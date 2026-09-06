Federal Circuit Shows Why Standing Strategy Can Decide a Patent Policy Challenge Before the Merits

A challenge to federal patent policy can raise an important substantive question and still fail without a court ever deciding whether the challenged policy is lawful. The Federal Circuit’s decision in US Inventor, Inc. v. Squires, Case No. 24-2378 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 21, 2026), illustrates why Article III standing must be treated as a central part of litigation strategy, not as a procedural formality addressed after the merits have been developed.

Inventor-advocacy organizations challenged language the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) places on issued patents describing the statutory “right to exclude.” They contended that the language could mislead patent owners because, after the Supreme Court’s decision in eBay Inc. v. MercExchange, L.L.C., proving infringement does not automatically entitle a patent owner to a permanent injunction.

The Federal Circuit did not decide whether that concern justified changing PTO practice. Instead, it affirmed dismissal because none of the organizations established the concrete injury required to seek prospective relief. The decision provides a broader lesson for organizations, technology businesses, and others considering challenges to agency action: the plaintiff, the injury, and the requested remedy must fit together from the outset.

The Patent Dispute Never Became the Issue the Court Had to Decide

The controversy arose from language reflecting 35 U.S.C. § 154(a)(1), which provides that a patent contains a grant of the right to exclude others from making, using, offering to sell, selling, or importing the patented invention.

The plaintiffs argued that the PTO’s unqualified use of that language could create a misleading impression about what a successful patent owner can actually obtain in court. Before eBay, Federal Circuit precedent generally favored permanent injunctions following a finding of patent infringement. In eBay, however, the Supreme Court rejected a patent-specific presumption and required patentees seeking permanent injunctions to satisfy the traditional equitable test, including irreparable injury, inadequacy of legal remedies, the balance of hardships, and the public interest.

The plaintiffs therefore sought relief under the Administrative Procedure Act, including rulemaking, declaratory relief, and an injunction against continued use of the challenged language.

That framing created an interesting patent-law question, but Article III required the plaintiffs first to establish that they were proper parties to bring it. Because they sought prospective relief against the government, they needed a concrete injury that was actual or imminent and capable of being redressed by the requested judicial relief.

An Organization Cannot Create Standing by Spending Money to Oppose a Policy

The organizations’ principal theory was that the PTO’s language forced them to devote resources to educating inventors about the practical consequences of eBay. They asserted that they had developed guidance, responded to misunderstandings, and redirected organizational resources that otherwise could have been used elsewhere.

The Federal Circuit rejected that theory under the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

In Alliance, organizations challenging FDA actions argued that they suffered injury because they had devoted resources to advocacy and education in response to those actions. The Supreme Court rejected the theory. Permitting an organization to establish standing merely by spending resources opposing government conduct would allow advocacy groups to manufacture standing whenever they disagreed with federal policy.

That principle controlled US Inventor. Educating members and responding to perceived misinformation reflected the organizations’ decision to oppose the PTO’s practice, not a direct injury inflicted on the organizations themselves. Fourth Circuit precedent in Lane v. Holder reinforced the same distinction.

The practical point extends beyond patent advocacy. An organization contemplating an Administrative Procedure Act challenge cannot ordinarily transform policy disagreement into constitutional injury by allocating staff time, communications resources, or money to opposing the challenged conduct. A viable challenge generally requires something more direct.

Havens Realty Did Not Supply the Missing Injury

The plaintiffs relied on Havens Realty Corp. v. Coleman, where the Supreme Court recognized organizational standing after discriminatory housing practices interfered with a nonprofit organization’s counseling and referral activities.

But Alliance substantially narrowed attempts to use Havens Realty as a general “diversion of resources” doctrine.

The distinction is important. In Havens Realty, the challenged conduct directly impaired an existing organizational service. The organization itself encountered misinformation that frustrated work it was already performing.

The inventor organizations were in a different position. They understood the effect of eBay. Their theory depended instead on other inventors supposedly misunderstanding the PTO’s language, after which the organizations voluntarily expended resources attempting to correct that misunderstanding.

That causal chain did not amount to the type of direct organizational impairment recognized in Havens Realty. The Federal Circuit therefore treated the organizations’ educational activities as a response to the challenged policy rather than an injury caused by it.

Choosing an Injured Member Matters When Prospective Relief Is the Goal

US Inventor separately relied on associational standing, which permits an organization in appropriate circumstances to litigate on behalf of its members.

Under Hunt v. Washington State Apple Advertising Commission, at least one member must have standing individually. That requirement proved fatal here.

US Inventor submitted declarations from three inventors who said they had previously understood the patent language to mean that successful enforcement would guarantee the ability to stop infringement. But all three had since learned about eBay and understood that permanent injunctive relief was not automatic.

That knowledge solved one problem while creating another for standing.

Under City of Los Angeles v. Lyons, and as the Supreme Court more recently explained in Murthy v. Missouri, a plaintiff seeking prospective relief must establish a real and immediate threat of future injury. A completed past injury ordinarily does not support an injunction when there is no realistic prospect that the plaintiff will suffer the same injury again.

Because US Inventor’s identified members now understood the limitation they claimed the PTO language obscured, they could not plausibly demonstrate an imminent risk of being misled again. The other advocacy organizations had not adequately pleaded associational standing or identified members with the required future injury.

Standing Strategy Should Precede Merits Strategy

For parties considering strategic litigation against federal agencies, US Inventor demonstrates the importance of evaluating standing before investing heavily in the substantive challenge.

The analysis should begin with concrete questions: Who is actually being injured? Is the injury imposed by the challenged government action rather than by the plaintiff’s voluntary response to it? If prospective relief is sought, does the plaintiff face a continuing or realistically recurring injury? If an association is suing, can it identify a particular member satisfying those requirements?

Those questions can influence plaintiff selection, evidentiary development, requested relief, and even whether litigation is an effective vehicle for addressing the disputed policy.

The Federal Circuit’s decision also shows why standing theories should be established when the case is pleaded. Attempting to reformulate an organizational injury as associational standing later in the litigation will not help if no additional facts identify a member facing the necessary future harm.

The Patent “Right to Exclude” Question Remains Open

The dismissal left the underlying patent-policy controversy unresolved.

Section 154 continues to define a patent in terms of a statutory right to exclude. eBay, by contrast, governs whether a court will issue the equitable remedy of a permanent injunction after infringement has been established. Those are related concepts, but they are not identical.

For businesses evaluating patents, that distinction has practical significance. Ownership of an enforceable patent does not necessarily mean that successful infringement litigation will produce marketplace exclusivity. The availability of injunctive relief can affect enforcement strategy, licensing leverage, competitive positioning, and patent valuation.

But US Inventor did not decide whether the PTO’s language is misleading or whether the agency should provide additional explanation of that distinction. The court lacked jurisdiction to reach those questions.

That result is itself the central lesson. In challenges to government technology and intellectual property policy, even a substantial dispute over the meaning or practical effect of the law cannot reach judicial resolution unless the litigants first establish a concrete injury appropriate to the relief they seek. Standing is not merely the courthouse door. In strategic litigation, it is part of designing the case.