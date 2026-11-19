On November 17, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced proposed changes to its Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Rule. The proposal would codify existing relief from repetitive beneficial ownership checks, specify required identifying information, and expressly permit additional risk-based inquiries, including inquiries concerning immigration status and employment authorization. For covered financial institutions, the opportunity is to reduce duplicative work without weakening controls against illicit finance.

This is a proposal, not a final rule. And part of the relief is already available. Institutions should distinguish current obligations, existing options, and changes that would apply only if finalized.

What Remains Required Today?

The CDD Rule applies to banks, securities brokers and dealers, mutual funds, futures commission merchants, and introducing brokers in commodities. Subject to applicable exclusions and exemptions, institutions must identify each owning, directly or indirectly, 25% or more of a legal entity customer’s equity interests, as well as one individual with significant responsibility to control, manage, or direct the entity. The proposal would not change those ownership and control prongs.

Institutions must verify beneficial owners’ identities using risk-based procedures incorporating applicable customer identification program (CIP) verification standards. FinCEN explains that verifying an individual’s identity is different from independently establishing that the individual actually owns or controls the entity. Reliance on customer-supplied beneficial ownership information remains permissible absent facts reasonably calling its reliability into question.

Ongoing CDD also remains mandatory and involves understanding customer relationships, developing risk profiles, monitoring for suspicious transactions, and maintaining and updating customer information on a risk basis. Less repetitive collection does not mean less vigilance.

What Would Change, and What Is Optional?

Timing – The existing regulatory text generally ties beneficial ownership identification and verification to each new account opening. But FinCEN’s February 13, 2026, guidance already permits institutions to limit those activities to three circumstances: the customer’s first account opening with the institution; later knowledge of facts that reasonably call into question the reliability of previously obtained information; and situations requiring collection under risk-based ongoing CDD procedures. The proposal would codify that framework. It is not a new exemption from ongoing review, and institutions could continue collecting information at every account opening under their risk-based procedures.

– The existing regulatory text generally ties beneficial ownership identification and verification to each new account opening. But FinCEN’s February 13, 2026, guidance already permits institutions to limit those activities to three circumstances: the customer’s first account opening with the institution; later knowledge of facts that reasonably call into question the reliability of previously obtained information; and situations requiring collection under risk-based ongoing CDD procedures. The proposal would codify that framework. It is not a new exemption from ongoing review, and institutions could continue collecting information at every account opening under their risk-based procedures. Required information – The proposal would move minimum information requirements — name, date of birth, address, and a qualifying identifying number — from the optional Appendix A certification form into the regulation. Address alternatives would remain available for beneficial owners without a residential or business street address. For U.S. persons, the required identifier is a Social Security number (SSN). For non-U.S. persons, permitted alternatives include a SSN; a passport number and issuing country; an alien identification card number; or a qualifying government-issued nationality or residence document number and issuing country.

The substantive change is that an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) would not qualify as the required identifying number for a beneficial owner. That is a proposed restriction, not a restriction created by this latest announcement. FinCEN also distinguishes this proposal from existing CIP information-collection rules, which permit the use of taxpayer identification numbers for non-U.S. persons. Institutions should not apply the proposed beneficial-owner restriction across all customer identification processes.

Additional inquiries – The proposal would expressly permit additional information where warranted by other risk indicators or supervisory concerns, including information relevant to lawful immigration status and U.S. employment authorization. The language is permissive and risk-based, not a universal immigration-screening mandate. It also would not reduce existing obligations to verify identities or to conduct ongoing CDD. Front-line staff should understand both points.

The proposal would expressly permit additional information where warranted by other risk indicators or supervisory concerns, including information relevant to lawful immigration status and U.S. employment authorization. The language is permissive and risk-based, not a universal immigration-screening mandate. It also would not reduce existing obligations to verify identities or to conduct ongoing CDD. Front-line staff should understand both points. Third-party information and certifications – Institutions could expressly obtain beneficial-owner information from third-party sources, but certification would remain necessary. At the first account opening, the individual opening the account for the entity would certify accuracy to the best of that individual’s knowledge. During risk-based ongoing CDD, an institution could rely on previously certified information if a customer representative confirms, orally or in writing, that it remains current and accurate. Institutions would need to retain records of certifications and confirmations. If necessary confirmation cannot be obtained, or reliability is reasonably in question, the preamble directs renewed identification and verification. The standardized Appendix A form would remain optional.

Why This Matters for Financial Institutions

The biggest efficiency gains may accrue to institutions serving legal entity customers that frequently open additional accounts. But organizations that already implemented the February relief may see less incremental benefit from codification. FinCEN expects reduced recurring burdens and limited conforming implementation costs; institutions should test those assumptions against their own systems and customer populations.

Operationally, the proposal would make customer-level records, review triggers, identification-document validation, and certification evidence more important. Vendor-supplied information would not eliminate the institution’s certification and verification responsibilities. Nor is this the separate CDD revision addressing the Corporate Transparency Act’s beneficial ownership reporting framework.

Practical Steps to Prepare

Separate current and proposed controls. Map current requirements, the institution’s use of existing exceptive relief, and changes contingent on finalization. Do not treat the proposal as authority to abandon existing safeguards.

Map current requirements, the institution’s use of existing exceptive relief, and changes contingent on finalization. Do not treat the proposal as authority to abandon existing safeguards. Test customer-level workflows. Check whether systems link repeat accounts to reliable beneficial ownership records and escalate ownership changes, inconsistencies, or other reliability concerns. Document when risk-based review requires a refresh.

Check whether systems link repeat accounts to reliable beneficial ownership records and escalate ownership changes, inconsistencies, or other reliability concerns. Document when risk-based review requires a refresh. Assess identification impacts. Identify beneficial-owner records relying on ITINs, available alternative documents, and necessary form or validation changes. Keep beneficial-owner CDD logic distinct from customer CIP logic and seek clarification on expectations for existing-record transitions.

Identify beneficial-owner records relying on ITINs, available alternative documents, and necessary form or validation changes. Keep beneficial-owner CDD logic distinct from customer CIP logic and seek clarification on expectations for existing-record transitions. Preserve certification evidence. Evaluate third-party data quality, customer attestations, and records of oral or written confirmations. Build an escalation path when required confirmation is unavailable, or information is unreliable.

Evaluate third-party data quality, customer attestations, and records of oral or written confirmations. Build an escalation path when required confirmation is unavailable, or information is unreliable. Govern additional inquiries. Establish documented risk triggers, approvals, training, and data-access safeguards for immigration or employment-authorization information. Have counsel assess privacy and nondiscrimination implications before expanding collection; do not describe optional inquiries as blanket federal requirements.

Establish documented risk triggers, approvals, training, and data-access safeguards for immigration or employment-authorization information. Have counsel assess privacy and nondiscrimination implications before expanding collection; do not describe optional inquiries as blanket federal requirements. Quantify and comment. Assign owners for compliance, operations, technology, and legal to estimate savings and implementation costs. Use those findings to comment on feasibility, timing, and unresolved transition questions, then monitor the final rule and subsequent guidance.

FinCEN’s proposal offers a welcome path away from repetitive collection. The better response is not simply to collect less. It is to ensure that each collection, verification, and follow-up serves a defensible risk-management purpose.