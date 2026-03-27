FinCEN Issues Implementation Guidance for the Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule Requiring Reporting for Certain All-Cash Residential Real Estate Transactions

Introduction

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued additional implementation guidance for its Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (the “Rule”), including its Residential Real Estate Reporting Requirements Fact Sheet (the “Requirements Fact Sheet”),[1] Exceptions Fact Sheet (the “Exceptions Fact Sheet”),[2] Customer Information Fact Sheet (the “Customer Information Fact Sheet”),[3] the Real Estate Report Information Checklist (the “Information Checklist”)[4] and the updated Frequently Asked Questions (the “FAQ”)[5] in advance of the reporting requirements that begin March 1, 2026.

Beginning March 1, 2026, certain participants in residential real estate transactions are required to file Real Estate Reports with FinCEN electronically through FinCEN’s free BSA E-Filing System[6] for certain non-financed residential property transfers involving legal entities or trusts. The Fact Sheet and FAQ clarify which transactions are covered, how to determine the reporting person, what information must be collected, and how reports must be filed. Although the Rule does not impose full anti-money laundering program requirements on real estate professionals, it introduces significant reporting and information collection obligations that will require operational adjustments for attorneys, title companies, settlement agents, escrow providers, and other closing participants.[7],[8]

Covered Transactions

Beginning March 1, 2026, the Rule requires the filing of Real Estate Reports for certain “reportable transfers” of “residential real property”.[9] Under the Rule, such a “reportable transfer” is a transfer where:

“Residential real property” is transferred;

The transaction is non-financed (e.g., it is an all-cash transaction);

The transferee is a legal entity or trust rather than a natural person; and

None of the regulatory exceptions apply.[10]

FinCEN’s guidance emphasizes that there is no minimum transaction value threshold. Even relatively low-value transfers may be reportable if the Rule’s other criteria are met.[11] This is somewhat mitigated by the reporting framework. If none of the functions listed in the “reporting cascade” are performed, then a report is not required to be filed.[12] Conversely, financed transactions generally are excluded because mortgage lenders and other financial institutions already operate under existing AML regulatory frameworks.[13]

Exceptions to the Reporting Requirement

A. Exempted Real Property. “Residential real property” covered under the Rule is narrowly defined.

Under the Residential Real Estate Rule, “residential real property” means[14]:

Real property located in the United States containing a structure designed principally for occupancy by one to four families;

Land located in the United States on which the transferee intends to build a structure designed principally for occupancy by one to four families;

A unit designed principally for occupancy by one to four families within a structure on land located in the United States; or

Shares in a cooperative housing corporation for which the underlying property is located in the United States.

These types of properties are considered residential real property even if there is also a commercial element—a single-family residence that is located above a commercial enterprise, for example.

Other real property, such as larger multifamily developments designed principally for occupancy by more than four families, is outside the scope of this Rule and accordingly are exempt from reporting under the Rule.[15]

B. Excepted Transfers. FinCEN’s guidance identifies several exceptions to the reporting requirement. The excepted transfers include transfers that:

result from death or probate proceedings (whether pursuant to the terms of a will, the terms of a trust, the operation of law, or by contractual provision);

are incident to divorce or dissolution of marriage or a civil union;

are made to a bankruptcy estate;

are ordered or supervised by a court in the United States;

involve a grant, transfer or a revocation of an easement;

are to a qualified intermediary for the purposes of a Section 1031 exchange;

it is for no consideration made to a trust of which the transferor is the settlor or grantor; or

where no reporting person exists under the reporting cascade.[16]

C. Exempt Entities. The Rule also excludes certain categories of transferee entities that are “Exempt Entities.” These include:

securities reporting issuers, securities exchanges and clearing agencies and other Securities Exchange Act and Commodities Exchange Act registered entities;

governmental authorities;

banks, credit unions, depository institution holding companies, money services business;

broker-dealers;

insurance companies and state-licensed insurance producers;

registered investment companies;

public utilities and financial market utilities; and

subsidiaries of the exempt entities.[17]

Certain transferee trusts may also qualify for exceptions, although statutory trusts are generally treated as entities and must be analyzed separately under the Rule.

Determining the Reporting Person

The Rule specifies that only one participant in a transaction must file the Real Estate Report; such person being referred to in the Rule as the “reporting person.”

FinCEN determines the reporting person through a “reporting cascade,” [18] which assigns responsibility based on specific functions performed during the closing process, as follows:

The closing or settlement agent listed on the closing statement; If no person described above is involved, then the person preparing the closing or settlement statement; If no person described above is involved, then the person filing the deed or transfer instrument with the recording office; If no person described above is involved, then the title insurance underwriter issuing an owner’s policy for the transferee; If no person described above is involved, then the person disbursing the greatest amount of funds in the transaction; If no person described above is involved, then the person that provides an evaluation of the status of the title; or If no person described above is involved, the person that prepares the deed or, if no deed is involved, any other legal instrument that transfers ownership of the “residential real property”, including, with respect to shares in a cooperative housing corporation, the person who prepares the stock certificate. If none of the above functions are performed for a given “reportable transfer” of “residential real property”, then a report is not required to be filed.[19]

Transaction participants may also designate a reporting person by written agreement, provided that the designated party performs one of the functions within the cascade, and that the person who would have been the reporting person absent the designation agrees to such designation.[20]

FinCEN clarifies that real estate agents acting solely in their role as agents and are not performing any of the functions listed above are not included in the reporting cascade.[21]

Required Information Collection

FinCEN’s reporting guidance includes a detailed checklist describing the information that reporting persons must collect before filing a Real Estate Report. [22].

Required information includes the following categories:

reporting person information

property information

transferee information

transferor information

payment information

The transferee information further includes the following information:

For each transferee entity or trust:

full legal name and trade names

street address

unique identifying number (if applicable)

total consideration paid

beneficial ownership and trustee information

signatory individual information[23]

date the trust was established

whether the trust is revocable

For each beneficial owner of a transferee entity or a transferee trust:

full legal name

date of birth

residential address

country or countries of citizenship

unique identifying number (such as a passport or driver’s license number)[24]

signatory capacity

Beneficial Ownership Certification

FinCEN’s FAQs provide the framework regarding beneficial ownership reporting:

Specifically, the beneficial ownership must be determined as of the date of closing.[25]

A beneficial owner of a transferee entity is an individual who, on the date of closing, either directly or indirectly:

Exercises substantial control over the transferee entity, or

Owns or controls at least 25% of the transferee entity’s ownership interests.

An individual might be a beneficial owner through substantial control, ownership interests, or both. Not every transferee entity will have an individual who owns or controls at least 25 percent of the entity’s ownership interests, but FinCEN expects that every transferee entity will be substantially controlled by one or more individuals, and therefore that every transferee entity will be able to identify and report at least one beneficial owner. Moreover, transferee entities established as non-profits are assumed to only have beneficial owners who exercise substantial control. Because beneficial owners must be individuals (i.e., natural persons), trusts, corporations, or other legal entities are not considered to be beneficial owners.[26]

Reporting persons may collect beneficial ownership information through a written certification from the transferee or its representative, which may be incorporated into existing closing documentation.[27]

FinCEN also states that FinCEN Identifiers cannot currently substitute for beneficial ownership reporting in Real Estate Reports.[28]

Importantly, reporting persons are not required to collect or retain copies of identification documents, such as passports or driver’s licenses.[29]

Reporting Deadlines

Real Estate Reports must be filed no later than the later of:

30 days after the closing date, or

the last day of the month following the month of closing.[30]

In practice, this generally provides 30–60 days after closing to complete the filing. FinCEN also emphasizes that incomplete reports are not permitted. If required information cannot be obtained, the reporting person may need to reconsider participating in the transaction in a capacity that triggers reporting obligations.[31]

Recordkeeping Requirements

Reporting persons must retain certain documentation for five (5) years including:

Beneficial ownership certifications

Reporting designation agreements

Documentation supporting the information reported (other than copies of identification documents).[32]

No Requirement to Implement an AML Program

FinCEN emphasizes that the Rule does not impose an obligation on real estate closing professionals to establish a comprehensive AML program. Real estate closing professionals remain exempt from AML program requirements under existing regulations.[33] Nevertheless, civil and criminal penalties may apply for negligent or willful violations, making it important for transaction participants to establish compliance procedures. If required information cannot be obtained, the reporting person may need to reconsider participating in the transaction in a capacity that triggers reporting obligations.

What This Means for Real Estate Investors and Sponsors

Although the Rule focuses on reporting by transaction participants, it will have practical implications for real estate investors, sponsors, and private investment vehicles that acquire residential property through entities or trusts.

For example:

Sponsors acquiring or divesting from the residential property through LLCs, partnerships, or trusts may need to provide beneficial ownership information to closing participants.

Real estate funds pursuing all-cash acquisitions of residential assets may encounter additional diligence requests during closing.

Buyers using layered entity structures or family office vehicles may expect increased scrutiny of ownership structures and payment sources.

For private investment funds and family offices active in residential real estate markets, this may require earlier coordination with counsel and closing agents to ensure required information is available before closing.

Key Takeaways

Beginning March 1, 2026, FinCEN requires reporting of certain non-financed residential real estate transfers to legal entities or trusts.

Only one transaction participant must file the report, determined through FinCEN’s “reporting cascade” Framework based on the functions performed by the relevant persons in the real estate transaction.

If none of the functions listed in the reporting cascade are performed, then a report is not required to be filed (even if the transaction is otherwise reportable).

There is no minimum transaction value threshold for reportable transactions.

Reporting persons must collect detailed beneficial ownership and transaction information from all transferees.

Reports must be filed within 30–60 days after closing.

Reporting persons must retain certain records for five years.

Practical Next Steps

The Rule became effective on March 1, 2026. Accordingly, transaction participants should consider:

Updating transaction intake procedures to identify reportable transfers early

and preparing beneficial ownership certification forms

and preparing beneficial ownership certification forms Establishing procedures for designation agreements among closing participants

Creating internal workflows for Real Estate Report preparation and filing

Implementing record retention systems consistent with FinCEN’s five-year requirement

Because reporting responsibility may arise automatically under the reporting cascade and incomplete reports are not permitted, advance preparation will be important for market participants involved in residential real estate closings.