First Brands After Conversion: What the Collapse Actually Teaches Lenders and Trade Creditors

On September 1, 2026, Judge Christopher M. Lopez entered an order converting the remaining First Brands chapter 11 cases to chapter 7, a week after his August 24 bench ruling denying confirmation of the debtors’s liquidating plan. Eleven months after the automotive-aftermarket company behind FRAM, Autolite, Prestone, and Trico filed, substantially all of the operating businesses had been sold or wound down, most of the roughly $1.1 billion of new-money DIP financing was gone, and at least $222 million of bankruptcy-incurred obligations remained unpaid.

Most commentary since the filing has centered on off-balance-sheet financing and whether the receivables programs were “true sales” or disguised loans. That question still matters, but it is not the lesson of the confirmation ruling. First Brands is not an indictment of factoring. It is a warning about collateral no one independently verified, entity and lien mechanics no one could reconcile, and a plan that asked the court to make irreversible transfers on the strength of litigation that had not yet been filed.

How It Started: A Capital Structure No One Could Reconcile

First Brands grew by acquisition into a global aftermarket-parts platform with more than 25 brands and roughly $5 billion in annual sales. Alongside a conventional funded-debt structure sat a second one: receivables factoring, supply-chain finance, and inventory facilities housed in special-purpose entities. First-day materials described approximately $6.1 billion of on-balance-sheet funded debt, roughly $2.3 billion of SPV financing, about $2.3 billion of factoring exposure, and roughly $800 million of supply-chain obligations. Those categories were not additive and were not characterized consistently, which was itself the problem: no single presentation reconciled the enterprise’s obligations, counterparties, and liens.

The tools were ordinary. Non-recourse factoring, reverse factoring, and inventory-backed SPV facilities are standard in asset-heavy businesses with long payment cycles. The risk came from scale, fragmentation, and control. Multiple programs relied on the same borrower-prepared reports and collateral descriptions, which later could not be matched to actual invoices, inventory, collections, or lien releases.

Within weeks, factoring counterparties alleged that billions of dollars attributed to the receivables programs could not be accounted for. The court appointed an independent examiner on a negotiated $7 million budget. The examiner produced an interim report, asked for more money, and was turned down. The interim work showed the scale of the reconstruction problem without resolving the ownership, priority, and liability disputes.

Why “True Sale” Was Only the Opening Question

Outside a statutory safe harbor, courts deciding whether a receivables transfer is a sale or a secured loan look at substance: recourse, allocation of non-payment risk, pricing, servicing and collection rights, commingling, control, and how the parties documented and booked the deal. Texas law short-circuits that inquiry. Under section 9.109(e) of the Business and Commerce Code, the parties’ characterization of a transfer of accounts as a sale is conclusive, but only “in the absence of fraud or intentional misrepresentation.” New York, the other common choice of law for these programs, has no comparable clause.

That qualifier is the whole case. A true-sale clause addresses characterization. It does not establish that an invoice existed, that the amount was accurate, that the seller owned the receivable, or that the same asset had not already been sold to someone else. The January 29, 2026 indictment of founder Patrick James and his brother Edward alleges exactly those things: fake or inflated invoices, double- and triple-pledged collateral, falsified financial statements, and concealed liabilities. Both pleaded not guilty, the charges remain allegations, and Judge Lopez was explicit that his confirmation ruling decided neither the criminal case nor the estates’ civil claims.

Once fraud is alleged, the disputes stop being about recharacterization and become questions of title, tracing, perfection, and priority. Did the asset exist? Who owns it? Was the prior lien released? Where did the collections go? A true-sale opinion is not evidence on any of them.

The Plan Failed on More Than Feasibility

By early 2026 most of the new money in the $4.4 billion DIP package ($1.1 billion new money, $3.3 billion roll-up) had been spent, a whole-company sale was off the table, and the debtors were selling or winding down business lines individually. The plan therefore centered on three trusts, principally a litigation trust to pursue estate claims against former insiders, officers, and third parties. The debtors identified approximately $25 billion in gross transfers as a potential claim universe. That figure was not a valuation; the record did not net repayments, setoffs, defenses, collectability, litigation expense, or the effect of the pending criminal case.

The trust would start with roughly $75 million in cash and committed funding. Under the plan’s projected waterfall, the estates needed $1.9 to $2 billion of distributable litigation proceeds before allowed administrative and priority claims could be paid in full. Administrative claimants could take reduced treatment now or wait for full payment on an effective date that might not arrive until late 2028. Meanwhile, the plan’s most important transactions would become final at confirmation.

Judge Lopez denied confirmation on four independent grounds.

Credit bid and marketing. Section 363(k) lets a secured creditor credit bid only against property subject to its lien. The DIP lenders held liens on proceeds of certain avoidance actions, not the actions themselves, so the court rejected a credit bid for claims outside their collateral. It also found the marketing record inadequate, because the information supporting the multibillion-dollar transfer analysis surfaced too late for the market or competing litigation-finance providers to evaluate it. Feasibility and administrative priority. Section 1129(a)(11) permits a plan to propose liquidation; it does not excuse the plan from being capable of consummation. Section 1129(a)(9) requires cash payment of allowed administrative claims on the effective date absent consent. With no final administrative-claims universe, speculative timing and amount of litigation recoveries, and thin evidence of claim value, the court could not find reasonable assurance the plan would perform. The point of no return. Trust formation, asset transfers, the credit-bid transactions, governance changes, debtor releases, and exculpation would become final at confirmation, while the consideration for administrative creditors depended on future litigation. The court distinguished Steward Health Care, where it had retained checkpoints before irreversible steps. Here the give came before anyone could know whether the take would follow. Classification, voting, and settlement defects. The plan could not use DIP roll-up claims treated as administrative claims to supply an accepting impaired class at Viceroy and FBG Holdings. And the court refused to approve a preference settlement that allowed an electing creditor to be removed later for alleged “adverse conduct” unrelated to its preference exposure.

The ruling was narrower than the headlines. The court did not reject litigation trusts as a category, decide the merits of the estate claims, or find bad faith, and it overruled several disclosure and process objections. But the defects could not be cured with immaterial changes. Fixing them meant a new marketing process, a rewritten plan, a new disclosure statement, and re-solicitation, and administratively insolvent estates had no way to pay for any of it. Conversion followed.

What Lenders and DIP Providers Should Take From the Case

The wrong lesson is that factoring or securitization is inherently unsafe. The right lesson is that complex working-capital finance requires independent asset verification, an enterprise-wide collateral map, and legal closure at every transfer.

Verify existence, amount, eligibility, and exclusivity. Borrowing-base certificates and borrower-generated agings are representations, not proof. Tie ERP records to purchase orders, shipping evidence, invoices, credit memos, and lockbox activity. Account-debtor confirmations, third-party inventory counts, and unique asset identifiers across facilities are what catch fabricated, stale, or multiply financed collateral before a default. Close the entity, title, and lien chain. When assets move to an SPV, verify the transfer, authority, consideration, separateness, perfection, control of proceeds, and every release of an existing lien. Terminations, subordinations, control agreements, and intercreditor documents are closing deliverables, not post-closing assumptions. A missing release turns expected collateral into an ownership dispute. Draft to economic exposure, not accounting labels. Definitions of Indebtedness and permitted receivables programs should capture recourse, repurchase obligations, dilution support, guarantees, and retained servicing. Require entity-level reporting of every factoring, supply-chain, and inventory-finance program by counterparty and asset pool, with caps and anti-duplication representations that work across baskets. Treat systems access as credit protection. For a highly levered, acquisition-driven borrower running multiple SPVs, direct read-only access to ERP and bank data, cross-facility reporting, and audit escalation rights are collateral safeguards. A lender should be able to reconstruct the asset and cash trail without relying on the people whose conduct is in question. Underwrite the DIP to administrative solvency. Stress-test the DIP budget separately for operating burn, wind-down costs, professional fees, section 503(b)(9) claims, post-petition vendor claims, and litigation funding, and do not talk about a $4.4 billion facility as if $4.4 billion were new liquidity. If the exit depends on unfiled litigation, require staged commitments and objective milestones before releases or asset transfers become irreversible.

What Trade Creditors Should Take From the Case

Priority is leverage, not liquidity. Section 503(b)(9) claims and allowed post-petition vendor claims carry administrative priority, but priority does not create cash. Watch the DIP budget, the administrative reserve, and the effective-date conditions, and as administrative solvency weakens, tighten terms, reduce exposure, and require deposits. A chapter 11 label does not guarantee payment. Know the payment chain. Factoring, reverse factoring, and supply-chain finance change who owns a receivable and who is entitled to collect it. Confirm the contracting entity, validate notices of assignment and payment-instruction changes, and treat competing payment demands as a legal problem rather than an accounts-payable issue. Paying the wrong party creates double-payment risk. Preserve every procedural right, then revisit them after conversion. File proofs of claim, section 503(b)(9) requests, reclamation demands, and setoff and recoupment rights. Voting can shape or block a plan, but it cannot fund a recovery. After conversion, a chapter 7 trustee, not the debtor or a proposed litigation trustee, controls estate claims and settlements, and the deadlines reset.

Closing

First Brands is not a true-sale precedent, and it may never be one. Its durable lessons are operational. A transaction label cannot prove that collateral exists. A secured creditor cannot credit bid property outside its lien. A multibillion-dollar litigation theory needs evidence of value, cost, timing, and collectability before a court will treat it as plan consideration. And a liquidating plan must be feasible even when liquidation is the point.

Verify the asset before lending against it, and do not ask a bankruptcy court to cross the point of no return on a promise that future litigation will pay today’s administrative claims.

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