Filing Deadlines for Michigan Injury Cases - What to Know About the Statute of Limitations
Tuesday, June 30, 2026

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If you were injured in an accident because of someone else's actions, you may be weighing whether to file a personal injury claim. Michigan law puts a strict time limit on how long you can wait before filing a lawsuit. This deadline is known as the statute of limitations, and knowing how it works is an important part of protecting your legal rights.

What Is the Statute of Limitations?

The statute of limitations is a legal deadline that determines how long you have to file a lawsuit after being injured. In most personal injury cases, this means a set number of years from the date the accident occurred. Once that window closes, you generally lose your right to pursue a claim, even if your injuries are severe or fault is obvious.

This deadline exists in part to keep cases moving while evidence remains intact and witnesses can still recall the details clearly. Being aware of this timeline and acting within it is one of the most important things you can do after an injury.

How Long Do You Have to File in Michigan?

For most personal injury cases in Michigan, the law gives you three years from the date of injury to take legal action. This timeframe applies to cases such as:

Are There Exceptions?

Not every case follows the standard three-year rule. Some common exceptions include:

  • Minors: When the injured person is under 18, the three-year clock typically does not start running until their 19th birthday.
  • Medical malpractice: These claims often follow a two-year deadline from the date of the error, or six months from when the problem was discovered, whichever comes later.
  • Government-related claims: If a government agency is involved, you may need to provide formal notice well before the standard deadline, sometimes within 60 to 120 days.

Because these exceptions can shorten or otherwise alter the standard timeline, it is smart to consult a lawyer who can help confirm how much time you have.

Why This Matters

If you miss the statute of limitations deadline, the consequences can be significant. Courts will typically dismiss a case filed after the deadline has passed, regardless of its merit. That outcome could cost you the ability to recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

Filing sooner rather than later also works in your favor for practical reasons. It gives you and your legal team more time to collect evidence, interview witnesses, and prepare a strong case.

Conclusion

Knowing Michigan's statute of limitations is essential to preserving your right to pursue compensation after an injury. These deadlines are enforced strictly, and they can pass by more quickly than people expect.

If you are unsure how much time remains to file or whether you have a valid claim, talking with an experienced personal injury attorney is a good next step. Taking action early can help safeguard your rights and improve your chances of a successful outcome.

Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. 2026

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