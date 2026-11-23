On November 20, 2026, the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 9-8 in State of Texas v. Blanche that the U.S. House of Representatives violated the U.S. Constitution’s Quorum Clause when it used its COVID-era proxy rule to pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which included the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). The court affirmed an injunction that bars the federal government from enforcing the PWFA against the State of Texas as an employer.

Quick Hits

The en banc Fifth Circuit held that the U.S. House of Representatives could not count members “present” by proxy to reach a quorum when it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which included the PWFA.

The ruling affirms the February 2024 district court injunction. The en banc court had already vacated the August 2025 panel decision, which would have allowed enforcement of the PWFA against Texas, when it granted rehearing in January 2026.

The relief applies only to the PWFA, and only to the State of Texas as an employer.

The PWFA, which went into effect on June 27, 2023, requires covered employers with fifteen or more employees to provide reasonable accommodations for workers’ known limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of the business.

The federal government may seek review by the Supreme Court of the United States. A petition for certiorari is generally due within ninety days of the judgment.

Background

On December 23, 2022, the House passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 (CAA), a $1.7 trillion funding package that included the PWFA, by a vote of 225 to 201, with one member voting “present.” Under a House rule adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, absent members could designate a proxy to cast their votes and record their presence, and the House counted those members toward a quorum. According to the Congressional Record, 226 members recorded their presence and vote by proxy, so fewer than a majority of the House was physically present. The parties agreed that the House reached a quorum only by counting proxies.

In 2023, the State of Texas sued the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and federal officials. Texas argued that the proxy rule violated the Quorum Clause, so the House never validly passed the CAA. Texas asked the court to block enforcement of only two parts of the CAA against it: the PWFA and a $20 million appropriation for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security pilot program. After a bench trial, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas held on February 27, 2024, that Texas had standing to challenge only the PWFA. The court then held that the House could not count proxies toward a quorum and permanently enjoined enforcement of the PWFA against Texas.

On August 15, 2025, a divided Fifth Circuit panel reversed, concluding that the Quorum Clause does not require physical presence. On January 14, 2026, the full court vacated the panel opinion and reheard the case en banc.

The Majority Opinion

Judge Cory T. Wilson wrote for the majority, joined by Chief Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod and Judges Edith H. Jones, Jerry E. Smith, Don R. Willett, James C. Ho, Stuart Kyle Duncan, Kurt D. Engelhardt, and Andrew S. Oldham. The court first rejected the government’s argument that the enrolled-bill rule barred review. It reasoned that the rule makes a signed bill conclusive proof of which bill Congress passed, but it does not shield a bill from a constitutional challenge that rests on undisputed facts. Here, the House’s own record showed that it reached a quorum only by counting proxies.

On the merits, the majority concluded that the Quorum Clause’s text, its reference to compelling the “Attendance of absent Members,” founding-era history, and more than 230 years of congressional practice all show that members must actually be present to count toward a quorum. The court held that the House’s power to set its own rules does not let it redefine what “present” means. In the court’s words, “‘Proxy presence’ does not count.” The court stressed that it was not deciding whether the Constitution requires “bottom-in-a-seat” physical presence, whether Congress may vote by proxy, or whether members who take part by videoconference could count toward a quorum.

The majority also emphasized that its judgment is narrow. Although it concluded that the House did not validly pass the CAA, the court’s decision “extends no further than affirming the relief awarded by the district court”—that is, barring enforcement of the PWFA against the State of Texas as an employer.

The Dissent

Judge James E. Graves Jr. dissented, joined by Judges Carl E. Stewart, Priscilla Richman, Leslie H. Southwick, Stephen A. Higginson, Dana M. Douglas, and Irma Carrillo Ramirez. Judge Catharina Haynes dissented separately. Judge Graves agreed that the enrolled-bill rule did not bar review, but he argued that the Quorum Clause contains no physical-presence requirement and that the Constitution leaves it to each chamber to decide how to determine whether a majority is present. He pointed to Congress’s practice, dating to 1789, of acting by unanimous consent without a physical majority on the floor. He also questioned why, if the whole CAA passed unconstitutionally, the judgment reaches only one provision, and how Texas could challenge the PWFA while accepting funds appropriated under the same CAA.

Key Takeaways for Employers

For now, the PWFA remains enforceable against private employers nationwide, including in Texas, and against every public employer other than the State of Texas. Employers facing PWFA claims in Louisiana, Mississippi, or Texas may consider whether to preserve the quorum defense. Even so, the decision does not create a safe harbor. Pregnancy-related obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and state law remain in place, and some state pregnancy accommodation laws go further than the PWFA.

Employers should also note that the EEOC is separately revising its 2024 PWFA regulations. The agency planned to propose the revisions in November 2026, and they may narrow the definition of “related medical conditions.” Until a revised rule becomes final, the 2024 rule remains in effect, minus the abortion-related provisions that a federal court vacated in 2025. The EEOC also continues to bring PWFA enforcement actions against employers that fail to provide basic accommodations.