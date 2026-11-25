A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has dismissed consolidated challenges to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2024 rule regulating chrysotile asbestos under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). On November 19, 2026, the panel found that none of the petitioners had established standing to seek judicial review. Texas Chemistry Council v. EPA, Nos. 24-60193, 24-60281 (5th Cir. Nov. 19, 2026). The court did not reach the merits of the challenges, leaving the rule in place.

EPA’s March 2024 final rule, 40 C.F.R. Part 751, Subpart F, prohibits several uses of chrysotile asbestos, subject to phased compliance deadlines, and establishes additional worker protection requirements. Industry associations challenged portions of the rule impacting the chlor-alkali and chemical production industries, claiming EPA exceeded its authority and did not comply with TSCA’s procedural requirements. Labor unions and public health organizations separately argued the rule does not adequately protect workers and public health.

Fifth Circuit Finds Petitioners Failed to Establish Standing

The petitioners included trade associations, labor unions, and advocacy groups. The Fifth Circuit panel unanimously held that all petitioners failed to satisfy the requirements for establishing Article III standing. The court emphasized that parties seeking direct judicial review of agency action must substantiate their standing through specific facts in the administrative record or supporting evidence submitted with their opening briefs. For associations asserting standing on behalf of their members, this includes evidence demonstrating that at least one member had standing when the petition was filed.

The court rejected trade association arguments that standing was self-evident, explaining that petitioners cannot rely on assumptions about their members’ interests or injuries where the record does not establish the necessary facts. As the court stated, “on direct review of agency actions, we don’t fill in the blanks for petitioners or give them the benefit of the doubt. We require evidence.” The court also declined to consider supplemental declarations submitted after oral argument, concluding that the petitioners had not timely established or preserved their standing arguments.

The court separately determined that the labor unions and advocacy groups had not demonstrated a sufficiently concrete and imminent injury. Generalized assertions of increased asbestos exposure risks were insufficient to establish standing.

Implications for TSCA Litigation

The decision leaves EPA’s 2024 chrysotile asbestos rule in place without resolving whether EPA exceeded its statutory authority or failed to comply with TSCA’s procedural requirements in promulgating the rule.

Notably, the opinion acknowledged that another Fifth Circuit panel had recently issued its decision in East Fork Enterprises v. EPA, 192 F.4th 391 (5th Cir. 2026), which vacated EPA’s 2024 methylene chloride rule and associated risk determination. The methylene chloride rule is 40 C.F.R. Part 751, Subpart B, at least until EPA acts to remove the rule or takes other action. The East Fork decision found that EPA’s approach to determining unreasonable risk and regulating the chemical exceeded its authority under TSCA and was not supported by substantial evidence. One judge served on both panels (Judge Southwick), but he did not author either opinion. Because the Texas Chemistry Council panel did not reach the merits of the asbestos challenges, it expressly declined to address East Fork’s implications for future challenges to EPA regulations under TSCA.

A third TSCA rule, for perchloroethylene, 40 C.F.R. Part 751, Subpart G, remains before the Fifth Circuit, FabriClean Supply v. EPA, No. 25-60006. That case is currently stayed. Even if it were decided soon, however, the Fifth Circuit has a rule of orderliness under which one panel may not overturn or disregard controlling precedent established by an earlier panel. This rule applies even when the subsequent panel believes the earlier panel’s interpretation of the law is erroneous. Jacobs v. National Drug Intelligence Center, 548 F.3d 375, 378 (5th Cir. 2008). Thus, the FabriClean panel is unlikely to disturb the East Fork holdings.

Decisions in two other circuits might do so. A challenge to the EPA trichloroethylene (TCE) rule, 40 C.F.R. Part 751, Subpart D, is in the Third Circuit, American Chemistry Council v. EPA, No. 25-1079. EPA has filed a motion for stay until December 31, 2026, “to allow the Agency to consider the appropriate way to account for the Fifth Circuit’s decision in its regulatory approach to TCE, including with respect to relevant legal and policy positions.” A case in the Eighth Circuit challenging the TSCA rule on carbon tetrachloride (CTC), 40 C.F.R. Part 751, Subpart H, is Olin Corp. v. EPA, No. 25-1014. It, too, is currently stayed. EPA’s latest status report states, “EPA is currently considering whether or how this decision [East Fork] may affect its plans for amending the CTC Rule and determining the Agency’s next steps regarding the CTC Rule.”