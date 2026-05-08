Federal Judge Blocks End of Yemen TPS
Friday, May 8, 2026
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A Federal Judge blocked the May 4, 2026, termination of the Yemen TPS program, furthering the protection for more than 3,000 Yemeni nationals. Judge Dale Ho found that DHS did not properly review the country conditions in Yemen nor did it consult with appropriate agencies before terminating the program. The decision does not provide a specific date to which TPS employment authorization has been extended. However, the USCIS web page provides guidance for employers as to how to update their I-9s to keep them in compliance, thereby allowing Yemeni TPS beneficiaries to continue working lawfully. DHS is expected to challenge this decision.

Our previous discussions about TPS can be found in our April 9, 2026 update.

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