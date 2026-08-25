Federal Preemption Takes Center Stage

Federal preemption arguments are front and center in litigation involving regulated industries. Previously a largely defensive argument, asserted only where a federal statute expressly barred state regulation or where state and federal requirements were in clear conflict, the preemption doctrine is now being deployed more broadly. As courts embrace a more expansive view of federal authority, and as federal regulators grow more willing to step into or actively back litigation, preemption issues have become more common. The result is the continued development of case law, underscored last week by the Central District of California’s decision in California v. Wright, which denied California’s motion for preliminary injunction and held that an order issued by the Secretary of Energy under the Defense Production Act could lawfully preempt conflicting California law.

Background on the Preemption Doctrine

The preemption doctrine flows from the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which establishes the laws of the United States as the supreme law of the land notwithstanding any contrary state law. Courts recognize two general categories of preemption that function to invalidate state laws that interfere with, or run contrary to, federal law. Express preemption applies where federal law explicitly bars the state from regulating a particular activity. Implied preemption arises either where a federal scheme is so comprehensive that it leaves no room for state regulation (field preemption) or where compliance with both regimes is impossible or state law otherwise undermines congressional objectives (conflict preemption).

Whichever category applies, regulated entities typically deploy preemption in one of two ways: defensively, in response to a state enforcement action on the theory that the federal framework bars the state from enforcing its regulation; or offensively, as the basis for a declaratory-judgment action asserting that a state statute or regulation is overridden by federal law.

Defense Production Act Preemption in California v. Wright

California v. Wright, No. 26-cv-03396-SVW-SSC (C.D. Cal. Aug. 19, 2026), offers a useful window into how a court works through these questions to conclude that a federal directive preempts conflicting state action.

The opinion arose out of California’s challenge to an order issued by the Secretary of Energy under the federal Defense Production Act (the “DPA Order”). The DPA Order directs the immediate operation of the Santa Ynez Pipeline System in response to a federally declared national energy emergency.[1] The United States and the operator took the position that the federal DPA Order was validly issued and would preempt conflicting state law, permitting the operator to flow oil through the pipeline notwithstanding any tension with state directives.[2]

California sued and moved for a preliminary injunction to stay the DPA Order, arguing in part that its asserted preemptive effect exceeded the scope Congress intended in the Defense Production Act and was therefore unconstitutional.[3] The court disagreed and denied the motion, finding California unlikely to succeed on the merits.[4] In doing so, the court recognized that the Defense Production Act grants the executive significant discretionary authority to compel private industry and allocate resources for national defense, which would be neutered if states could effectively veto it by enforcing conflicting state or local law.[5] The court found support in Section 707 of the statute, 50 U.S.C. § 4557, which immunizes conduct undertaken in compliance with a Defense Production Act order even if the order is later held invalid, concluding that the statute’s broad language bars California from asserting common-law claims that would prevent the operator’s compliance.[6]

Other Fronts to Watch

The preemption doctrine has applications well beyond the DPA context. The federal Pipeline Safety Act, for example, contains an express preemption provision limiting the ability of state authorities to apply safety standards to interstate pipeline facilities. See 49 U.S.C. § 60104(c). That provision is a central issue in a pair of appeals of district court decisions in Enbridge Energy, LP v. Whitmer, No. 26-1021 (6th Cir.), and Bad River Band v. Enbridge Energy Co., Inc., No. 23-2309 (7th Cir.), each involving a different section of an interstate pipeline operated by Enbridge. Both cases concern whether efforts to shut down or revoke easements for an interstate pipeline, based on state environmental or safety concerns, are preempted by the Pipeline Safety Act.

The preemption provisions of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (“EPCA”), which sets federal energy-conservation standards for appliances, are also front and center for the energy industry. EPCA’s complex preemption language expressly preempts state or local regulation of the energy efficiency, energy use, or water use of certain products. See 42 U.S.C. § 6297(c). Given the complexities of this provision, courts are divided over the reach of its preemptive scope. Applying that provision in California Restaurant Association v. City of Berkeley, 89 F.4th 1094 (9th Cir. 2024), the Ninth Circuit held that EPCA preempted a municipal ordinance barring natural gas piping in new construction. More recent decisions read “energy use” in EPCA more narrowly. In Rinnai America Corp. v. South Coast Air Quality Management District, No. 25-5129 (9th Cir. July 2, 2026), the Ninth Circuit found no preemption of an air-district rule limiting appliance NOx emissions, reasoning that it regulates emissions rather than “energy use.” And in Association of Contracting Plumbers of the City of New York, Inc. v. City of New York, 180 F.4th 434 (2d Cir. 2026), the Second Circuit upheld laws barring fossil-fuel appliances in new buildings, reading “energy use” as a metric fixed before an appliance reaches consumers.

The Supreme Court entered a significant preemption decision this year in Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, 146 S. Ct. 2001 (2026), which held that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (“FIFRA”) expressly preempted a state-law failure-to-warn claim based on a pesticide manufacturer’s failure to include a cancer warning on its label. Because EPA had repeatedly approved a Roundup label without such a warning, and FIFRA bars States from imposing labeling requirements “in addition to or different from” the federal requirements, the plaintiff’s Missouri tort claim was preempted. The decision is a significant marker of the current Court’s willingness to give federal regulatory schemes preemptive force over conflicting state tort law, and its reasoning may be useful in other product-labeling regimes administered by federal agencies.

The executive branch has signaled interest in a national approach to artificial intelligence that could be framed as preempting or constraining the growing patchwork of state AI regulation. In Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (Exec. Order, Jan. 23, 2025),[7] President Trump declared a policy of sustaining U.S. AI dominance and directed development of a national action plan. He followed with Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence (Exec. Order, Dec. 11, 2025),[8] which seeks a uniform federal framework to preempt inconsistent state laws and directs the Attorney General to establish an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge state AI laws as unconstitutional regulations of interstate commerce or as preempted by federal law. That effort has already reached federal court: on April 24, 2026, the Department of Justice intervened in a suit brought by xAI challenging Colorado’s AI Act (SB 24-205) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.[9] With no federal statute yet occupying the field, these challenges will likely turn on Commerce Clause and dormant Commerce Clause principles.

Takeaway

Although outcomes turn heavily on the specific statute and facts at issue, preemption arguments are potentially available not only as a defensive shield but as an affirmative basis to challenge conflicting state and local requirements. In addition, the current Administration has been broadly supportive of federal preemption in the energy industry and other contexts, with the U.S. Department of Justice lending its support in many cases. Companies should assess early whether a federal statute or federal order gives them a preemption argument worth raising.

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[1] No. 26-cv-03396-SVW-SSC, slip op. at 33 (C.D. Cal. Aug. 19, 2026).

[2] Id.

[3] Id.

[4] Id. at 29.

[5] Id. at 34.

[6] Id. at 34–35.

[7] Exec. Order, Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence (Jan. 23, 2025), https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/removing-barriers-to-american-leadership-in-artificial-intelligence/.

[8] Exec. Order, Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence (Dec. 11, 2025), https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/eliminating-state-law-obstruction-of-national-artificial-intelligence-policy/.

[9]xAI v. Weiser, No. 1:26-cv-01515-DDD-CYC (D. Colo. 2026).