Fifth Circuit Rules the FCC Lacked Authority to Create USAC and Vacates the Q4 2025 USF Contribution Factor

On October 15, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a decision in Consumers’ Research v. FCC, No. 25-60535. The court held that the FCC violated the Government Corporation Control Act (“GCCA”) by establishing USAC without specific congressional authorization.

While the ruling only directly affects the latest contribution factor, its reasoning attacks the legal foundation of the entity that has administered the Universal Service Fund (“USF”) for nearly 30 years.

Background

The FCC created USAC in 1997 as an independent not-for-profit company to administer the USF. USAC collects contributions from telecommunications and VoIP service providers and distributes support for telecommunications and broadband services to rural and low-income consumers, schools, libraries, and rural health care providers. USAC also prepares the financial projections the FCC uses to set the quarterly contribution factor, which is the percentage of interstate and international end-user telecommunications revenues that service providers must contribute to the USF on a quarterly basis. The fund collects about $9 billion a year, and most carriers pass the cost on to their customers.

The Case

Consumers’ Research, a non-profit advocacy organization, brought suit in the Fifth Circuit challenging the legality of the Fourth Quarter 2025 contribution factor. The FCC had set that factor at 38.1% after adopting USAC’s projections with a minor adjustment. The petitioners raised several arguments, but the Fifth Circuit panel addressed only one: whether the FCC had statutory authority to create USAC.

What the Court Decided

The court found that the FCC created USAC to act as its instrumentality in administering the USF. The court reasoned that, under the GCCA, the creation of such an administrative entity requires specific congressional authorization, and Congress never provided it. The court also rejected the FCC’s arguments that authorization came from other sources, including:

The FCC’s general ancillary authority

Congress’s authorization for the National Exchange Carrier Association to administer the USF’s “Lifeline” program

Congress’s later use of USAC for two temporary pandemic-era programs

The FCC relied on USAC’s projections in establishing the contribution factor, so the court held that the agency exceeded its statutory authority, vacated the 38.1% contribution factor, and remanded the matter back to the FCC.

How This Differs from the 2025 Supreme Court Ruling

In June 2025, the Supreme Court reversed an earlier Fifth Circuit ruling, FCC vs Consumers’ Research, upholding the USF contribution scheme against a separate challenge brought by Consumers’ Research who had argued that Congress’s decision to delegate the power to set the contribution rate to the FCC and the FCC’s reliance on USAC, were each unconstitutional delegations of Congressional power. In that case, the Supreme Court found that Congress had “sufficiently guided and constrained the discretion that it lodged with the FCC to implement the universal-service contribution scheme” and, therefore, did not violate the non-delegation doctrine of the Constitution.

In contrast, the current decision turns on whether the FCC’s actions delegating authority to USAC violated the statutory requirements of the GCCA.

What Happens Next

The FCC may ask the Fifth Circuit to reconsider the panel decision en banc, or it may appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. It is not clear whether the FCC will seek to have the effect of the ruling paused pending the resolution of any such appeals. In the meantime, while the current ruling only applies to the fourth-quarter 2025 contribution factor, there is no reason to believe the court’s reasoning would not apply to any challenges brought against subsequent contribution factors. Indeed, Consumers’ Research has already challenged each quarterly factor adopted since the Supreme Court’s decision in 2025, the decisions on which had been paused pending the Fifth Circuit’s review.

Meanwhile, telecommunications and VoIP providers continue to be subject to USF contribution requirements and other compliance obligations.