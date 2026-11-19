The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has allowed a proposed class action to proceed against a third-party administrator for exceeding statutory limits for administrative fees attached to COBRA coverage.

Quick Hits

In Patterson v. WEX Inc., the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California partially denied a motion to dismiss claims that a third-party administrator violated state law by overcharging platform users for processing payments for COBRA coverage.

The court found that a reasonable consumer could be deceived by the nature of the vendor’s fee disclosures, including a delayed disclosure about an online payment processing fee.

The court denied the plaintiff’s request for injunctive relief and restitution under two state laws, but left open the possibility of equitable relief and damages under a third state law.

Many employers use third-party administrators (TPAs) to administer their Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) plans, monitor qualifying events that trigger COBRA, send legally required notices, process enrollments, send invoices, and collect payments. COBRA stipulates that the maximum amount that can be charged for COBRA coverage is the entire monthly premium, plus an administrative fee that’s no more than 2 percent of the monthly premium.

Background

A California plaintiff brought a proposed class action against WEX Inc., which provides an online platform for administering COBRA coverage, alleging fraud, unjust enrichment, and violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA), the California Unfair Competition Law (UCL), and the California False Advertising Law (FAL). The plaintiff claimed WEX had charged platform users fees that exceeded statutory maximums, delayed disclosure of a processing fee, and incorrectly characterized certain fees, all for the coverage period of July 2025.

WEX’s platform allows users to pay via recurring debit card or ACH payments, one-time online payments, or check or money order sent by mail. Recurring debit card or ACH payments and payments sent by mail do not incur processing fees, but each one-time online payment incurs a $20 processing fee in addition to a 2 percent administrative fee. For example, a consumer paying for three months of insurance premiums via one-time online payments on the same day would incur three processing fees totaling $60.

The plaintiff claimed that WEX did not disclose the processing fee until the final payment screen and failed to inform platform users of alternative forms of payment by which the processing fee could be avoided. He also claimed that his monthly premium was $804.11, so the $20 processing fee was 2.5 percent of his premium, exceeding the statutory limit.

WEX moved to dismiss all claims, arguing that no reasonable consumer could proceed through its platform without becoming aware of the processing fee and that the lawsuit failed to identify any false or misleading statement or advertisement. It also argued that the CLRA did not apply because insurance coverage does not constitute goods or services under the CLRA, and that the named plaintiff did not have standing for injunctive relief.

The District Court’s Ruling

The federal district court noted that conduct violates the CLRA if it is “likely to deceive,” meaning “it is probable that a significant portion of the general consuming public or of targeted consumers, acting reasonably in the circumstances, could be misled.”

Reviewing WEX’s Rule 12(b)(6) motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim, the court concluded that the plaintiff had plausibly alleged that a reasonable consumer was likely to be deceived by WEX’s characterization of the processing fee or the delayed disclosure. The processing fee disclosure appeared only after a platform user signed up for COBRA, created a profile, saw the amount for the next payment, which did not include the processing fee, and then selected “make payment” rather than “recurring payments.” The court found the plaintiff had plausibly alleged a CLRA claim based on WEX’s deceptively characterizing the processing fee as a necessary fee for online payments when it was an additional charge unrelated to the individual’s transaction.

In addition, the court found that the CLRA applied because WEX processes payments online and sells that service to platform users.

As to the unjust enrichment claim, the court found that it “remains a matter of some dispute,” but “there is no basis to dismiss it here where underlying claims remain.”

Meanwhile, the court found the plaintiff failed to establish standing for injunctive relief under the UCL and FAL because he did not show that he might use WEX’s platform in the future or would like to. Consumers who know or suspect that a company’s advertising was false at the time of the original purchase may establish standing for injunctive relief by plausibly alleging that (1) they would like to purchase the product in the future but cannot rely on the product’s advertising or labeling, or (2) they reasonably assumed the product was improved and might purchase the product in the future.

The court also rejected the plaintiff’s claim for restitution under the UCL and FAL, as he had “not pleaded facts plausibly establishing that legal remedies [were] inadequate.” The court granted the plaintiff leave to amend the claim because he “may be able to allege an intent to purchase” coverage in the future.

For multistate employers, compliance related to COBRA administrative fees may be complicated, as state laws vary in scope with respect to consumer protections barring unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts by corporations. Federal COBRA only applies to private employers with at least twenty employees. If a plan participant works for a smaller employer, the participant’s COBRA continuation coverage is governed by state “mini-COBRA” laws, meaning state law controls any fee disputes.

In some cases, employers may not be able to directly control the processing fees or administrative fees charged by TPAs. However, employers may be able to have an impact on fee amounts through contract negotiations, vendor selection processes, or bundling several plan types with one vendor.

Next Steps

Employers may wish to coordinate with third-party administrators to ensure that any COBRA administrative fees comply with state and federal laws and consumer protections. Employers and plan administrators that violate the fee cap for COBRA coverage may be subject to fines of up to $100 per day per affected individual.

This article was co-authored by Leah J. Shepherd, who is a writer in Ogletree Deakins’ Washington, D.C., office.