The Fifth Circuit's 10 Commandments Ripeness Ruling and Environmental Regulation Challenges
Friday, February 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in the Louisiana Ten Commandments case grabbed headlines last week, but the most significant part of the ruling wasn't about religion — it was about timing. The court didn't reach whether HB 71's classroom display requirement is constitutional. Instead, the court's 12-6 decision in Roake v. Brumley held that the challenge was “premature.” Because the law leaves implementation details to local school boards, i.e., how displays are framed, what materials accompany them, and where they're placed, the majority found no concrete factual record to evaluate. “It is not judging,” the court wrote. “It is guessing.” 

That reasoning has implications well beyond classroom walls. Many environmental regulations follow the same structural pattern: a statute sets broad requirements, but compliance specifics depend on how agencies and regulated entities apply them on the ground. EPA emissions standards with state implementation flexibility. Louisiana's Act 312 remediation framework, where cleanup scope turns on site-specific conditions. 

Under this strict ripeness approach, pre-enforcement challenges to regulations face a higher bar. This potentially forces challengers to wait until enforcement is already underway and significant compliance costs have been incurred. 

The dissent saw the risk. Judge Dennis warned that requiring as-applied challenges rather than facial ones forces affected parties into “constitutional whack-a-mole” district-by-district, site-by-site litigation instead of resolving the fundamental legal question once. 

This case is almost certainly headed to the Supreme Court. For those of us in energy and environmental law, the procedural question of when you can challenge a regulation is now just as consequential as whether you can win.

the procedural question of when you can challenge a regulation is now just as consequential as whether you can win
© 2026 Jones Walker LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Jones Walker LLP

NIST's AI Agent Standards Initiative: Why Autonomous AI Just Became Washington's Problem
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Louisiana Supreme Court to Review Legacy Case Subsequent Purchaser Doctrine Ruling
by: Alida C. Hainkel
Not All Contamination Is Created Equal: Third Circuit Raises the Bar for Legacy Lawsuit Plaintiffs
by: Philip Wood
AI Hiring Under Fire: What the Eightfold Lawsuit Means for Every Employer Using Algorithmic Screening
by: Andrew R. Lee , Jason M. Loring
Is There a Better Way to Regulate the Environment?
by: Robert Holden , Meghan E. Smith
Nonmaritime Contracts Continue to Evolve - Fifth Circuit Affirms Nonmaritime Contract Determination Involving a Liftboat
by: Christopher M. Hannan
Florida Legislature Proposes Not to Conform to One Big Beautiful Bill Tax Relief Provisions
by: H. French Brown
Who Gets the Tariff Refund? How Retailers and Downstream Buyers Can Recover Their Share of IEEPA Tariff Refunds
by: Julia Bonestroo Banegas , Alexander N. Breckinridge, V
Offshore Wind is Down, But Not Out
by: Joe Tirone
Gulf Oil & Gas Lease Sales Move Forward
by: Ilsa H. Luther , Mallory G. Wynne
To Determine a Predecessor Lessee's Liability for Decommissioning Costs, Operating Agreement Language Matters
by: Alida C. Hainkel
SCOTUS Grants Cert. in Climate Change Litigation
by: Philip Wood
Supreme Court Strikes Down IEEPA Tariffs: What Construction Industry Stakeholders Need to Know
by: Chris Cazenave

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 