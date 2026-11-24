The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced the conforming loan limits for residential mortgage loans acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2027. Fannie Mae addresses the limits in Lender Letter 2026-10.

The standard loan limit for a one-unit home increased from $832,750 for 2026 to $855,400 for 2027. For high-cost areas, the loan limit for a one-unit home increased from $1,249,125 for 2026 to $1,283,100 for 2027. That amount also is the 2027 baseline loan limit for Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the FHFA, due to rising home values, the conforming loan limit will be higher in all but 24 U.S. counties or county equivalents.

The FHFA announcement that is linked above includes links to:

A list of conforming loan limits for all counties and county-equivalent areas in the U.S.

A map showing the conforming loan limits across the U.S.

A detailed addendum of the methodology used to determine the conforming loan limits.

A list of FAQs that covers broader topics that may be related to conforming loan limits.

Fannie Mae advises that the loan limits apply to the original loan balance, and not the loan balance at the time of delivery.