traceable to the BMC breach. The court emphasized that Article III standing requires more than allegations that a plaintiff experienced identity-related problems sometime after a data breach. Instead, a plaintiff must plead facts supporting a plausible connection between the challenged breach and the alleged misuse of information. In short, “the plaintiff’s injury [must] be fairly traceable to the defendant’s conduct” based on the allegations in the complaint.

The complaint contained no factual allegations showing that the information used to open the cellular account originated from the hospital breach. Nor did it allege facts suggesting that the hackers actually acquired, exfiltrated, sold, or misused patient information. To the contrary, the breach notification indicated that investigators found no evidence that the information had been used by unauthorized persons. The court concluded that the complaint relied on speculation rather than facts plausibly connecting the alleged fraud to the breach.

The First Circuit also rejected the argument that temporal proximity alone established causation. Although temporal proximity was one factor supporting traceability in the First Circuit’s prior decision in Webb v. Injured Workers Pharmacy, LLC , the court emphasized that Webb involved additional factual allegations linking the alleged misuse to the breach. The fact that a fraudulent cellular account was opened after breach notification did not plausibly demonstrate that the account resulted from the ransomware incident. Indeed, the plaintiff did not even allege that the same kind of information exposed in the incident was required to open the fraudulent account. Without factual allegations linking the alleged misuse to the compromised data, the complaint failed to satisfy Article III’s traceability requirement. For our prior discussion of the First Circuit’s analysis in Webb, see our prior post.

Finally, because the plaintiff did not raise on appeal the issues of whether the diminution of value of her information, efforts to mitigate future harm, and loss of the benefit of her bargain with BMC constituted injury in fact, the court did not reach those questions. The court did note that, because the complaint failed to allege traceability, even if those standing arguments had been raised on appeal, they would not have altered the outcome.

First Circuit Continues to Refine Data Breach Standing Requirements

The decision is notable because many data breach class action cases focus primarily on whether plaintiffs have alleged a sufficiently concrete injury. In Santos-Pagán, the First Circuit instead centered its analysis on causation. The court recognized that even where a plaintiff alleges actual misuse or identity-related harm, standing may still fail if the complaint does not plausibly connect that harm to the defendant’s data breach.

The ruling also reflects growing judicial scrutiny of complaints that rely on generalized assumptions about cybercriminal conduct. Courts increasingly require plaintiffs to plead facts showing not only that a breach occurred, but that the specific information compromised in the breach was likely used in the manner alleged. Here, the First Circuit made clear that temporal proximity alone will not plausibly establish traceability absent additional factual allegations linking the alleged misuse to the breach.

Key Takeaways for Defendants

Santos-Pagán provides several useful lessons for defendants facing privacy and data breach class actions. First, standing challenges remain a powerful early defense even where plaintiffs allege actual identity-related harm. As observed in a prior post, standing-based motions to dismiss continue to succeed with some frequency in the First Circuit. Second, defendants should carefully scrutinize whether the complaint plausibly links any alleged misuse of information to the specific breach at issue rather than relying on vague temporal proximity or generalized allegations of increased risk. Third, the decision underscores that traceability remains an independent constitutional requirement that plaintiffs must satisfy even when they plausibly allege a concrete injury.

For businesses defending against data breach class action claims, the First Circuit’s decision offers a powerful reminder that allegations of downstream fraud do not automatically establish standing. Plaintiffs must still plausibly connect the alleged harm to the defendant’s breach, and where that connection is missing, dismissal remains appropriate at the pleading stage.