FinCEN Advisory Mandates Expansion of SAR Reporting in Healthcare Context

The Headline. Through a March 30, 2026, Healthcare Fraud Advisory (“Advisory,” FIN-2026-A001), the US Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) joined other federal law enforcement agencies in placing a “whole-of-government” focus on combating fraud against the federal and state governments. The Advisory urges financial institutions to be vigilant in detecting, preventing, and reporting fraudulent activity targeting governmental healthcare benefits programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid. To facilitate this vigilance, the Advisory identifies 24 new, healthcare-focused “red flags” for financial institutions to watch for and reiterates FinCEN’s whistleblower incentive program.

The Advisory. The Advisory begins by discussing three main healthcare-related fraud concerns: (1) use of shell companies to falsely register as legitimate healthcare companies; (2) filing claims for reimbursement arising from unnecessary, substandard, or nonexistent care; and (3) laundering ill-gotten reimbursements through US and international financial systems. The Advisory then delineates 24 “red flags” that financial institutions should watch for in preventing healthcare fraud (the 24 red flags are reproduced in full below). According to the Advisory, legitimate healthcare reimbursement activity generally follows a standardized and predictable pattern. Consequently, the Advisory cautions financial institutions that sudden changes in a healthcare customer’s account activity—such as sudden increases in the amount of governmental reimbursements or sudden changes of beneficial ownership—paired with other red flags could be indicative of fraudulent activity.

The Advisory concludes with a reference to FinCEN’s whistleblower program, which incentivizes individuals to report violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) by offering them a share in the penalties that result from their whistleblowing activity. Under the Trump Administration, FinCEN has worked to develop and roll out a whistleblower program that has otherwise been nonexistent compared to other whistleblower programs, like the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act.

The Big Picture. Preventing fraud against the government continues to increase in priority from an already prioritized position. While the federal government’s heightened focus on benefits fraud may initially inspire the notion that fraudsters will be caught and punished more frequently, it is at least as likely—if not more likely—that fraud-prevention obligations will land increasingly more on financial institutions. Clients can expect that FinCEN and other banking regulators will use the BSA to punish financial institutions that facilitate or are complicit in their customers’ healthcare fraud. Financial institutions are likely to see heightened scrutiny of their transaction monitoring system, their SAR filing decisions (especially the decision to not file a SAR on healthcare customers who trigger an alert), and their customer due diligence processes, both in the account-opening phase and in ongoing customer due diligence.

With that in mind, financial institutions should take special care to review and verify the activity of their healthcare-related customers, measuring the activity against both the red flags identified in the Advisory and the institutions’ existing risk-based BSA/AML policies and procedures. In that vein, financial institutions should assess whether their existing AML risk assessments adequately account for potential exposure to healthcare fraud (e.g., does the financial institution have a concentration of clients in the healthcare sector?) and should make corresponding improvements if necessary. When considering whether to file a SAR on healthcare-related activity, financial institutions should keep detailed records about the decision-making process. Financial institutions should also confirm that their third-party transaction monitoring vendors are aware of this Advisory and have updated their monitoring services accordingly. Finally, financial institutions should ensure their internal reporting channels are effective given FinCEN’s continued encouragement of whistleblowing activity.

Red Flags