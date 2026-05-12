Federal Contractor DEI Compliance: What EO 14398 and the FAR Council’s New Guidance Mean [Podcast]
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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In this podcast, shareholders Lauren Hicks (Indianapolis/Atlanta) and Chris Near (Columbia) walk federal contractors and subcontractors through the key compliance obligations triggered by Executive Order (EO) 14398 and the FAR Council’s guidance implementing it. Lauren and Chris break down the new contract clause requirements, False Claims Act implications, and what the “known or reasonably knowable” standard means for prime contractors managing their supply chains. The speakers finish with practical takeaways on auditing internal DEI programs, mapping subcontractor exposure, and preparing for tight contract modification deadlines.

 

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