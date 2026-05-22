FinCEN Issues Updated FAQs Following Vacatur of Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule

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A federal court in the Eastern District of Texas vacated the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule on March 19, 2026, rendering the Rule without legal effect so long as the order remains in force.

FinCEN has formally suspended enforcement and has since confirmed that no reporting is currently required while the order remains in effect.

Newly issued FAQs from FinCEN clarify that: Covered parties have no present obligation to file Real Estate Reports. Failure to file does not create liability during the vacatur period.



Eastern District of Texas Vacatur

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (in Flowers Title Companies, LLC v. Bessent) vacated FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers (the RRE Rule). As described in a February GT Alert, the RRE Rule, which took effect March 1, 2026, required reporting of certain non-financed residential real estate transfers to entities and trusts, imposing obligations that would have applied to title companies, closing agents, title insurers, and other real estate settlement professionals involved in those transfers.

The court, however, found that FinCEN exceeded its statutory authority under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). The BSA permits reporting of “suspicious transactions,” but the court noted that FinCEN failed to explain how non-financed residential real estate transactions are categorically “suspicious.” Furthermore, the court rejected FinCEN’s argument that § 5318(a)(2) independently empowers required reporting to enforce the BSA, concluding that FinCEN’s interpretation “smuggles expansive reporting authority into a provision that is focused on procedures.” For these reasons, the court ordered that the RRE Rule be vacated. FinCEN filed a Notice of Appeal in the Fifth Circuit on May 11, 2026.

FinCEN’s Updated FAQs

In response to the district court’s decision, FinCEN published updated RRE FAQs, which incorporate and clarify the effect of the district court’s ruling.

No Current Reporting Obligation

FinCEN states that reporting persons are not currently required to file Real Estate Reports. This position remains in effect while the court’s order remains in force.

No Liability for Non-Filing

The FAQs confirm that if the court’s order is overturned and the RRE Rule again becomes legally effective, FinCEN will not require reporting persons to retroactively report covered transactions that would have been reportable while the court’s order was in force.

No Indication When Reporting Will Be Required If Order Overturned

If the order is overturned, FinCEN will provide further guidance on when reporting will be required.

FinCEN’s FAQs may have implications for closing service providers that created and began implementing compliance systems prior to the district court’s ruling.

Conclusion

FinCEN’s updated FAQs clarify that, at present, the RRE Rule is unenforceable. However, closing service providers should monitor the Fifth Circuit for developments on FinCEN’s appeal, as the RRE Rule may be reinstated.