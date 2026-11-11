Federal Employment Rules Scrapped, with More on the Chopping Block [Video]
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • Hiring, Harassment, and Pregnancy Accommodation: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) rescinded its 2012 “ban the box” guidance on arrest and conviction records and eliminated its 2024 workplace harassment enforcement guidance. The EEOC has also signaled that it intends to roll back its rules implementing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.
  • Tipped Workers, Contractors, and Classification: The Department of Labor (DOL) withdrew the guidance underlying the Biden-era 80/20 tipped worker rule and finalized rules dismantling decades of affirmative action compliance guidelines for federal contractors. The DOL has also proposed a rule that would replace the six-factor “totality of the circumstances” worker classification test with a two-factor “economic realities” test.
  • Labor Board Precedents: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) reversed its 2023 decision on employee misconduct and formally rescinded its 2023 joint-employer standard. NLRB General Counsel Crystal Carey’s August 2026 memo identifies Biden-era precedents targeted for reversal.
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