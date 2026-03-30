February 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Monday, March 30, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity. 

In February of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 444 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in February 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in February 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.
Food and Drug    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Assorted Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, snack mix, cookies, and sunflower seeds

98

Notices

 Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, pre-workout, and moringa leaf powder

52

Notices

 Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include arugula, tomatoes, and dried pineapple

38

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
Seafood: Notices include tuna, shrimp, and sardines

30

Notices

 Cadmium, Lead, and Mercury
Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include ginger tea, matcha powder, and nandaka tea

22

Notices

 Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
Cannabis Products: Notices include gummies, energy drinks, and oil drops

21

Notices

 Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
Noodles, Pasta, and Grains: Notices include ramen, chow mein, and ravioli

19

Notices

 Lead, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds
Milk: Notices include condensed coconut milk, unsweetened coconut milk, and condensed oat milk

6

Notices

 Lead
Alcoholic Beverages

3

Notices

 Ethyl Alcohol in Alcoholic Beverages
Seafood: Notices include yellowfin tuna and albacore white tuna

2

Notices

 Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS)
Dietary Supplements: Notices include grassfed beef liver

1

Notice

 PFOS
Cosmetics and Personal Care    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Personal Care Products and Cosmetics: Notices include mascara, face masks, and hand cream

10

Notices

 Diethanolamine
Personal Care Products: Notices include shampoo, cuticle softeners, and clay masks

5

Notices

 Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine)
Personal Care Products and Cosmetics: Notices include face cream

2

Notices

 Mercury and Mercury Compounds
Consumer Products    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Household Items: Notices include wash bags, sheet sets, serving tray, and food carriers

41

Notices

 Lead, Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Di-n-butyl Phthalate (DBP), and Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP)
Glass, Ceramics, and Other Housewares: Notices include mugs and salt and pepper shakers

22

Notices

 Lead
Household Items and Tools: Notices include hoses, pliers, and electrical tapes

22

Notices

 Lead, DEHP, DBP, and DINP
Receipts, Thermal Receipts, and Receipt Paper

20

Notices

 Bisphenol A (BPA) and Bisphenol S (BPS)
Clothing: Notices include gloves, suede clogs, and sandals

8

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
Bags and Cases

7

Notices

 DEHP and DBP
Household Items: Notices include shower curtains and pillow protectors

7

Notices

 PFOS and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
Clothing: Notices include shirts and shorts

7

Notices

 DEHP, PFOS, and PFOA
Bags and Cases

1

Notice

 PFOA
© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

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