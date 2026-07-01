Fertility Benefits, Medical Marijuana, and Whistleblower Protections [Video]
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
What employers should know about key developments this week:
- Federal Agencies Propose Fertility Benefit Expansion: The U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Treasury have issued a proposed rule to allow employers to provide fertility coverage as a limited excepted benefit, exempt from the Affordable Care Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s portability requirements.
- DOT Clarifies Medical Marijuana in Drug Tests: The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has confirmed that a positive drug test for marijuana is disqualifying, regardless of whether the employee has a state medical marijuana license.
- Massachusetts Court Upholds Whistleblower Protections: According to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, whistleblowers in the state are protected, even if they’re complicit in the violation.
Current Public Notices
Published: 30 June, 2026
Published: 29 June, 2026
Published: 29 June, 2026
Published: 26 June, 2026
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
Published: 24 June, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 17 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
Published: 12 June, 2026