Fifth Circuit Vacates USF Contribution Factor, Finding FCC Lacked Authority to Create USAC

Executive Summary: In a significant development for the telecom industry, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found that the FCC lacks the necessary legal authority to create USAC, the entity responsible for administering the federal USF. The court therefore vacated the 2025 Q4 USF contribution factor, which the Wireline Competition Bureau set primarily based on data from USAC, and remanded the matter to the FCC for further proceedings. The unanimous decision does not invalidate the federal universal service statute or its funding obligations. However, it does create significant uncertainty, regarding USAC’s legal status, the process for administering universal service and establishing future contribution factors, and the validity of USAC assessments.

On October 15, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a Petition for Review in Consumers’ Research v. Federal Communications Commission, vacating the Federal Communications Commission’s Fourth Quarter 2025 Universal Service Fund (USF) contribution factor of 38.1 percent. The Fifth Circuit found that the FCC lacked the statutory authority to establish the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) to administer the federal universal service programs. Because the contribution factor was set using USAC data, it could not stand.

Background

Section 254 of the Communications Act of 1934 establishes the modern universal service framework. Section 254 directs the FCC to establish “specific, predictable, and sufficient Federal and State mechanisms to preserve and advance universal service.” Today, universal service encompasses four core mechanisms supporting service for high-cost areas, low-income consumers, schools and libraries, and rural health care providers.

The USF is funded mainly through payments from providers of interstate and international telecommunications, which are assessed as a percentage of their interstate and international end-user telecommunications revenues. The FCC calculates a quarterly “contribution factor,” which determines the amount these providers must pay into the USF. In calculating the contribution factor, the FCC relies on financial projections produced by USAC.

Since 1998, USAC, a private non-profit corporation, has served as the permanent Administrator of the federal universal service support mechanisms. Among other responsibilities, USAC bills and collects assessments to fund the USF, administers the distribution of support, and performs other operational functions related to the USF programs.

The Petitioners previously challenged universal service support under the constitutional nondelegation doctrine, arguing both that Section 254 unlawfully delegated too much discretion to the FCC, and additionally that the FCC had improperly delegated to USAC too much operational authority with insufficient oversight. In 2025, overturning a previous Consumers’ Research victory in the Fifth Circuit, the Supreme Court upheld the FCC against both challenges. The Supreme Court broadly confirmed in that case that, “[e]ach of the four programs the FCC now operates under Section 254 reflects Congress’s choices about universal service’s scope and content.” FCC v. Consumers’ Research, 606 U.S. 656, 686 (2025). However, it explicitly carved out from its analysis Sections 254(c)(3) and 254(h)(2), which address support for “advanced” and “additional” services provided to schools, libraries, and rural health care providers. Id. at 687 n.9.

The New Fifth Circuit Litigation

Following that loss, Petitioners filed new challenges in the Fifth Circuit to the contribution factor for the Fourth Quarter 2025 and each subsequent quarter. In those filings, they advance new claims that the “carved out” statutory provisions authorizing support for “advanced” and “additional” services provided to schools, libraries, and rural health care providers are unconstitutional under the nondelegation doctrine.

The Fifth Circuit sidestepped those arguments. Instead, the Court focused solely on a third Consumers’ Research argument that the FCC lacks the specific statutory authority required under the Government Corporation Control Act of 1945 (“GCCA”), 31 U.S.C. §§ 9101-9110, to have created USAC in the first place. That claim, even though it was successful with the Fifth Circuit, leaves Section 254’s statutory universal service framework in place, but invalidates the FCC’s current reliance on USAC for its implementation and operation.

The GCCA provides that an agency may establish or acquire a corporation “to act as an agency” only if specifically authorized by federal law. See 31 U.S.C. § 9102. The GCCA defines “agency” broadly, however, to include any “department, agency, or instrumentality” of the federal government. Reviewing the breadth of USAC’s role in administering universal service, including functions integral to the calculation and collection of USF contributions, the Court concluded that the FCC in fact created USAC as “a means to achieve a governmental purpose,” Opinion at 12, and therefore to act as an “agency” within the meaning of that statute. In support, the Court cited Section III.B. of the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the FCC and USAC, which specifically states that: “USAC’s sole purpose is to assist the FCC in the administration of the USF programs . . . as an agent and instrumentality of the FCC,” Opinion at 13.

The Court then rejected three separate arguments of the FCC and intervenor NTCA that the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, supplies the necessary specific authorization. First, the Court rejected the FCC’s argument that Section 4(i) of the Communications Act expressly authorized the FCC to establish USAC. Section 4(i) gives the FCC authority to “perform any and all acts, make regulations and rules, and issue orders . . . as may be necessary” to execute its statutory functions. The FCC argued that Section 4(i) authorizes it to create USAC in order to implement its explicit universal service responsibilities under Section 254. The Fifth Circuit acknowledged its previous 1999 ruling that Section 4(i) gives the FCC “broad authority to implement” Section 254, but found it does not provide the specific congressional authorization the GCCA requires.

Second, the Court rejected the argument from the FCC and NTCA that Congress implicitly authorized USAC when it enacted Section 254 against the backdrop of the historical involvement of the National Exchange Carrier Association (NECA) in administering certain universal service functions. In the Court’s view, Congress’s awareness of NECA’s limited role in administering the Lifeline program did not amount to specific authorization for the FCC to establish a different corporation to administer the broader explicit federal universal service framework embodied in Section 254.

Third, the Fifth Circuit rejected the argument that Congress subsequently ratified USAC’s establishment by expressly assigning responsibilities to USAC under temporary programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Emergency Connectivity Fund and the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Court concluded that Congress’s decision to utilize USAC to support those separate, temporary funding mechanisms did not ratify the FCC’s original creation of USAC to administer the broader federal universal service system.

Accordingly, the Fifth Circuit held that the FCC exceeded its statutory authority when it relied on USAC in adopting the Fourth Quarter 2025 contribution factor. The court vacated the contribution factor and remanded the matter to the FCC for further proceedings. Because that statutory holding resolved the petition, the panel did not reach Petitioners’ remaining constitutional and statutory claims.

Unlike a decision for Consumers’ Research invalidating Sections 254(c)(3) and 254(h)(2), the Fifth Circuit’s opinion against USAC leaves the universal service framework of Section 254 intact, preserving the FCC’s authority to maintain all four core universal service support mechanisms. Moreover, the Fifth Circuit did not direct the FCC to issue refunds or establish a process for recovering contributions assessed or paid for the affected quarter.

Nevertheless, the decision raises significant questions. The FCC has never administered these universals service support mechanisms itself, and currently would appear to lack the necessary resources to do so. The Fifth Circuit’s opinion also leaves unsettled questions regarding the treatment of amounts assessed under the vacated Fourth Quarter 2025 contribution factor (and thereafter, given the pending Consumers’ Research challenges to all subsequent quarters) and creates broader uncertainty regarding the FCC’s continued reliance on USAC in establishing contribution factor and administering other aspects of the federal universal service system.

Although the ruling directly addresses the Fourth Quarter 2025 contribution factor, the reasoning also appears to apply with equal force to later contribution factors that the FCC also established using financial projections and other information supplied by USAC, and that Consumers’ Research has also challenged in the Fifth Circuit. The practical consequences will depend heavily on the FCC’s actions on remand and the outcome of any further judicial proceedings.

Next Steps

The Fifth Circuit’s decision follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2025 ruling upholding the constitutionality of Section 254 against claims that delegation of authority to USAC violated the nondelegation doctrine in Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution. The Fifth Circuit’s new decision addresses a different challenge to the FCC’s statutory authority to create USAC in the first place.

In other words, the Supreme Court found Section 254 to be constitutionally sound, both as to Congress’s delegation of universal service discretion to the FCC and the FCC’s delegation of operational responsibility to USAC. Nevertheless, Congress is also required to comply with the statutory requirement of the GCCA to specifically authorize the FCC to create USAC. That question was not presented to the Supreme Court in 2025, and is the one the Fifth Circuit has now answered.

Going forward, the FCC has a range of options available. It may seek rehearing or en banc review from the Fifth Circuit or file a Petition for Certiorari to seek Supreme Court review. In either case, we expect the FCC would seek a stay of the Fifth Circuit panel opinion while those proceedings unfold. After its previous Fifth Circuit loss, the FCC sought (and the Fifth Circuit granted) such a stay.

The Supreme Court has discretion whether to grant a Petition for Certiorari seeking its review. While we ultimately expect the FCC to file a Petition for Certiorari, and we would not be surprised if the Supreme Court were to grant that Petition, that outcome is less certain than in the 2025 case. Unlike that case, there is no “circuit split” – different federal Courts of Appeals reaching conflicting results – for the Supreme Court to resolve. Moreover, despite a dramatic impact on the FCC’s administration of universal service, the Fifth Circuit’s opinion is in many ways an ordinary exercise in interpreting a federal statute (the GCCA), and it avoids constitutional issues altogether. Finally, the Fifth Circuit did not invalidate any portion of the substance of Section 254’s universal service framework, just the manner in which the FCC has implemented it.

If the Fifth Circuit opinion takes effect, such as if there is no stay or the Supreme Court denies certiorari, on remand, the FCC would need to begin an accelerated transition of USAC’s responsibilities to the FCC proper. It could first attempt to establish contribution factors without relying on USAC, and even that would present challenges given USAC’s currently central role in maintaining the necessary data. Additional questions would also quickly surface concerning USAC’s other universal service administrative functions, including review of E-Rate and Rural Health Care funding requests, assessment of compliance documentation, and disbursement of support. USAC’s annual operating budget exceeds $250 million and is a substantial fraction of the FCC’s own, making it difficult for the FCC to absorb those functions as they are currently structured.

The FCC could seek congressional action specifically authorizing the corporation within the meaning of the GCCA. Given current budget constraints, Congress may be generally amenable to continuing to fund universal service administration through private assessments on telecommunications providers, although any such effort is likely to become enmeshed in the broader ongoing discussion of the bipartisan working group concerning universal service reform.

In the meantime, this decision will continue to create near-term uncertainty for USF contributors, beneficiaries, and small broadband providers who continue to rely on the USF programs for network deployment and ongoing operations.