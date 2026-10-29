Federal NIL Law Is Coming: Key Compliance Steps for College Sports

Executive Summary

On September 28, 2026, the United States Senate passed S. 4668, the Protect College Sports Act of 2026 by a vote of 77–22.

The bill has not yet become law. It must still pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed by the President. If enacted, the bill would establish the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework governing student athlete name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights, preempting the current patchwork of more than 30 state NIL laws and fundamentally reshaping the governance landscape for intercollegiate athletics. Its path through the House remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the breadth and bipartisan support of the Senate vote signal a significant legislative development that warrants immediate attention from institutions of higher education, athletic conferences, the NCAA, NIL collectives, agents, and the athletes themselves.

This DE Insight summarizes the bill’s key provisions, identifies critical compliance implications, and outlines the practical steps that affected stakeholders should consider now.

National Federal NIL Framework and Federal Preemption

The Protect College Sports Act creates a single, nationwide regulatory framework for student athlete NIL compensation, replacing the current fragmented landscape of more than 30 state NIL laws with a uniform federal standard.

Under the bills’ broad preemption provision, no state or political subdivision may adopt or enforce any law that conflicts with the bill's provisions or that independently governs compensation to a student athlete for NIL use, except to the extent necessary to comply with the bill. This sweeping preemption provision eliminates the compliance complexity that institutions, conferences, and collectives have faced in navigating state regimes, replacing it with a single federal standard applicable to all Division I institutions, creating a level playing field across jurisdictions.

For institutions and conferences that currently maintain compliance programs tailored to multiple state NIL laws, the shift to a uniform federal framework will require a comprehensive evaluation of how existing policies and procedures align with the proposed federal standard. The question will not simply be whether existing practices are permissible, but whether the infrastructure built around state-specific requirements needs to be restructured entirely.

Core NIL Protections for Student Athletes

For the first time, the bill would enshrine in federal law the right of student athletes to earn compensation from the use of their name, image, and likeness. Equally significant, the bill prohibits institutions, conferences, and intercollegiate athletic associations from taking retaliatory or restrictive actions against athletes who exercise their NIL rights.

The protective provisions are broad: institutions and associations are prohibited from restricting a student athlete's ability to market or earn compensation for their NIL rights or to enter into NIL agreements. Limiting athletic eligibility on the basis of an athlete entering an NIL agreement is likewise prohibited, as is revoking, reducing, or declining to renew a grant-in-aid based on NIL activity. The bill also bars institutions from restricting athletes from obtaining professional representation, including agents and legal counsel.

Taken together, these provisions create a floor of federal protection for student athlete NIL activity that institutions and associations cannot undercut through internal policy or governance rules. The practical effect is to shift the compliance burden away from athletes navigating institutional restrictions and toward institutions themselves, which must now ensure that their policies, procedures, and enforcement practices do not run afoul of the new federal protections.

Revenue Sharing and Institutional Compensation

The bill explicitly authorizes institutions, conferences, associations, collectives, and third parties to pay, provide, or facilitate compensation to student athletes for the use of their NIL. That authorization operates within a "revenue share cap" tied to the Benefits Pool Limit established in the court-approved settlement in In re College Athlete NIL Litigation, No. 20-cv-03919 CW (N.D. Cal. June 6, 2025). That settlement permits participating schools to provide student athletes with benefits and compensation worth up to 22% of the Power Five schools’ average athletic revenues each year, representing a significant expansion of permissible athlete compensation and a corresponding increase in the financial obligations that institutions will need to plan for.

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements

The bill imposes new reporting and disclosure obligations on both enrolled and recruited student athletes at Division I institutions, designed to bring transparency to NIL activity while affording athletes meaningful privacy protections over their disclosed information. Enrolled athletes must report NIL agreements exceeding $600 within 30 days of execution. Recruited athletes face a parallel obligation to disclose current NIL agreements and compensation above that same threshold during the recruitment process itself. The $600 reporting threshold is not fixed; it is subject to upward adjustment for inflation based on the Consumer Price Index, meaning institutions will need to monitor the applicable threshold on an ongoing basis.

Privacy protections accompany these disclosure obligations. Institutions are generally barred from releasing disclosed NIL information without the athlete's written consent, creating a data-handling responsibility that will require institutions to treat NIL disclosures with the same care afforded to other categories of protected student information.

Limited Antitrust Exemption for the NCAA

One of the most debated provisions of S. 4668 is a limited antitrust exemption for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The bill grants the NCAA targeted authority to set and enforce standardized rules on NIL, transfers, eligibility, and recruiting - areas where the association's regulatory power has been significantly curtailed by recent court decisions. The antitrust protection is not unlimited; it is tailored to specific governance functions and subject to guardrails designed to prevent the NCAA from using the exemption to reassert broad control over athlete compensation.

The provision has drawn sharply divergent reactions. Proponents argue the exemption is necessary to restore enforceable, uniform governance to an increasingly chaotic regulatory environment, one in which the absence of clear NCAA authority has made consistent rule enforcement across institutions and conferences difficult or impossible. Critics, however, contend that even a limited exemption could allow the NCAA to constrain athlete economic freedom in ways that conflict with the pro-competitive principles that have guided recent antitrust enforcement in collegiate athletics.

Additional Regulatory Provisions

Beyond NIL and revenue sharing, S. 4668 addresses a range of additional governance and athlete welfare issues that will have practical implications across the collegiate athletics ecosystem. On transfer and eligibility, the bill establishes standards for transfer rules and athletic eligibility.

On health and safety, the bill requires that return-to-play decisions be made by medical professionals whose primary responsibility is to the athlete, not by coaches or athletic directors. This provision reflects a broader legislative intent to insulate medical decision-making from the institutional and competitive pressures that have historically influenced those decisions. The bill also expands healthcare benefits for student athletes both during and after their playing careers, including the establishment of lifetime medical trusts for student athletes.

With respect to agents, the bill imposes registration, certification, transparency, and fee cap requirements on agents representing student athletes.

These provisions introduce a layer of federal regulation into an agent market that has grown substantially and with limited oversight since the expansion of NIL rights. Finally, the bill includes provisions governing media rights, including the authorization of pooled media rights arrangements, which could have significant implications for how conferences structure their media deals and for the broader ecosystem of collegiate sports broadcasting.

Legislative Outlook and Executive Action

It is critical to emphasize that S. 4668 has not yet become law. The bill must still pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed by the President. Its path through the House remains uncertain, and amendments or modifications are possible. While the breadth of the Senate's 77-22 vote reflects significant bipartisan support, committee markups, floor amendments, and potential conference committee proceedings could result in material changes to the legislation as currently drafted.

Stakeholders should also be aware of Executive Order 14400, "Urgent National Action To Save College Sports," which addresses fraudulent NIL schemes and the use of federal funds for NIL. Institutions receiving federal funding should monitor the interaction between the executive order and the proposed legislation, as both may impose parallel but distinct compliance obligations. . Compliance with one does not necessarily ensure compliance with the other, and the two frameworks may evolve independently as the legislative process unfolds.

Key Takeaways and Recommended Actions

Although the bill still awaits House action, institutions, conferences, NIL collectives, agents, and athletes would be well served to begin evaluating how their current operations align with the proposed federal framework. Existing NIL agreements and state-law compliance programs should be revisited in anticipation of federal preemption, as arrangements that comply with state law may require modification under the proposed federal standard. Division I institutions should also assess their readiness to implement the mandatory NIL reporting and confidentiality requirements, including by establishing or upgrading internal data-collection and privacy systems, while athletic departments model the financial impact of the expanded revenue-sharing provisions and prepare for potentially significant changes to budgetary allocations. Given the bill’s uncertain path through the House, stakeholders should closely monitor committee markups, floor amendments, and any conference committee proceedings, and institutions receiving federal funds should independently track the requirements of Executive Order 14400 regarding fraudulent NIL schemes, which may impose obligations separate from and in addition to the proposed legislation. Because the intersection of federal preemption, antitrust, disclosure, revenue sharing, and executive action creates a complex regulatory environment, early engagement with experienced counsel is advisable.