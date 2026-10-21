Federal Investigators Face Scrutiny Over Electronic Evidence Search in Tricolor Criminal Case

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) prosecution of Daniel Chu under the rarely used Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise statute, along with seven additional criminal counts, has prompted a dispute over the government’s handling of electronic evidence. Following a three-day evidentiary hearing, Chu’s defense attorneys contend that investigators conducted an unconstitutional, overly broad, and inadequately supervised review of the materials seized from electronic devices.

In an October 16 letter addressed to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, defense attorney Matthew L. Schwartz asked the court to rule that evidence seized from the defendant’s electronic devices violated his Fourth Amendment rights. The electronically stored information (ESI) review, according to Schwartz, flagrantly disregarded the terms of the warrants, and the government’s alleged bad faith warrants a wholesale suppression of the ESI evidence collected.

The 24-page summary of the evidentiary hearing focused on the methods and lack of supervision of the four federal agents who carried out the search to demonstrate the government’s bad faith.

Ed Martin, former Director of the Weaponization Working Group for the DOJ and who represents the Chu family in a personal capacity but is not a part of the defense team, criticized the lack of accountability that the evidentiary hearing brought to the fore: “In sworn testimony, the FBI agents responsible said NINE times that no one was in charge of the Chu investigation. This ‘no-one’s-in-charge doctrine’ is troubling. If it’s still in place, it should send a chill down the spine of anyone who cares about the rule of law.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shiva Logarajah had earlier defended the search of the electronic devices and stated that a quality control process was in place. Agent attempts to filter out spam mail, she said, demonstrated the government’s attempt to respect the limits of the warrants. Schwartz summarized the testimony of the four federal investigators responsible for the ESI review in his letter to the court to argue that there was, in fact, a complete absence of quality control in the process.

The review team included two FBI special agents – Nicholas Kroll and Timothy Kash– and two special agents from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General – Christopher O’Rourke and Jeremy Rosenman.

The defense filing builds on testimony from each agent during the evidentiary hearing to argue that a lack of oversight and accountability infringed upon the defendant’s constitutional rights. Kash acknowledged that there was no substantial guidance on how a review should be done, and Kroll agreed that he was the sole arbiter of what evidence was responsive to the warrant.

Schwartz asserts that the hearing demonstrates that no one was in charge of the ESI search or responsiveness review, not even the prosecutors. Rosenman testified that there was no written protocol or guidance provided for the review, saying: “There was no formal process.” Kash stated that there “wasn’t one point of leadership” for the review, and Kroll said that there was not “any one person calling the shots.”

The defense filing also challenges the selection of keyword search terms to identify materials that fall within the parameters of the warrants. Overall, the defense filing claims that the review was poorly organized and relied on overly broad search terms that would inevitably make the responsiveness review flawed. For instance, using “Tricolor” in a search of the defendant’s emails ensured that every email from his company email, or any email from a company employee, would be marked as responsive to the warrant.

While some search terms were shared among the group, agents added new search terms without documenting or memorializing them in notes. Schwartz asserts that “the hearing record is clear that no one knows what terms agents actually ended up using.” Only one of the four agents retained a complete list of search terms that he used.

The incomplete record of search terms, according to the defense, does illustrate how overbroad many actually were. The review process also involved bulk-tagging, where each hit in a keyword search was marked as responsive without ever looking at individual documents. This approach allowed O’Rourke to complete a responsiveness review of over 90,000 documents in just over four hours on March 19, which returned an 86 percent responsive rate for emails and a 75 percent responsive rate for documents.

The defense argues that investigators conducting a responsiveness review have a duty to distinguish responsive from nonresponsive material. For example, Agent Kroll admitted the government seized complete conversation threads – including a four-year thread of over 60,000 chats with Mr. Chu’s wife – as a matter of expediency, and it is justified to mark it all as responsive. He testified that “to delineate or disaggregate what is and is not [responsive] … would be a gross misuse of time and resources."

Schwartz argues that the ESI search and review demonstrate the government’s bad-faith execution of the warrants – a “knowing over-seizure of vast amounts of non-responsive material coupled with no meaningful process to ensure warrant compliance.” He argues that the failure can be traced back to process, which “virtually never involved actually looking at the content of what they were seizing, even on a sample basis, to ensure compliance.”

The defense contends that the investigators and prosecutors were aware that unusually high responsiveness rates could raise questions about the scope of the searches. Rosenman testified that he thought a 35 percent responsive rate “seemed reasonable,” and Schwartz alleges that this arbitrary marker was not about quality control as much as hitting a defensible number to end the review. Rosenman denied this interpretation, even though Schwartz shows that the responsiveness rate on the four devices he searched fell within one percentage point of one another.

In what the defense described as an attempt to make the review process appear more reasonable to the court, the government questioned Kash about a seized cellphone that contained no material responsive to the warrant. When questioned about the contents, Kash described them as “romantic” and “embarrassing.” Schwartz argues this was an attempt to suggest the government was respecting Chu’s rights by not conducting a more thorough review of what was implied to be a burner phone. The defense contends that the cross-examination established that both the government and Kash knew the cellphone belonged to Chu’s son. Schwartz argued that this was “a deliberate attempt to mislead this Court about the responsiveness review … and demonstrates the impact of the absence of guardrails throughout the search process.”

The filing claims that the government’s quality-control efforts were limited to weeding out potential spam to lower the responsiveness rate to a more defensible number. Schwartz argues that “the evidence shows that [quality control] was not actually intended to ensure compliance with the warrants.”

The agents argued that deficiencies in the review process were largely due to the technology at their disposal. According to the defense filing, three agents used an outdated version of Relativity that did not allow individual chat messages to be tagged. Consequently, entire conversation threads were marked as responsive, potentially including substantial amounts of material outside the scope of the warrants. By contrast, Cellebrite, which two agents used to review one device, allowed conversations to be examined and tagged message by message. The software also offered a timeline feature that could filter messages by date.

The defense argues that available technology would have permitted a more narrowly tailored search and review. However, even in the case of the sole device searched with Cellebrite, the agents chose not to utilize the features that could have filtered out more nonresponsive data. The defense argues that in the absence of oversight, training, or established protocols, agents were left to decide for themselves what was responsive to the ESI warrants.

The defense argues that the deficiencies in the search resulted not from technological limitations but from prosecutors’ efforts to maintain an accelerated trial schedule. The filing argues that the testimony of the four federal agents shows that the ESI review was rushed, with documents from the imaged devices seized last October and November searched for the first time only in March, in advance of a status hearing.

The government charged Chu under the Financial Kingpin statute three months before they began a review of his seized electronic devices. The filing marks out a timeline to support the claim that the prosecution was “intentionally rushed without regard to Mr. Chu’s constitutional rights.”

Schwartz alleges that the government has run a disorganized and reckless review process that had little concern for ensuring that the warrants’ limits would be obeyed. “This broken search was 100% guaranteed to result in the seizure of massive amounts of nonresponsive materials—and it did.”

The defense maintains that the government’s handling of the electronic evidence amounted to a bad-faith execution of the search warrants and that suppression of the challenged evidence is warranted. Judge Castel must now determine whether the alleged deficiencies violated the Fourth Amendment and, if so, whether suppression is an appropriate remedy.

Trial in United States v. Chu is scheduled to begin January 25, 2027.