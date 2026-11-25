This is the fourth in a series of blog posts on Tennessee’s Real Estate Infrastructure Development Act one year after enactment. In our earlier posts, we discussed municipal education, addressed the most common questions about Infrastructure Districts, and explored the importance of disclosure to future homeowners. Today, we turn to a lesson that has become increasingly apparent as districts move from concept to implementation: Tennessee is not merely adopting a model from somewhere else. We are building our own.

When REIDA was enacted, many people naturally looked to other states for guidance. After all, special assessment financing is not a new concept. Texas has Public Improvement Districts (“PIDs”), Municipal Utility Districts (“MUDs”), and Fresh Water Supply Districts. Florida has Community Development Districts (“CDDs”). Colorado has metropolitan districts. Across the country, developers have financed billions of dollars of infrastructure through some form of special district.

But one year into Tennessee’s experiment, a reality has emerged:

REIDA is not a Tennessee version of a Texas PID or a Florida CDD.

It is its own structure, operating within its own legal, geographic, political, and economic realities. And as municipalities, developers, lenders, advisors, and public officials continue working through the first generation of districts, everyone is participating in a process of discovery.

In many ways, we are all still finding the Tennessee way.

Tennessee Will Find Its Own Way

One of the first lessons developers learn is that comparisons to other states only go so far.

Conversations often begin with examples from Texas or Florida. Advisors explain how thousands of homes have been developed through MUDs, PIDs, and CDDs. Bond professionals point to successful financings. Underwriters highlight transaction structures that have become routine elsewhere.

These examples are useful—but they can also be misleading.

The development patterns that supported many of those financing mechanisms do not always exist in Tennessee.

Large portions of Texas were developed through communities built on vast expanses of relatively flat land, often encompassing thousands of acres under single ownership. Many special district models evolved specifically to serve that scale of development.

Tennessee looks different.

We have mountains. We have rivers. We have environmentally sensitive areas. We have historic communities. We have fragmented ownership patterns and challenging topography. The reality of development in Tennessee is often a series of smaller, more complicated projects rather than a 2,000-acre master-planned community stretching across untouched prairie.

As a result, some projects that fit neatly into financing models developed elsewhere simply do not exist here in sufficient numbers.

That does not mean IDDs are less useful. It means they must be applied differently.

The question is not how Tennessee can replicate another state’s model. The question is how Tennessee can adapt the strengths of those models to the projects Tennessee actually builds.

The Outside Experts Are Helpful—But They Are Learning Too

Another interesting development over the last year has been the influx of professionals from other states.

Bond counsel, administrators, underwriters, financial advisors, feasibility consultants, and assessment specialists have increasingly turned their attention toward Tennessee. Many bring decades of experience and deep expertise from more mature markets.

That experience has tremendous value – and at Winstead we definitely reap the benefits of decades of public finance experience in Texas and other markets.

The challenge is that every participant arrives with assumptions shaped by the jurisdictions where they have worked previously.

Those assumptions are not incorrect. They are simply rooted in systems that are materially different from REIDA.

Over the past year, we have seen discussions that often begin with:

“This is how we do it in Texas.”

Or:

“This is what happens in Florida.”

Eventually, however, the conversation arrives at the same conclusion:

“Yes—but we’re in Tennessee.”

REIDA creates relationships that are still being defined in practice. Municipalities are evaluating how active a role they should play after district formation. Industrial Development Boards are determining how they fit into long-term district administration. Administrators are developing procedures. Underwriters are evaluating transaction structures. Financial advisors are helping establish market norms.

Many of the answers have not yet been fully settled because Tennessee has not yet accumulated decades of precedent.

That is not a weakness. It is simply the reality of being early.

The first generation of districts is creating the framework that future districts will follow.

The Market Will Ultimately Decide

Perhaps the most important question facing REIDA’s future has nothing to do with legal structures or bond financing. It concerns the market.

Every Infrastructure District begins with the same basic premise: infrastructure costs can be financed over time through assessments paid by property owners who benefit from the improvements. The challenge is determining how much assessment the market will accept.

Infrastructure needs throughout Tennessee are substantial. Roads, water systems, sewer expansions, stormwater improvements, parks, and public amenities are expensive. In many communities, infrastructure costs continue to rise faster than traditional development economics can accommodate.

REIDA creates a mechanism to finance those needs, but it does not eliminate economic reality. At some point, every assessment encounters a market limit.

Homebuyers will evaluate monthly housing costs. Builders will evaluate sales velocity. Lenders will evaluate affordability. Municipalities will evaluate competitiveness with neighboring jurisdictions. If the assessment becomes too large, the market will respond accordingly. That dynamic is neither surprising nor problematic. In fact, it is exactly how markets should function.

The objective is not to maximize assessments. The objective is to identify the level at which infrastructure can be delivered, housing remains competitive, and buyers continue to perceive value.

That balance point will not be identical in every community. What works in Franklin may differ from what works in Morristown. What works in suburban Nashville may not work in rural Tennessee. The first generation of districts will help answer these questions.

The Next Chapter

One year into REIDA, it is clear that Tennessee is doing more than implementing a statute.

Developers are learning.

Municipalities are learning.

Financial professionals are learning.

Industrial Development Boards are learning.

And, together, they are building something uniquely Tennessee.

The most successful districts will not necessarily be those that most closely resemble Texas, Florida, or Colorado. They will be the districts that recognize Tennessee’s distinct development landscape, embrace collaboration among stakeholders, and establish assessment levels that the market can sustainably support.

That process is still underway. And that may be the most important lesson from REIDA’s first year: the Tennessee model is not something we inherited. It is something we are creating.