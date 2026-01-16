Fifth Circuit Clears Path for Texas LNG Brownsville Terminal Construction
Friday, January 16, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on January 14, 2026 overruled the petition of the South Texas Environmental Justice Network (STEJN) seeking to block final approval and construction of the LNG terminal proposed for the Brownsville, Texas port by Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC (“Texas LNG).

Texas LNG applied for FERC and the Texas Environmental Quality Board (“TCEQ”) permits to build an LNG terminal adjacent to the Brownsville Ship Channel prior to the pandemic. Both FERC and TCEQ granted the requested permits and several challenges were raised against both agencies’ decisions. Ultimately, the D.C. Circuit court sent the federal FERC case back to FERC, which confirmed its order, and the Texas Third Court of Appeals sitting in Austin dismissed the challenge to TCEQ for lack of jurisdiction.

Predictably, construction was delayed. Because the permits were time limited, Texas LNG applied to TCEQ (which was charged with enforcement of its own as well as FERC’s order) for extensions. TCEQ, starting in 2021, granted three (3) extensions.

STEJN challenged the third extension by way of a motion to overturn it. That required TCEQ to re-view the permit. The TCEQ Executive Director and Texas LNG sought denial of STEJN’s motion. TCEQ’s Office of Public Interest supported granting the motion due to intervening additional regulations. Because TCEQ failed to reach a final decision, the motion was denied by operation of law.

STEJN then filed a petition for review of all three extensions in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. On review, a Fifth Circuit 3 judge panel upheld the TCEQ’s decision making, clearing the way for full construction to begin. There may be some possibility that STEJN will seek a second review by the Fifth Circuit sitting “en banc” (i.e., a hearing before all the appellate judges in the 5th Circuit), or a petition to the US Supreme Court, but such relief seems unlikely.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Foley & Lardner LLP

Protecting the AI Advantage- Why Patents Are a Critical Growth and Risk-Management Tool for Digital Health Platforms
by: Aaron T. Maguregui , Matthew Horton
Recent IRS Guidance on Branch Profits Tax Treaty Benefits for Foreign Reverse Hybrid Entities
by: Raj Tanden , Marina A. Choundas
Ninth Circuit Hears Oral Argument in Challenge to California Climate Disclosure Laws SB 261 and SB 253; No Ruling Yet
by: Sarah A. Slack , Natasha Dempsey
Cannabis and Employment Law- The Year Ahead in 2026
by: Patrick J. McMahon
New York Further Amends CPLR §2106, Broadening and Clarifying the Use of Affirmations in Lieu of Affidavits and Other Sworn Statements
by: Allison M. McNamara , Quinn N. D'Isa
Navigating Workplace AI When Federal, State Policies Clash
by: Jessica Glatzer Mason , Katelynn M. Williams
Legal Risks Associated With Accelerated Investment Opportunities in Venezuela
by: Olivia S. Singelmann , Teresa N. Taylor
Foley Automotive Update: January 9, 2026
by: Ann Marie Uetz , Vanessa L. Miller
Ex Parte PTAB Decisions Rein In Obviousness-Type Double Patenting Rejections
by: Courtenay C. Brinckerhoff
CPSC Enforcement Under a Reorganized DOJ
by: Erik K. Swanholt , John F. Korba
The ADA Accommodation Gap- Why Employers Struggle and How a Better Process Can Help
by: Jeffrey S. Kopp
New Year, New Rules for Applying for H-1B Visas
by: Mark J. Neuberger
LEAD-ing the Future of ACOs- New Long-term Enhanced ACO Design Model
by: Kinal M. Patel , Ajita Hanel

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 