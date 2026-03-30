February 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims

|Food and Drug
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Assorted Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, snack mix, cookies, and sunflower seeds
|
98
Notices
|Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
|Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, pre-workout, and moringa leaf powder
|
52
Notices
|Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
|Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include arugula, tomatoes, and dried pineapple
|
38
Notices
|Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
|Seafood: Notices include tuna, shrimp, and sardines
|
30
Notices
|Cadmium, Lead, and Mercury
|Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include ginger tea, matcha powder, and nandaka tea
|
22
Notices
|Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
|Cannabis Products: Notices include gummies, energy drinks, and oil drops
|
21
Notices
|Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
|Noodles, Pasta, and Grains: Notices include ramen, chow mein, and ravioli
|
19
Notices
|Lead, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds
|Milk: Notices include condensed coconut milk, unsweetened coconut milk, and condensed oat milk
|
6
Notices
|Lead
|Alcoholic Beverages
|
3
Notices
|Ethyl Alcohol in Alcoholic Beverages
|Seafood: Notices include yellowfin tuna and albacore white tuna
|
2
Notices
|Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS)
|Dietary Supplements: Notices include grassfed beef liver
|
1
Notice
|PFOS
|Cosmetics and Personal Care
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Personal Care Products and Cosmetics: Notices include mascara, face masks, and hand cream
|
10
Notices
|Diethanolamine
|Personal Care Products: Notices include shampoo, cuticle softeners, and clay masks
|
5
Notices
|Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine)
|Personal Care Products and Cosmetics: Notices include face cream
|
2
Notices
|Mercury and Mercury Compounds
|Consumer Products
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Household Items: Notices include wash bags, sheet sets, serving tray, and food carriers
|
41
Notices
|Lead, Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Di-n-butyl Phthalate (DBP), and Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP)
|Glass, Ceramics, and Other Housewares: Notices include mugs and salt and pepper shakers
|
22
Notices
|Lead
|Household Items and Tools: Notices include hoses, pliers, and electrical tapes
|
22
Notices
|Lead, DEHP, DBP, and DINP
|Receipts, Thermal Receipts, and Receipt Paper
|
20
Notices
|Bisphenol A (BPA) and Bisphenol S (BPS)
|Clothing: Notices include gloves, suede clogs, and sandals
|
8
Notices
|Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
|Bags and Cases
|
7
Notices
|DEHP and DBP
|Household Items: Notices include shower curtains and pillow protectors
|
7
Notices
|PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
|Clothing: Notices include shirts and shorts
|
7
Notices
|DEHP, PFOS, and PFOA
|Bags and Cases
|
1
Notice
|PFOA