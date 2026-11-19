Later today, the US Senate is expected to pass the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA), as amended this week. BAAJA reforms the federal environmental review and permitting processes across multiple statutes, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). The bill also provides new methods of challenging federal agency action (or inaction) on pending applications for federal authorizations as well as revocations of previously issued federal authorizations. Upon Senate passage, the bill will head to the House of Representatives for consideration. President Trump has indicated his support for passage.

Hunton will provide a more in-depth analysis of impacts to project development in the final, amended Senate text in a forthcoming post.