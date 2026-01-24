The Federal Circuit Remands for a New Trial After Finding Untimely Expert Disclosure
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Topic:

The Federal Circuit reversed the district court’s admission of D R Burton Healthcare’s expert testimony due to untimely disclosure and unreliability under the Federal Rules of Evidence 702. The Federal Circuit also reversed the district court’s decision denying a new trial on infringement.

Background:

The case involves Trudell Medical International Inc. (Trudell) as the plaintiff-appellant and D R Burton Healthcare, LLC (D R Burton) as the defendant/counter-claimant-cross-appellant. The appeal is from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Before trial, the case was reassigned to Judge Terrance William Boyle. 

Trudell owns U.S. Patent No. 9,808,588, which relates to devices for oscillatory positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) therapy.

Trudell appealed the district court’s decision to allow Dr. Collin’s testimony and the denial of a motion for judgment as a matter of law (JMOL) or a new trial on infringement of certain claims of the ’558 patent. D R Burton cross-appealed the jury’s verdict that the asserted claims were not invalid but withdrew the cross appeal.

Issue(s)

Did the district judge abuse its discretion by allowing Dr. Collin’s testimony?

Holding(s):

Yes, D R Burton’s disclosure of Dr. Collins’ testimony was untimely. The district court did not explain how the untimely disclosure was substantially justified or harmless. The Federal Circuit also found Dr. Collin’s testimony unreliable under Federal Rule of Evidence 702. The case was remanded for a new trial, excluding Dr. Collins’ non-infringement testimony, and reassigned to a different district court judge. 

Reasoning:

The Federal Circuit’s decision to reassign was influenced by the trial judge’s statements, which undermined the appearance of fairness, similar to a previous Fourth Circuit case, Beach Mart, Inc. v. L&L Wings, Inc.

The Federal Circuit affirmed the district court’s denial of Trudell’s motion for JMOL of infringement, as the jury could have discredited Trudell’s expert testimony.

The case is to be retried with existing evidence, excluding Dr. Collin’s testimony, without reopening discovery.

Listen to this article

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

New House Bill on AI Transparency Aims to Pull Back the Curtain on AI Training Data
by: Brittany Walter , James G. Gatto
Eleventh Circuit Affirms FTC Injunction Requiring Express Informed Consent for Fees
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Executive Order Targeting Single Family Home Ownership
by: Colleen H. McDonald
Maryland Finalizes Comprehensive Rules Governing Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DFPI Orders Crypto Lending Platform to Pay $500,000 for Alleged Unlicensed Lending and Underwriting Failures
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Opening a New Playbook- How the House Settlement and NLRB Are Reshaping Labor Rights in College Sports
by: Maggie O'Hare
2026 Extension of Telemedicine Prescribing Flexibilities: Impacts on Patients and Providers
by: Hoyt Y. Sze , Tina Watson
Certification Crossroads- Supreme Court Declines Review, Deepening Circuit Split on Opt-In Standards for FLSA and ADEA Class Claims
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Notes From The ABA’s 2026 False Claims Act Mock Trial Institute
by: David T. Fischer
Corporate Fraud and Institutional Liability in the Age of Deepfakes
by: J. Randall Boyer
PTAB Overly Relied on Statements of Doubt in Determining Conception and Reduction to Practice in Interference Proceedings
by: Samantha Young
Blank Slate or Bargaining Chip?- Additional Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors Set for June 2027
by: Henry Chen , Jonathan Wang
NYSE American Proposes Amendments to Initial Listing Standards
by: Richard A. Friedman , Nazia J. Khan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 