The Federal Aviation Administration Adopts New Airworthiness Directive for Bombardier Inc. Airplanes

On February 17, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a final rule adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier Inc. airplanes. This new AD requires locking features to be installed on applicable network interfaces to prevent unauthorized network access. FAA seeks 45-day public comment on any written data, views, or arguments associated with this final rule, ending on April 3, 2026.

Background: AD 2025-14-51 Initially Directed at Owners and Operators

On January 15, 2025, Canada’s aviation authority, Transport Canada, issued AD CF-2025-03 to correct an unsafe condition on certain serial-numbered Bombardier Inc. Model BD-700-1A10 and BD-700-1A11 airplanes. Specifically, AD CF-2025-03 required the installation of locking features on applicable network interfaces to prevent unapproved access.

In response to Transport Canada’s decision, FAA bypassed notice and comment procedures and immediately issued its own AD—AD 2025-14-51—in July 2025. This AD was issued directly to all known US owners and operators of the same Bombardier Inc. Model BD-700-1A10 and BD-700-1A11 airplanes and was effective upon receipt. Like Transport Canada’s AD, AD 2025-14-51 required notified owners and operators to install locking features to prevent unauthorized network access.

FAA’s Determination: Broadening the Scope of AD 2025-14-51

Many Bombardier Inc. Model BD-700-1A10 and BD-700-1A11 airplanes still lack necessary locking features to prevent unapproved network access, posing significant risks to the flying public and transportation security.

As a result, FAA published AD 2025-14-51 in the Federal Register as an amendment to 14 C.F.R. § 39.13 to make it effective to all persons.

Under this amendment, all relevant Bombardier Inc. airplanes must have appropriate locking features installed to prevent unauthorized network access. This applies to all persons, regardless of whether such persons received actual notice pursuant to the initial FAA AD issued in July 2025.

FAA estimates that this new AD affects 1,313 airplanes registered in the US. Notably, FAA anticipates low compliance costs of $887 per product.

Next Steps

Owners and operators of Bombardier Inc. airplanes must determine whether their planes are subject to this new installation requirement. Specifically, AD 2025-14-51 applies to the following Bombardier Inc. airplanes:

Model BD-700-1A10, serial numbers 9381, 9432-9861, 9863-9878, and 60001-61999.

Model BD-700-1A11, serial numbers 9386, 9401, 9445-9862, 9868-9879, and 60007-61999.

By September 4, 2026, owners and operators of covered planes must install locking features on applicable network interfaces using an approved method.

Owners and operators of planes not covered by this AD should nevertheless determine whether their planes have sufficient locking mechanisms in place to prevent unapproved network access and proactively install necessary features if needed.