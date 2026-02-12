Finding Qualified Brand Experts in an Era of Personal Branding

Finding qualified expert witnesses has never been easy. But in brand and trademark litigation, the challenge has grown significantly harder, and not for reasons most attorneys expect.

The problem isn't a shortage of candidates. It's the opposite. More professionals than ever present themselves as brand experts, making it difficult to distinguish genuine strategic expertise from polished self-promotion. In an era where personal branding has become a professional imperative, the experts who market themselves most effectively aren't necessarily the ones with the deepest qualifications.

This dynamic extends beyond brand litigation. Across categories from cybersecurity to healthcare to financial analysis, professionals have become sophisticated at positioning themselves as authorities. LinkedIn profiles are carefully curated. Websites showcase credentials. Speaking engagements signal expertise. The result is a marketplace where surface credibility is easier to manufacture than ever, while substantive expertise remains rare.

The "Everyone's an Expert" Problem

In brand litigation, this is particularly acute. Ask a room full of marketing, advertising, or communications professionals whether they consider themselves brand experts, and most hands go up. They're not being dishonest. A public relations specialist understands how brands communicate. A digital marketer knows how brands engage online. A creative director can articulate what makes brand identities resonate.

But understanding one aspect of branding is not the same as possessing expertise relevant to trademark litigation. The professional who designs compelling logos isn't necessarily qualified to opine on the likelihood of confusion. The executive who managed social media campaigns may lack the methodological foundation to quantify brand equity damages.

True brand strategy expertise represents a small fraction of those who work in brand adjacent fields. Identifying them requires looking past credentials that may reflect marketing savvy more than substantive qualifications.

The Daubert Stakes

The consequences of poor vetting extend beyond case strategy. In Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,1 the Supreme Court established a framework making trial court judges responsible for scrutinizing an expert's qualifications and methodology before testimony reaches a jury. This "Daubert Standard" requires that expert testimony be based on sufficient facts, reliable principles, and methods properly applied to the case. Judges act as gatekeepers, and an expert whose qualifications don't withstand scrutiny risks exclusion at a critical moment.

Brand litigation increasingly involves sophisticated analyses: consumer perception studies, brand valuation methodologies, and likelihood of confusion frameworks. An expert who built a reputation through self-promotion but lacks rigorous analytical foundations may present well initially, then prove vulnerable when opposing counsel probes their methodology. Courts have become increasingly willing to exclude experts who cannot demonstrate that their opinions are grounded in more than experience and intuition.

Exclusion of expert testimony can effectively decide a case before trial. Even testimony that survives a Daubert challenge fails its purpose if the expert cannot persuasively explain their methodology to a judge or jury.

Two Types of Experts

Available brand experts generally fall into two categories.

Academic experts bring theoretical rigor. They understand brand equity models, consumer behavior research, and established methodological frameworks. Their credentials withstand qualification challenges.

But academics often optimize for peer review rather than courtroom persuasion. Explaining concepts to fellow scholars differs from translating them into testimony that resonates with judges and juries.

Practitioner experts bring marketplace credibility. Those who have advised corporations on brand strategy and led significant initiatives understand how brands function commercially.

The challenge is separating genuine strategic experience from adjacent expertise. The professional who executed brand campaigns is not the same as the one who developed the underlying strategy.

Practical Vetting

When evaluating potential experts, ask questions that cut through self-presentation.

Ask whether they have personally led brand strategy development, not merely contributed to brand projects. Ask them to articulate their specific methodology. Vague references to "industry experience" should prompt deeper inquiry. Ask about their track record of persuasion. Can they translate theoretical frameworks into language accessible to lay audiences?

The ideal expert combines academic rigor with practical credibility. Such experts exist, but finding them requires looking past the sophisticated self-promotion that now defines the expert marketplace.

1. Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, Inc., 509 U.S. 579 (1993). For more on the Daubert Standard, see Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute: https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/daubert_standard