Financing Oil and Gas Projects: A Changing Capital Landscape

How NOCs and independent producers can combine traditional debt, strategic partnerships and alternative capital in a selective financing market

Financing remains available for oil and gas projects, but is increasingly selective: the market does not treat every project alike. New upstream developments, producing assets, pipelines, LNG facilities, refineries and emissions-reduction projects each present different risks, and appeal to different pools of potential capital. The practical question is therefore how to match projects with the right financiers and structure the investment without losing strategic flexibility.

For national oil companies (NOCs), the financing challenge is particularly acute. NOCs must balance the need to develop national resources, expand infrastructure and preserve state revenues, with maintaining control over strategic assets.

Traditional debt

Commercial banks remain an important source of funding both for established NOCs, and independents with producing assets. Revolving facilities and term debt can provide flexible balance-sheet capital, and reserve-based lending remains relevant to producing assets where verified reserves, predictable production, and reliable offtake arrangements support a credible borrowing base.

Financing exploration, appraisal and early-stage development presents a greater challenge. The risks inherent to such projects cannot readily be mitigated through conventional security or projected cash flows; and commercial lenders' environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies increasingly discourage financing for new oil and gas projects. However, project finance remains relevant to gas, LNG and midstream infrastructure. Dependent principally on project cash flows and contractual risk allocation, limited-recourse financing may be suitable where the project has a defined asset base, robust construction arrangements, long-term offtake or capacity commitments and a stable legal and fiscal framework. For an NOC, this creates a particular tension: lenders seek predictability and control over project cash flows, as well as comprehensive security packages; the state and the NOC may wish to preserve control over national energy policy and strategic infrastructure.

For both reserve-based lending and project financing, underlying contracts are critical to bankability. Prospective lenders will expect the concession, licence or production sharing agreement, joint operating arrangements, construction, and transportation, processing and offtake contracts, to create a robust contractual matrix ensuring that rights to the project, production and revenues are sufficiently secure and durable to support the financing. Provisions covering force majeure, termination, and government support – including stabilization of the fiscal, legal and regulatory environment – will be key. Lenders will also scrutinize the financial model, paying close attention to commodity-price assumptions, hedging, and debt-service capacity.

Conventional oil and gas projects may not qualify for labelled green finance; however, transition or operational-improvement financing may be available for projects including carbon capture, facility electrification, methane abatement, flare reduction, associated-gas gathering or gas-to-power projects that displace more carbon-intensive fuels. Sponsors must ensure that any performance commitment is measurable, independently reportable and substantially within its control.

Established NOCs and midstream businesses may also access bonds, sukuk, secured notes or hybrid instruments. Capital-markets funding can offer scale and longer maturities, but generally requires transparent financial reporting, credible governance, sustained investor engagement and acceptance of market scrutiny.

ECAs and DFIs

Export credit agency (ECA) support (most frequently in the form of guarantees or insurance, but also including direct loans) may be available where a project depends on imported equipment, engineering services or technology. ECAs participating alongside commercial banks can enable a financing offering improved pricing, longer tenors and greater appetite for country risk than commercial lenders acting alone.

ECA policies on supporting fossil fuel projects vary, but in recent years have trended away from upstream oil and gas towards renewables and energy transition investment. ECAs nonetheless remain relevant to LNG, gas processing, pipelines, storage, refining, petrochemicals, gas-to-power and associated-gas-utilisation projects. Eligibility typically depends on the origin of equipment and services, and procurement strategy, local-content requirements and technical specifications must therefore be considered alongside the financing plan from the outset.

Development finance institutions (DFIs) may also mobilise capital, primarily through direct lending, but also including guarantees, risk participation or blended structures. Similarly to ECAs, their mandates and hydrocarbon policies have moved to favour energy transition projects over fossil fuels; however, many local and regional DFIs will support gas infrastructure, energy access, regional integration and emissions-reduction projects, and in some cases even upstream projects (although exploration is generally excluded).

Local and regional banks can also provide valuable support. They may benefit from greater familiarity with the legal framework, local currency risks and domestic revenue arrangements than international lenders, and their ESG policies may offer more flexibility to support local development. Their capacity and tenor may be constrained, but they remain useful in syndicates and local-currency tranches, particularly alongside ECAs and DFIs.

Private capital

Where finance cannot be sourced from traditional lenders, sponsors may turn to alternative sources of credit. Private capital may take many forms: private equity firms, infrastructure funds, pension investors, sovereign investors, and strategic partners, each taking different views of risk, return, control and investment horizon.

Infrastructure funds generally prefer long-term, contracted cash flows and may be attracted to projects whose characteristics are aligned to those aims, including pipelines, processing plants, storage, regasification and export terminals. Specialist energy funds may invest in mature-field acquisitions, development programmes or recapitalisations, but typically require governance rights and a defined exit. Strategic investors may offer – or require – more than a pure financing role: technical capability, market access, trading capacity, shipping or LNG offtake may be equally important. Structures can include vendor financing, prepayments, borrowing-base debt, mezzanine or junior facilities, and preferred equity.

These products can be faster and more flexible than conventional bank debt, particularly for assets that do not fit standard credit criteria; however, they will typically incur higher costs and will often be bundled with tighter controls or greater involvement in the project. Financiers may require stronger security, cash sweeps, hedging, enhanced reporting, board rights or a direct role in the project (e.g. as offtaker or EPC contractor).

Minority sell-downs, joint ventures, long-term leases and dedicated infrastructure vehicles can allow sponsors to monetise assets while retaining operatorship or strategic control. By introducing investors while retaining a majority interest, sponsors may be able to access capital without transferring control of a wider project or programme.

This model may be relevant where a pipeline, processing plant, storage facility or export asset has identifiable and dependable revenues. It is not, however, a simple financing exercise. The parties must determine whether the asset can be separated legally and operationally; document long-term lease, capacity, service or operating arrangements; allocate maintenance, expansion and decommissioning obligations; and address future financing, transfers, change of control and regulatory consents. Governance and information rights must also preserve the sponsor’s strategic position while providing investors with meaningful protection. Timing, coordination with debt and the investor’s operational contribution may be as important as valuation.

Matching capital to the asset

The present financing market for oil and gas projects is defined by selectivity over assets, sponsors and risk allocation. Commercial debt remains important, particularly for established borrowers and producing fields. ECAs, DFIs, regional banks, capital markets, strategic investors, infrastructure funds and alternative lenders can broaden the available pool; however, each brings its own requirements.

The strongest financing strategy will often be a diversified one. The imperative is to separate different risks, identify which cash flows can support third-party capital and align the financing with the project contracts and the sponsor’s wider objectives.