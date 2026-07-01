Fertility Benefits, Medical Marijuana, and Whistleblower Protections [Video]
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • Federal Agencies Propose Fertility Benefit Expansion: The U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury have issued a proposed rule to allow employers to provide fertility coverage as a limited excepted benefit, exempt from the Affordable Care Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s portability requirements.
  • DOT Clarifies Medical Marijuana in Drug Tests: The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has confirmed that a positive drug test for marijuana is disqualifying, regardless of whether the employee has a state medical marijuana license.
  • Massachusetts Court Upholds Whistleblower Protections: According to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, whistleblowers in the state are protected, even if they’re complicit in the violation.

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