Federal Circuit's Ridge Decision Shows Why Patent Injunctions Turn on Claim Scope and Market Proof

A preliminary patent injunction can alter a competitive market before the parties ever reach trial. If granted, it may force a rival product off the market while claim construction, expert discovery, and other merits issues remain unresolved. That consequence makes the evidentiary burden important not only as a matter of patent doctrine, but also as a matter of commercial strategy.

In Ridge Corp. v. Kirk NationaLease Co., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a preliminary injunction that had restricted sales of competing roll-up truck doors. The decision illustrates a recurring problem for companies seeking early patent relief: evidence of competition is not enough. The patent owner must establish both a sufficiently strong infringement position and a concrete connection between the challenged conduct and likely irreparable injury.

For companies on the other side of the dispute, Ridge provides the corresponding lesson. A competing product need not be conclusively adjudged noninfringing to remain on the market during litigation. A substantial, well-supported question of noninfringement may be enough to defeat preliminary relief.

A Preliminary Injunction Can Become a Market-Access Decision

Cold Chain, LLC owns U.S. Patent No. 9,151,084, directed to an insulated overhead door capable of moving through curved tracks. Ridge Corporation became the patent’s exclusive licensee in 2023. The accused product took a different structural approach. It used a rigid sandwich panel containing a foam core between thermoplastic layers. Horizontal grooves were then cut into the panel so that it could bend around curved tracks.

The procedural history underscores the commercial stakes. The district court first enjoined the accused products, but the Federal Circuit vacated that injunction because Ridge did not possess all substantial rights in the patent and therefore did not qualify as a patentee entitled to sue under 35 U.S.C. § 281. After Cold Chain joined the case as a plaintiff, the district court entered substantially the same injunction again. The second appeal therefore put the merits of the requested market restriction squarely before the Federal Circuit.

Under Winter v. Natural Resources Defense Council, a preliminary injunction requires, among other things, a likelihood of success on the merits and likely irreparable harm. In patent cases, the Federal Circuit’s decisions in ABC Corp. I v. Partnership & Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule “A” and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. add an important practical constraint: if the accused infringer raises a substantial question of noninfringement that the patent owner cannot show lacks substantial merit, preliminary relief should not issue. That standard proved decisive in Ridge.

Product Architecture Mattered More Than Functional Similarity

The plaintiffs emphasized that the accused door could perform the same general task as the patented door: it could bend sufficiently to travel through curved tracks. But the Federal Circuit focused on what the patent actually claimed.

Claim 1 required a panel that was “flexible along the entire length” so that it could approximate the curvature of the tracks. The accused panel, by contrast, remained rigid except where compression gaps had been cut into it. The court concluded that treating the ability to traverse the track as sufficient would effectively eliminate the separate requirement that the panel itself be flexible throughout its length.

The prosecution history made that distinction more consequential. During examination, the applicant had distinguished prior designs containing rigid sections and explained that the claimed invention derived its flexibility from the flexible materials making up the entire panel. Those statements supported the defendants’ position that a structure containing alternating rigid and flexible regions presented at least a substantial question of noninfringement.

A second limitation presented the same problem from another direction. Claim 1 required foam insulating material to form the door’s second “outermost surface.” In the accused sandwich structure, the foam sat between two thermoplastic layers. Both exterior surfaces were therefore thermoplastic. The prosecution history again reinforced the distinction because the applicant had differentiated its claimed invention from prior sandwich structures containing a core between outer plastic layers.

The Federal Circuit did not finally adjudicate infringement. It did not need to. Three disputed claim limitations, including whether an “insulated overhead door” had to possess properties suitable for cold-storage applications, created substantial noninfringement questions. That was enough to defeat the required showing of likely success.

The commercial significance is broader than the particular truck-door technology. When competitors reach the same functional result through materially different structures, the details of claim language and prosecution history can determine whether a patent can be used to obtain early market exclusion. Functional overlap alone does not erase structural limitations written into the claims.

Competitive Pressure Is Not Automatically Irreparable Harm

The Federal Circuit independently found Ridge’s evidence of irreparable injury insufficient.

Ridge argued that competing sales had forced it to reduce prices. Price erosion and lost market share can support injunctive relief in appropriate circumstances, but Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. requires a causal nexus between the allegedly wrongful conduct and the asserted injury. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. likewise recognizes that a bare assertion of price erosion is insufficient.

Here, the court found no adequate evidence connecting sales of the accused doors to Ridge’s pricing decisions or demonstrating how future sales would produce the alleged price erosion. The existence of a competing product therefore did not itself establish the type of future injury necessary to justify extraordinary relief.

That distinction is important in technology and other innovation-driven markets. Patent litigation often arises precisely because two companies are competing. But ordinary competition and injury caused by infringement are not necessarily the same thing. A party seeking preliminary relief must develop evidence that connects the accused conduct to identifiable commercial consequences and explains why later monetary remedies would be inadequate.

Patent Enforcement Strategy Should Begin Before the Motion Is Filed

Ridge suggests that a motion for preliminary injunction should be approached as more than an accelerated infringement argument.

For patent owners and licensees, the claim-construction case should be tested against the accused product’s actual architecture, the specification, and the prosecution history before seeking early exclusion. Arguments used to distinguish prior art may become particularly important when a later competitor adopts the very structural approach that the applicant previously characterized as different from the claimed invention.

The case also shows why commercial evidence should be developed with similar discipline. Assertions that a competitor is depressing prices, taking customers, or changing market conditions are most persuasive when supported by evidence connecting those effects to the accused product and to the allegedly patented features.

For accused infringers, the litigation objective at the preliminary stage is different from obtaining final judgment. A credible noninfringement position grounded in intrinsic evidence may preserve market access even when factual and claim-construction disputes remain unresolved. Product design choices that create meaningful structural distance from claim language may therefore have strategic value well before a court reaches a final infringement determination.

The Federal Circuit’s decision does not establish that the accused doors ultimately do not infringe the ’084 patent. It establishes something more limited but commercially significant: preliminary patent relief cannot rest on unresolved claim-scope questions coupled with generalized evidence of competitive injury. Before a court removes a product from the market, the patent case and the market-harm case must each be supported on their own terms.