Federal Banking Agencies Continue Effort to Eliminate Reputation Risk from Supervision
Thursday, June 4, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 2, the FDIC, OCC, and the Federal Reserve Board announced updates to a series of interagency supervisory documents to remove references to reputation risk. The updates apply across multiple areas of bank supervision and are intended to further align supervisory materials with the agencies’ recent changes to their supervisory frameworks.

The changes follow the agencies April 2026 final rule eliminating reputation risk from the supervisory framework and are intended to ensure supervisory decisions are based on material financial risks rather than reputational considerations. According to the agencies, references to reputation risk could be misused to restrict access to financial services based on lawful activities, political beliefs, religious beliefs, speech, or other constitutionally protected conduct.

The updated documents address several areas in supervision, including lending, home equity lending, customer identification programs, elder financial exploitation, cybersecurity, operational resilience, and other risk management topics. The agencies also indicated that they will continue reviewing supervisory materials and may update additional documents in the future.

Putting It Into Practice: The announcement represents the latest steps in the federal banking agencies broader effort to remove reputation risk from supervision. Earlier this year, the FDIC and OCC finalized rules formally eliminating reputation risk from their supervisory programs (previously discussed here). The agencies have since undertaken a broader review of supervisory guidance and examination materials. Banks and other regulated entities should monitor additional supervisory updates as federal regulators continue refining their approach to risk management and bank supervision.

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

CFPB Positions Mark Paoletta to Succeed Russel Vought
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Federal Court Expands Injunction Against Illinois Interchange Fee Law Following OCC Action
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CA, MD, VA Force Lenders' Hand on Divorce-Triggered Mortgage Assumptions
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
No Losses, No Problem: The Supreme Court’s Sripetch Decision Expands the SEC’s Disgorgement Toolkit
by: Bill Mateja , Michael J. Gilbert
OHCA Releases Proposed Emergency Regulations Implementing AB 1415 Reporting Requirements for Private Equity (PE) and Management Services Organizations (MSOs)
by: Jordan E. Grushkin , Matthew J. Goldman
Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Securities Fraud Complaint Challenging Company’s Risk Disclosures, Distinguishing Prior Decisions
by: Elisha J. Kobre
From CAPE to Cope? - CBP Reverses Position on Universal IEEPA Duty Refunds
by: Henry Chen , J. Scott Maberry
FDIC Proposes AML and Sanctions Standards for Stablecoin Issuers
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Fair Housing Groups Challenge CFPB’s Regulation B Rollback
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Executive Order Directs Federal Regulators to Review Fintech Barriers and Payment System Access
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Brazil Takes Initial Steps to Implement a 40 Hour Work Week
by: J. Anthony Girolami
Maryland Expands Scope of Virtual Currency Kiosk Law
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DOJ’s New National Fraud Enforcement Division
by: Tom Reklaitis

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 