FinCEN Withdraws Proposed Unhosted Wallet and CVC Mixing Rules

On October 5, 2026, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) announced that it is withdrawing two long-pending proposed rules aimed at convertible virtual currencies (“CVCs”).

The first notice of proposed rulemaking (“NPRM”) was a 2020 proposal that would have imposed recordkeeping, verification, and reporting requirements on certain transactions involving unhosted wallets. The second was a 2023 proposal that would have treated international CVC mixing as a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern. In withdrawing the NPRMs, FinCEN said it had considered the public comments on both proposals and was withdrawing them “as part of the Trump Administration’s deregulatory agenda and ongoing efforts to ensure digital asset regulations are fit-for-purpose.”

For compliance officers, legal counsel, executives at banks, and money services businesses, these withdrawals end years of uncertainty about two of the most debated crypto anti-money laundering proposals of the past decade. Taken together, the withdrawals reflect a deliberate move away from prescriptive, technology-specific reporting mandates toward a framework that relies on existing BSA obligations and risk-based supervision. They also signal that the current administration views financial privacy and access to open blockchain networks as legitimate policy interests to be weighed against illicit finance concerns, rather than as risks to be addressed mainly through broad new data-collection requirements.

The Unhosted Wallet Proposal

FinCEN issued the unhosted wallet NPRM on December 23, 2020. Self-hosted wallets are digital accounts hosted by a third party—such as Coinbase—that allows its users to store, send and receive cryptocurrency. Unhosted wallets, on the other hand, are held by individuals without the involvement of an intermediary.

This rule would have required banks and money services businesses to file reports, keep records, and verify customer identity for transactions involving CVCs, or digital assets with legal tender status, which were held in unhosted wallets or in wallets hosted in jurisdictions identified by FinCEN.

In practice, the proposal had two tiers. Institutions would have had to file reports and verify identity for transactions over $10,000, or for multiple transactions totaling more than $10,000 within 24 hours, if the counterparty to the transaction was such wallets. Banks and money services businesses also would have had to collect and maintain certain records for transactions over $3,000.

The obligations would have extended past an institution’s own customers to the counterparties on the other side of a transaction, who are often private individuals holding their own keys. As a result, institutions dealing with self-custodied wallets would have needed to collect identifying information about people they had no relationship with.

FinCEN said it “will not take any further action on this NPRM.”

The CVC Mixing Proposal

On October 23, 2023, FinCEN relied on Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act to find that transactions involving “CVC mixing” within or involving a jurisdiction outside the United States were a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern. It then proposed imposing a special measure which would have required certain financial institutions to keep records and file reports on those transactions.

“CVC mixing” was defined to cover a range of obfuscation techniques, including using single-use wallets, exchanging between types of CVCs or other digital assets, and facilitating user-initiated transaction delays. “CVC mixers” were defined as “any person, group, service, code, tool, or function that facilitates CVC mixing.” Covered institutions would have been required to report the amount and type of CVC, the mixer used, customer wallet addresses, transaction hashes, transaction dates, IP addresses, and a narrative description of the activity.

Many argued that the definitions were broad enough to capture ordinary activity that has nothing to do with laundering, such as routine asset swaps.

FinCEN’s Rationale for Withdrawal of the NPRMs

The withdrawal notices tie both actions to “the Trump Administration’s deregulatory agenda and ongoing efforts to ensure digital asset regulations are fit-for-purpose.” The notices rely on the July 2025 report by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, which was issued under Executive Order 14178, Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology. That report states that the Trump Administration supports “protecting and promoting . . . access and use for lawful purposes open public blockchain networks.” It also acknowledges that while illicit actors use mixers to launder funds, “lawful users of digital assets may leverage mixers to enable financial privacy.”

FinCEN said its decision to withdraw the mixing proposal was shaped by commenters’ concerns that the broad definition of CVC mixing “could have a chilling effect on legitimate activity and place a large reporting burden on covered financial institutions.” FinCEN described the unhosted wallet withdrawal as part of the same effort to make digital asset regulations “fit-for-purpose.”

What This Means for Financial Institutions and Digital Asset Businesses

Neither proposal was ever finalized, so withdrawing them does not affect any existing BSA or AML requirement. Institutions still have to meet their obligations for customer due diligence, suspicious activity reporting, currency transaction reporting, and the funds transfer and travel rules, as they apply.

Exposure to mixers and unhosted wallets remains a recognized risk indicator. FinCEN has expressly said it is still watching for “indicia of money laundering, terrorist financing, or other illicit finance activity” involving mixers.

Compliance teams should keep an eye on several developments: further implementation of the President’s Working Group recommendations, any narrower or more targeted FinCEN guidance on mixers and privacy tools, how examiners treat unhosted wallet exposure, and wider digital asset legislation and rulemaking.