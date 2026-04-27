The “Financial Kingpin” Statute Is Back- What the CFCE Revival Means for Companies and Executives

Background

Rarely used since its enactment 35 years ago, one of the DOJ’s most powerful weapons is back. The CFCE statute (18 U.S.C. § 225) carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. In late 2025 and early 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) charged sitting corporate executives under the CFCE in two major fraud prosecutions — the first such charges in more than a decade.

What Is the CFCE?

The CFCE was enacted as part of the Crime Control Act of 1990 in response to the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s. Modeled after the drug-trafficking “Kingpin Statute,” it requires proof that the defendant:

Organized, managed, or supervised a continuing financial crimes enterprise Received $5 million or more in gross receipts from the enterprise during any 24-month period

The enterprise must involve at least four persons working together to commit a series of financial crimes, including bank fraud, embezzlement, bribery of bank officials, or wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

Despite its severity, the DOJ has brought CFCE charges only a handful of times in the statute’s 35-year history. In 2011, Mark Conner, a bank executive in Georgia, was indicted for orchestrating fraudulent commercial loans generating over $5 million in unlawful proceeds. And in 2013, five defendants were charged in Virginia with a mortgage fraud scheme generating over $7 million that targeted non-English-speaking homebuyers.

Neither case resulted in a CFCE conviction at trial — Conner pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud — and the statute went dormant for over a decade. Indeed, prosecutors have long preferred more common charges, such as conspiracy, wire fraud, and bank fraud. The recent SDNY indictments signal that U.S. Attorney’s Offices will again consider the CFCE as part of their enforcement toolkit.

SDNY Indictments Revive Dormant Statute

In a span of just six weeks, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) unsealed two separate indictments charging sitting corporate executives under the long-dormant CFCE:

In December 2025, a grand jury charged former Tricolor Holdings CEO Daniel Chu and former COO David Goodgame with double-pledging auto loan collateral to multiple warehouse lenders (overstating collateral by approximately $800 million), causing hundreds of millions in losses when Tricolor filed for bankruptcy. Tricolor’s former CFO and a former finance executive separately pleaded guilty to fraud charges, underscoring the breadth of criminal exposure across an organization’s leadership.

In January 2026, a grand jury charged former First Brands Group CEO Patrick James and his brother Edward James, a former senior vice president, with fabricating invoices, pledging collateral multiple times, and falsifying financial statements. At the time of its bankruptcy filing, First Brands Group allegedly carried over $9 billion in liabilities against just $12 million in cash.

The Self-Disclosure Landscape: DOJ’s New Corporate Enforcement Policy

The SDNY indictments were closely followed by the DOJ’s March 2026 announcement of its department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), which supersedes individual U.S. Attorney’s Office and component-specific policies (except for antitrust matters).

The CEP incentivizes voluntary self-disclosure, full cooperation, and timely remediation, providing a clear pathway to avoiding criminal charges absent aggravating circumstances. For “near miss” disclosures — where a company self-reported in good faith but did not fully qualify, the CEP provides for a non-prosecution agreement with a reduced fine of 50% to 75% off the low-end of the sentencing guidelines range. Importantly, neither program shields individual executives from prosecution. Companies that identify potential misconduct should immediately consult counsel, as delay can be disqualifying.

These developments are part of the DOJ’s recalibration of its “carrot-and-stick” approach to corporate enforcement. In May 2025, DOJ unveiled its White Collar Enforcement Plan, which identified ten “high impact” priority areas including healthcare fraud, market manipulation, and fraud victimizing U.S. investors.

At the same time, the DOJ revised its Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program to add subject matter areas where a tip may qualify for a whistleblower award, including corporate wrongdoing related to cartels or transnational criminal organizations; material support of terrorism; sanctions offenses; trade, tariff, and customs fraud; procurement fraud; and federal immigration laws.

Key Takeaways: What This Means for Companies and Executives