Firms May Avoid DOJ Prosecution With Voluntary Self-Reporting
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 10, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a new policy indicating it will not prosecute companies that voluntarily disclose misconduct, cooperate with investigators, and remediate wrongdoing.

Quick Hits

  • On March 10, 2026, the DOJ announced that it will not prosecute companies when they voluntarily self-disclose misconduct, fully cooperate with the department’s investigation, and correct the misconduct in a timely and appropriate manner.
  • Absent aggravating factors, guilty pleas will not be an option when a corporation self-reports, cooperates, and remediates wrongdoing.
  • The new policy became effective immediately.

The DOJ said that the policy, which took effect immediately, is intended to discourage corporate wrongdoing and encourage self-reporting of violations.

The DOJ investigates a wide range of corporate crimes, including financial fraud, identity theft, insider trading, foreign bribery, money laundering, sanctions evasions, government benefit fraud, and healthcare kickback schemes. The new enforcement policy applies to all types of corporate criminal cases, except those relating to antitrust matters. It applies to companies in all industries, including financial services.

To receive a declination (or decision to not prosecute), a company must:

  • promptly self-report conduct previously unknown to the DOJ,
  • self-report before an imminent threat that DOJ would discover the misconduct,
  • have no previous obligation to self-report to the DOJ,
  • fully cooperate with investigators, and
  • promptly correct violations.

The DOJ announcement encourages companies to quickly self-report violations, even before they finalize an internal investigation. If a whistleblower reports wrongdoing both internally and to the DOJ, the company will still be exempt from prosecution if the company self-reports to the DOJ within 120 days after receiving the whistleblower’s internal report.

If a company fully cooperated and timely remediated misconduct, but is ineligible for a declination because of aggravating factors that warrant a criminal resolution, the DOJ may provide a non-prosecution agreement, allow a term length of less than three years, reduce the fine by 50 percent to 75 percent, and not require an independent compliance monitor.

For example, aggravating factors could include the egregiousness or pervasiveness of the misconduct, the severity of harm caused by the misconduct, or previous criminal charges of similar misconduct within the last five years.

On March 17, 2026, the DOJ granted a declination to Balt SAS and its subsidiary Balt USA LLC, a medical device manufacturer (collectively, Balt). The company voluntarily self-disclosed that an internal investigation uncovered bribery to a physician at a French hospital in order to ensure the hospital would purchase medical devices from Balt. The DOJ found the company took disciplinary action against the people involved, disgorged itself from the gains from illegal actions, and met the criteria for a declination.

Next Steps

If criminal activity occurs, companies may receive a reduced penalty or steer clear of prosecution if they meet the multipronged criteria for voluntary self-reporting. They may wish to self-report to the DOJ as soon as possible so they can fulfill the timeliness standard.

Employers can remind employees about the proper avenues to report misconduct internally. They also may wish to review and update their retaliation policies to further encourage receipt of internal reports. However, employers cannot prevent an employee from reporting out a possible violation of law to a government agency. It is illegal to harass or retaliate against an employee or former employee for reporting illegal activities, fraud, or safety violations.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Illinois High Court Rules on Pre- and Post-Shift Wage and Hour Exclusion
by: Michael D. Ray
California Bill Would Expand Background Check Restrictions for Employers
by: Michael J. Nader
Massachusetts Federal Court Halts ACTS Survey in Seventeen States
by: T. Scott Kelly
Massachusetts PFMLA and the Scope of Employer-Only Liability
by: Ariana N. Imbrescia , Patrick M. Curran, Jr.
Connecticut 2026 Employment Law Update: Time for Some Spring Cleaning
by: John G. Stretton , Olivia Orlando-Donovan
Payroll Brass Tax: Real-Time Pay, Real-Time Compliance [Podcast]
by: Michael K. Mahoney , Stephen Kenney
Home Health Company’s Overtime Settlement: A Cautionary Tale for Healthcare Employers With ‘Program Managers’
by: Joshua A. Hughes
New Jersey Employment Legislation Update 2026
by: Justine L. Abrams , Michael J. Westwood-Booth
Zero Tolerance in Canada: Alcoholism Is Not a Shield Against Dismissal
by: Arthur Schoeffler
AB 2321 Would Require Workplace Accident Investigation Referrals to District Attorneys
by: Karen Tynan , Robert C. Rodriguez
The Limits of April Fools’ Pranks in the German Workplace
by: Andre Appel
USCIS Completes Fiscal Year 2027 H-1B Lottery
by: Awanti Damle Sharda , Nicole M. Antonio
Massachusetts Federal Court Extends ACTS Survey Deadline for Two Higher-Education Associations
by: T. Scott Kelly , Zachary V. Zagger

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 