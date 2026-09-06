Federal Court Postpones Changes to F and J Admission Dates
Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On September 14, 2026, a federal court stayed the effectiveness of the new DHS rule that drastically changes how F and J visa holders are admitted into the United States. For decades, those holding F and J visas were admitted for “duration of status” rather until a fixed end date, meaning that as long as they maintained the terms and conditions of their programs, they could remain in the United States. The new DHS rule, which was to take effect on September 15th, 2026, changes “duration of status” to a fixed date and makes it more difficult for foreign students to attend US colleges and universities, change majors, transfer schools, and pursue advanced degrees. While the court postponed implementation of the new rule under the Administrative Procedures Act, it denied a summary judgment motion without resolving the overall legal challenge to the new rule. This leaves the new rule on hold until further legal action.

In the interim, F and J visa holders will still be admitted for “duration of status” following travel abroad.

Copyright © 2026, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Recovery Ally, LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Hunton Andrews Kurth

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 