Federal Court Dismisses Chapter 93A Claims Predicated on Fraud for Failure to Plead With Particularity
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In Distefano v. Bank of America, N.A., the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts dismissed Chapter 93A claims arising from allegedly unauthorized transfers through the money-transfer application Zelle. The court determined that plaintiffs failed to plead actionable deception and did not satisfy the heightened pleading requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b) applicable to fraud-based claims. 

Plaintiffs alleged that approximately $48,000 was transferred from their bank account without authorization through Zelle. After reporting the transactions, plaintiffs alleged the bank initially informed them the transfers were unauthorized but later sent a letter stating that the withdrawals appeared to have been properly authenticated. Following receipt of a Chapter 93A demand letter, the bank refunded the disputed funds but declined to provide additional relief. Plaintiffs subsequently filed suit on behalf of themselves and a putative class asserting, among other claims, violations of Chapter 93A. 

Plaintiffs advanced two theories of liability. First, they alleged defendants misrepresented that Zelle was a safe platform for transferring money. Second, they alleged defendants falsely represented that the disputed transfers were authorized.

As a threshold matter, the court explained that Chapter 93A claims premised on allegations of intentional or malicious false statements are treated as fraud-based claims and must satisfy Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading standard. Because plaintiffs repeatedly characterized defendants conduct as “fraudulent,”, “false,” and “deceptive,” these claims sounded in fraud. Plaintiffs were therefore required to plead the circumstances of the alleged misconduct with particularity, including the “who, what, where, and when” of the alleged misrepresentation. 

Applying that standard, the court concluded that neither theory satisfied Rule 9(b).

First, the court rejected the theory that defendants falsely marketed Zelle as a safe platform or failed to disclose to consumers that it was unsafe. Plaintiffs did not allege that any specific representative of the defendants knew Zelle was unsafe despite marketing statements describing it as secure. The court characterized the alleged statements as non-actionable puffery rather than representations about specific product characteristics. Statements expressing a generalized view of a product’s safety or quality rather than describing a concrete attribute of the service are classic examples of puffery and cannot support a Chapter 93A claim. 

Second, the court rejected plaintiffs’ claims that defendants misrepresented to the plaintiffs that the transfers were authorized. Claims based on alleged misrepresentation require more than mere speculation about what a company should have known. Plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege that defendants actually knew that the statements were false or knew plaintiffs were entitled to reimbursement at the time the representations were made. 

Because plaintiffs failed to plead these fraud-based theories with the particularity required by Rule 9(b), the court dismissed the claims. 

This decision serves as a reminder that defendants confronting Chapter 93A claims in federal court should closely examine whether the allegations sound in fraud triggering Rule 9(b)’s heightened pleading standard. When conduct is characterized as “fraudulent,” “false,” or “deceptive,” plaintiffs are required to plead more than mere speculation about what a defendant knew or should have known. Where they do not, federal courts in Massachusetts may be inclined to dismiss them at an early stage.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Class Action Litigation Newsletter | Winter 2025/2026
by: Robert J. Herrington , Stephen L. Saxl
Global Entry Remains Suspended: Update for International Travelers
by: Anna Reiff ‡
New gTLD Program 2026: Application Process and Considerations for Brand Protection
by: Marc H. Trachtenberg
EU Industrial Accelerator Act Introduces New Conditions for Strategic Foreign Investments
by: Dr. Lucas Wüsthof , Dr. Christoph Enaux
Italy Introduces a Unified Authorization Procedure for Data Centers Under New Energy Decree
by: Carlo Scaglioni
The Netherlands Strengthens Foreign Investment Screening and Merger Control Framework
by: Robert Hardy , Chazz Sutherland
Court Sanctions Highlight Potential Risks of Using Unchecked AI in Litigation
by: Kathryn C. Cole
Treasury Department and IRS Propose Digital Asset Broker Regulations
by: Pallav Raghuvanshi
Bringing Order to Orbit- FCC Grapples With Licensing Space-Based Data Centers
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Liam F. Fulling
SEC Provides Relief to Certain FPI Directors and Officers from New Section 16(a) Reporting Obligations
by: Barbara A. Jones , Marc M. Rossell
Texas Business Court Grants Summary Judgment and Enforces “Texas Shootout” Buy-Sell Clause
by: Craig Duewall
Can Plaintiffs Plead Their Way Out of Texas Business Court?
by: Dale Wainwright , Steven Higginbotham
Customs Proposes Process to Issue IEEPA Tariff Refunds Following CIT Decision
by: Laura Siegel Rabinowitz , Madeline Orlando

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 