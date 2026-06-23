Federal Appeals Court Upholds Expanded Expedited Removal Policy
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ruled that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may continue enforcing its expanded expedited removal policy nationwide. Under the policy, noncitizens have the burden to carry documents confirming immigration status and/or at least two years of continuous presence in the country to avoid expedited removal. The ruling overturns a lower court decision that had blocked the policy.

The decision is expected to increase DHS’ inspection of documents and use of expedited removal proceedings. Noncitizens should make multiple copies of immigration status documents to keep at home, in cars and at work in case requested.

© 2026 Varnum LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Quantum IR Technologies, LLC
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: SCOTTSDALE MHP, LLC, MR PROPERTY GROUP, LTD n/k/a PATCH PLACE MHC, LLC, BRITTANY COURT MHP, LLC and TOPPOS, LLC.
Published: 13 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Variant Alternative Income Fund
Published: 8 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Varnum LLP

Expanded H-2A Access May Benefit Dairy Farmers
by: Kimberly A. Clarke
Medical Practice Succession Planning: Unlocking Value with ESOPs
by: John D. Arendshorst
Federal Circuit Rules for Versata Software in Trade Secrets Dispute Against Ford Motor Company
by: Jaye Quadrozzi
Transferring a Disney Vacation Club Interest to the Next Generation
by: Robert M. Huff , Rebecca K. Wrock
U.S. Supreme Court Holds FAAAA Does Not Preempt Negligent-Hiring Claims Against Freight Brokers
by: Gary J. Mouw , Kylee R. Nemetz
Federal Government Signals Appeal of Order Requiring IEEPA Tariff Refunds
by: Eric R. Post , Neil E. Youngdahl
Estate Planning for Winery, Brewery, and Distillery Owners
by: Christopher P. Baker , Rebecca K. Wrock
New USCIS Policy on Adjustment of Status Applications
by: Kimberly A. Clarke , Nina Thekdi
Bonuses, Overtime, and FLSA/OBBBA Compliance
by: Luis E. Avila , Carolyn M. H. Sullivan
Estate Planning for Patent Holders
by: Rebecca K. Wrock , Timothy D. Kroninger
How Not to Use AI with Your Lawyer
by: Eric R. Post
Dilution 101- A Guide for New Startup Investors
by: Jacob R. Whately
Multigenerational Wealth Planning- Building a Legacy That Lasts
by: Christopher J. Caldwell , Rebecca K. Wrock

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 