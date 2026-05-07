FINRA Enhancing Enforcement

On March 2, 2026, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) announced a series of enhancements to its enforcement program as part of its broader “FINRA Forward” initiative. The changes are aimed at making enforcement more transparent, efficient, and risk-focused, while also giving member firms more opportunities to engage with FINRA during the process.

A key theme of the announcement is increased transparency. FINRA Enforcement now offers potential firm respondents an introductory meeting when a matter is referred to Enforcement. During that meeting, staff will explain the enforcement process, outline initial areas of focus, and answer questions. FINRA also said it plans to provide additional information about enforcement checks and balances and ultimately publish an enforcement manual.

FINRA is also seeking to improve efficiency and consistency in case handling. To that end, it has launched a specialization program covering eleven subject-matter areas, including complex anti-money laundering and market-related matters. By assigning cases to staff with deeper expertise, FINRA aims to improve collaboration, consistency, and the speed of resolutions. The announcement also reflects a broader effort to focus enforcement resources on matters that pose the greatest risk to investors and market integrity.

Another notable development is a pilot program for matters self-reported under FINRA Rule 4530(b). In appropriate cases, FINRA may allow firms that identify and self-report violations to conduct internal reviews on an agreed timeline before FINRA opens a formal investigation. The pilot does not apply in all situations, particularly where there is ongoing investor or market harm, but it signals a more tailored approach to self-reported issues and remediation.

FINRA also announced procedural changes intended to give firms more opportunities to be heard. Enforcement attorneys will now contact firms before issuing a Cautionary Action Letter so firms can respond to preliminary findings. In non-exigent cases, attorneys will also reach out before issuing a Rule 8210 request, allowing firms or counsel to discuss scope and expectations in advance.

Looking ahead, FINRA said it plans additional reforms, including guidance on cooperation and remediation credit, exploration of alternatives to on-the-record testimony in appropriate matters, and publication of an enforcement manual. FINRA also expects to release in the second quarter of 2026 an independent assessment of its enforcement program by former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes and Professor Paul Eckert.

Overall, the March 2 announcement reflects FINRA’s effort to modernize its enforcement program through greater transparency, more efficient and specialized case handling, and a more calibrated approach to firm engagement and resolution.