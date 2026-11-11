FEHA Does Not Alter Common Law Presumption Of Corporate Separateness
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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Villasenor v. Schneiter, 2026 WL 3205537 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026)

In this FEHA action for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and related claims, the plaintiff sought to hold the owner of the defendant corporations liable on an alter ego theory. Applying the common law presumption that a corporation is separate from its owners, the trial court required the plaintiff to prove that the corporations’ distinct identities should be disregarded and, finding that she failed to meet that burden, entered judgment in favor of the owner. On appeal, the plaintiff argued that FEHA should displace the presumption in favor of alter ego liability. The Court of Appeal disagreed and affirmed, holding that nothing in FEHA’s statutory language, legislative history, or case law clearly and unequivocally reflects a legislative intent to modify or abrogate the presumption of corporate separateness and that neither public policy nor FEHA’s remedial purpose requires a contrary presumption.

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