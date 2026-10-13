FERC Suspends PJM’s Reliability Backstop Auction: Key Issues for PJM to Resolve

On September 29, 2026, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) accepted PJM’s Reliability Backstop Procurement (RBP) proposal (Docket No. ER26-3380), a one-time procurement of new capacity intended to address a resource adequacy shortfall driven largely by rapidly growing demand from large loads such as data centers. However, FERC suspended the proposal for five months, with an effective date of February 28, 2027, subject to refund and the outcome of a “paper hearing” (a proceeding conducted through written briefs). The RBP bid submission window, which was proposed to open on September 30, 2026, is accordingly on hold until the issues FERC raised are resolved.

Background

PJM’s last two capacity auctions cleared short of its reliability requirement, most recently the 2028/2029 auction held in July 2026, which fell 6,831 MW short. The RBP is designed to procure up to that amount of new capacity. It was one of four elements of the large-load package the PJM Board of Managers announced on July 27, 2026, and PJM filed the proposal with FERC on July 31, 2026. The large-load registry and curtailment elements were filed separately and are not addressed in this order. Please see our Alert for additional details.

What FERC Approved

FERC found a number of core items of the proposed RBP design to be just and reasonable, including:

Pricing . A $555/MW-day cap on the MW-weighted average cost of accepted supply offers and a pay-as-bid selection process, under which each selected resource receives its bid price.

. A $555/MW-day cap on the MW-weighted average cost of accepted supply offers and a pay-as-bid selection process, under which each selected resource receives its bid price. Long-term commitments . Commitments of up to 15 years, intended to provide revenue certainty to attract new generation, with resources required to be in service by the 2032/2033 delivery year.

. Commitments of up to 15 years, intended to provide revenue certainty to attract new generation, with resources required to be in service by the 2032/2033 delivery year. Resource eligibility and performance . Eligibility rules for the resources that can participate, including a requirement that demand-side and distributed energy resource aggregation resources have their customers committed for the full 15-year term, and any resource that fails to reach commercial operation on time faces charges for the shortfall.

. Eligibility rules for the resources that can participate, including a requirement that demand-side and distributed energy resource aggregation resources have their customers committed for the full 15-year term, and any resource that fails to reach commercial operation on time faces charges for the shortfall. Market structure . Utilities that have opted out of PJM’s regular capacity auction to supply power from their own resources (known as Fixed Resource Requirement entities) are not included in the procurement. PJM also chose not to require the new resources to be located in any particular part of the grid, and not to apply its usual rules that screen bids to guard against sellers inflating prices.

Key Items that Remain Unresolved

FERC identified three issues for further review that PJM will need to address:

Cost allocation . FERC found that PJM had not adequately demonstrated that its proposed allocation of RBP costs among “Electric Distributor” zones (roughly, local utility service areas) was just and reasonable. FERC indicated that assigning costs to zones based on near-term load growth may be reasonable but was concerned that PJM’s measure of that growth may miss new large loads already built into PJM’s baseline forecast. FERC also preliminarily found that PJM’s proposed opt-out for cooperatives and municipal utilities may be unduly discriminatory.

. FERC found that PJM had not adequately demonstrated that its proposed allocation of RBP costs among “Electric Distributor” zones (roughly, local utility service areas) was just and reasonable. FERC indicated that assigning costs to zones based on near-term load growth may be reasonable but was concerned that PJM’s measure of that growth may miss new large loads already built into PJM’s baseline forecast. FERC also preliminarily found that PJM’s proposed opt-out for cooperatives and municipal utilities may be unduly discriminatory. Transmission owner exit rules . PJM proposed to make an exiting transmission owner responsible for honoring the RBP commitments tied to its departure by preserving them through a separate agreement, paying to tie the resources back into PJM, or paying out the remaining commitment on an accelerated basis. FERC preliminarily found this may be unjust and unreasonable because it assigns costs to the transmission owner rather than to the load-serving entities (LSEs) that benefit from the procurement.

. PJM proposed to make an exiting transmission owner responsible for honoring the RBP commitments tied to its departure by preserving them through a separate agreement, paying to tie the resources back into PJM, or paying out the remaining commitment on an accelerated basis. FERC preliminarily found this may be unjust and unreasonable because it assigns costs to the transmission owner rather than to the load-serving entities (LSEs) that benefit from the procurement. LSE collateral . PJM would require LSEs to post collateral securing their RBP payment obligations, set at an initial rate of $1.5 million per committed MW. FERC preliminarily found this may be unjust and unreasonable because PJM did not justify the rate figure and left LSEs too little flexibility.

. PJM would require LSEs to post collateral securing their RBP payment obligations, set at an initial rate of $1.5 million per committed MW. FERC preliminarily found this may be unjust and unreasonable because PJM did not justify the rate figure and left LSEs too little flexibility. Cost allocation is likely to be the most consequential issue for many market participants. The final approach will affect how the costs of new capacity are distributed among zones and, ultimately, the customers that bear those costs.

Next Steps and Implications

FERC encouraged PJM to submit a revised filing as soon as possible to address the Commission’s concerns and expedite the procurement. If PJM submits a new filing within 30 days (by October 29, 2026), FERC indicated it would likely pause the paper-hearing schedule while it considers the new filing. Otherwise, initial briefs are due from PJM within 45 days (November 13, 2026). PJM has said it intends to submit a revised filing by October 29 and has scheduled a special Members Committee meeting for October 22 to consult stakeholders. The Commission also signaled that, if PJM does not resolve the concerns on its own, FERC may step in and impose its own revised version of the RBP proposal and opened a separate proceeding (Docket No. EL26-108) for that purpose.

For developers, large-load customers, utilities, and LSEs, the immediate takeaway is that FERC has accepted the basic procurement framework, but the auction remains delayed and important questions about cost allocation and financial obligations remain open. For data center developers, the order underscores the advantage of bringing their own power: under PJM’s proposal, new capacity contracted to serve new load reduces the amount PJM procures, and FERC pointed to the commitment by all 13 PJM governors to steer RBP costs toward new data center load that has not procured its own capacity or agreed to be curtailable. Market participants should monitor PJM’s revised proposal and the ongoing FERC proceedings for changes that could affect procurement timing, project economics, and customer cost exposure.