“File or Die”- If the Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs, Must Importers Sue for Refunds?

What is Happening

With mounting expectation that the Supreme Court will strike down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), importers are confronting “file or die” fears—specifically, the concern that they could lose refunds for duties already paid unless they immediately initiate litigation in the Court of International Trade (CIT).

While this concern is understandable given the structural features of customs litigation, the context of the current IEEPA tariff litigation is fundamentally different in ways that substantially reduce this risk. As detailed below, recent CIT decisions and the anticipated timing of a Supreme Court ruling suggest that importers seeking IEEPA refunds are not locked into immediate litigation, though litigation may still serve as a prudent “insurance policy” against residual procedural risk.

The “Jurisdictional Trap” in Tariff Disputes

At the core of importer concern is a mismatch between administrative timing and judicial jurisdiction that often plagues standard tariff disputes:

Liquidation Timing: Liquidation (the finalizing of the duty calculation and payment) typically occurs 314 days (approximately 10 to 11 months) after entry. Once liquidated, importers have 180 days to file a protest.

Liquidation (the finalizing of the duty calculation and payment) typically occurs 314 days (approximately 10 to 11 months) after entry. Once liquidated, importers have 180 days to file a protest. The Trap: If a protest window closes before the legality of a tariff is resolved, an importer may be left without a means to recover duties. Judicial review of tariff disputes lies in the CIT under 28 U.S.C. § 1581. Section 1581(a) is the primary jurisdictional route and permits review of denied protests where U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has exercised judgment or discretion. The potential trap arises from the interaction between this review and the CIT’s residual jurisdiction. Courts have consistently held that § 1581(a) does not permit challenges to the legality of a tariff itself when CBP’s role is ministerial—i.e., where CBP is simply applying a tariff mandated by statute or presidential action and lacks authority to invalidate it. However, the CIT’s residual jurisdiction (§ 1581(i)) is available when, and only if, the protest jurisdiction (§ 1581(a)) is unavailable.

If a protest window closes before the legality of a tariff is resolved, an importer may be left without a means to recover duties. Judicial review of tariff disputes lies in the CIT under 28 U.S.C. § 1581. Section 1581(a) is the primary jurisdictional route and permits review of denied protests where U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has exercised judgment or discretion. The potential trap arises from the interaction between this review and the CIT’s residual jurisdiction. Courts have consistently held that § 1581(a) does permit challenges to the legality of a tariff itself when CBP’s role is ministerial—i.e., where CBP is simply applying a tariff mandated by statute or presidential action and lacks authority to invalidate it. However, the CIT’s residual jurisdiction (§ 1581(i)) is available when, and only if, the protest jurisdiction (§ 1581(a)) is unavailable. The Consequence: Importers have historically faced a trap where § 1581(a) is deemed “technically” available (because a protest could be filed), foreclosing access to § 1581(i)—even if the protest process itself cannot address the underlying legality of the tariff.

As a result, importers seeking refunds for tariffs they believe are illegal, but not yet definitively adjudicated, may risk losing access to any judicial forum if they rely solely on the administrative process. If the protest window closes before the legality question is resolved, an importer could be left without a means to recover duties, even if the tariff is later declared unlawful.

Why the IEEPA Context Is Different

The current IEEPA litigation landscape mitigates this “jurisdictional trap” in two critical ways:

Anticipated Supreme Court Timing: The Supreme Court is expected to resolve the legality of the tariffs before most entries liquidate and before protest windows close. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. If the Supreme Court invalidates the tariffs before entries are liquidated, importers can likely use Post-Summary Corrections (PSCs) to recover those duties without litigation.

The Supreme Court is expected to resolve the legality of the tariffs before most entries liquidate and before protest windows close. A decision is expected in the coming weeks. If the Supreme Court invalidates the tariffs before entries are liquidated, importers can likely use Post-Summary Corrections (PSCs) to recover those duties without litigation. The AGS Decision: The risk is further reduced by the CIT’s recent decision in AGS Company Automotive Solutions, et al. v. CBP, et al. (Slip Op. 25-154). In AGS, the court held that: Residual Jurisdiction Exists: 1581(i) provides a viable avenue for judicial review of challenges to the legality of IEEPA tariffs where § 1581(a) is unavailable. Ministerial Actions: Even if CBP’s denial of a protest of the IEEPA tariffs is treated as ministerial, importers may still pursue relief under residual jurisdiction.

The risk is further reduced by the CIT’s recent decision in AGS Company Automotive Solutions, et al. v. CBP, et al. (Slip Op. 25-154). In AGS, the court held that:

Strategic Considerations for Importers

While the “file or die” pressure is lower than in typical cases, a narrow residual risk remains. Courts could still theoretically conclude that § 1581(a) availability precludes § 1581(i) jurisdiction in specific fact patterns. Although unlikely—because it would allow procedural rules to undermine a Supreme Court decision—the risk cannot be entirely eliminated. Therefore, the decision to litigate should be treated as a risk-management calculation: