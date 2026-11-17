On September 24, 2026, PLACE announced it was buying Maxwell, a mortgage-technology company with a few hundred employees. From the outside, the deal arrived unannounced. From the inside of the data, it did not: private equity firms, banks and advisors had been researching Maxwell every week since the end of September 2025, 52 weeks before the press release (inman.com). The same pattern sits behind Nscale’s agreement to buy Anyscale (first flagged in October 2025, nine months before the July announcement) and Franklin Madison’s purchase of Bindable (219 days).

A company that is flagged tends to transact 6 to 24 months later. So the 4,967 US companies with 11 to 1,000 employees that showed M&A intent over the past 12 months and have not yet announced a deal are not a description of 2026. They are the pipeline for 2027. This piece sets out what that pipeline says about next year, sub-sector by sub-sector: which niches will supply the most sellers, which are building a pipeline faster than the rest of the market, where capital will be raised, and where the headlines will lag. Every prediction is written so it can be scored, and we will score it publicly in early 2028.

Five predictions for 2027 Telecom carriers, community banks, real estate developers and insurance carriers will be the consolidation stories of 2027. Each has a pipeline at 3.5x to 4.2x the market rate, and each is building it at 1.4x to 1.8x the market’s pace. Dense and rising at the same time is the rarest combination in the data.

Each has a pipeline at 3.5x to 4.2x the market rate, and each is building it at 1.4x to 1.8x the market’s pace. Dense and rising at the same time is the rarest combination in the data. Main Street niches will take a larger share of 2027 deals. General contractors, building-products distributors, engineering firms, staffing agencies, restaurants, architecture firms, hospitals and packaged-food makers are each adding companies with M&A intent at 1.4x to 2.6x the market’s pace.

General contractors, building-products distributors, engineering firms, staffing agencies, restaurants, architecture firms, hospitals and packaged-food makers are each adding companies with M&A intent at 1.4x to 2.6x the market’s pace. The headline sectors stay dense but stop growing their pipeline. Pharma and biotech holds 291 companies with M&A intent at 6.5x the market rate, but is adding them at four-fifths of the market’s pace. Software products, healthcare IT, cybersecurity, AI applications and payments follow the same pattern.

Pharma and biotech holds 291 companies with M&A intent at 6.5x the market rate, but is adding them at four-fifths of the market’s pace. Software products, healthcare IT, cybersecurity, AI applications and payments follow the same pattern. Capital raising will concentrate in software, pharma and biotech, community banks, electronics and medical devices , with restaurants, live entertainment, real estate developers and community banks adding CapRaise intent fastest.

, with restaurants, live entertainment, real estate developers and community banks adding CapRaise intent fastest. 4,967 companies across 134 sub-sectors are showing M&A intent, and 2,194 are showing capital-raise intent. In Fintent’s backtests, a company on those lists is 16 times as likely to be acquired over the following 12 months as the average US company, and 20 times as likely to raise capital.

Why does a flag today point at 2027?

Fintent’s backtests put the median lead time between a company’s first flag and its announced deal at 16 months for acquisitions and 20 months for capital raises, with 7 in 10 flagged at least six months early. The 50 acquisitions announced in the last 90 days whose targets carried a flag were flagged a median of 165 days ahead; the 110 capital raises, 297 days. A company flagged at any point in the past 12 months therefore has its announcement window running through 2027 and into 2028, with the center of mass in 2027. What follows is where those companies are.

The pipeline below counts every company flagged between November 2025 and November 8, 2026, less the ones that have already announced a deal since the flag: 121 of the 5,088 flagged for M&A have already been acquired, and 281 of the 2,475 flagged for capital raising have already raised. Those are early proof, not pipeline, so they are removed. Sub-sectors with fewer than 20 flagged companies are not named, and 14 sub-sectors are left out of the index altogether, for reasons set out below.

Which sub-sectors will supply the most sellers in 2027?

Software products (339 companies showing M&A intent), pharma and biotech (291) and marketing agencies (285) hold the largest 2027 pipelines in the middle market, followed by telecom carriers (179), community banks (156), electronics (151), real estate development (136), machinery (123), engineering firms (118) and wholesale distribution (108). At the historical 12-month hit rate of 5.9%, that is roughly 20 acquisitions of flagged software companies, 17 pharma and biotech companies, 17 marketing agencies and 11 telecom carriers in the coming year, before counting the second year of the window.

Size and density are different things. Measured as a share of each sub-sector, the densest pipelines are pharma and biotech (6.5x the market rate), oil and gas producers (5.6x), telecom carriers (4.2x), community banks (3.6x), insurance carriers (3.6x), real estate development (3.5x) and utilities (2.6x). Those are the niches where a randomly chosen company is most likely to be preparing a transaction. Software products, by contrast, are the largest pipeline by raw count but sit at 1.6x the market rate, because there are 32,306 software companies in the universe.

Sub-sector Sector Companies With M&A intent vs. market Trend Software Products Software & IT 32,306 339 1.61x 0.78x Pharma & Biotech Healthcare 6,873 291 6.51x 0.79x Marketing Agencies Professional services 30,000 285 1.46x 1.30x Telecom Carriers Media 6,547 179 4.21x 1.59x Community Banks Financial services 6,597 156 3.64x 1.37x Electronics Manufacturing 13,924 151 1.67x 0.91x Real Estate Development Construction & RE 5,950 136 3.52x 1.47x Machinery Manufacturing 19,133 123 0.99x 1.15x Engineering Firms Professional services 13,261 118 1.37x 1.75x Wholesale Distribution Transport 19,169 108 0.87x 1.25x Other Financial Services Financial services 5,203 91 2.69x 1.01x General Contractors Construction & RE 13,111 86 1.01x 2.62x Medical Devices Healthcare 8,028 86 1.65x 0.81x Property Management Construction & RE 10,902 79 1.11x 1.31x Apparel & Jewelry Consumer 10,243 75 1.13x 0.91x Other Manufacturing Manufacturing 11,034 74 1.03x 0.87x Insurance Carriers Financial services 3,021 70 3.56x 1.79x Healthcare IT Healthcare 6,324 67 1.63x 0.53x Managed IT Software & IT 10,564 65 0.95x 1.16x Specialty Retail Consumer 17,015 63 0.57x 1.01x

The 20 sub-sectors with the most companies showing M&A intent, US companies with 11 to 1,000 employees, 12 months ending November 8, 2026.

Prediction 1: Telecom carriers, community banks, real estate developers and insurance carriers are the consolidation stories of 2027

Four sub-sectors combine a dense pipeline with a rising one. Telecom carriers have 179 companies showing M&A intent, 4.2x the market rate, and the count is rising at 1.6x the market’s pace. Community banks: 156 at 3.6x, rising at 1.4x. Real estate development: 136 at 3.5x, rising at 1.5x. Insurance carriers: 70 at 3.6x, rising at 1.8x. Utilities (58 at 2.6x, rising at 1.1x) sit just behind. These are regulated or capital-heavy businesses with fragmented ownership, where scale is the whole argument for a deal, and the data says owners across all four are preparing at once.

At the 12-month hit rate, that is roughly 11 telecom carriers, 9 community banks, 8 real estate developers and 4 insurance carriers from the list announcing a sale in 2027, and the flags catch a minority of all deals, so the true counts will be higher. For a dealmaker that is a coverage call: these four are where density and momentum meet, and only community banks has a consolidation story that the market already tells.

Prediction 2: Main Street niches take a larger share of 2027 deals

Eleven sub-sectors with at least 20 flagged companies are adding companies with M&A intent at 1.4x the market’s pace or faster, and most of them are founder-owned, service-heavy businesses where a sale is the succession plan. General contractors (86 companies, 2.6x the market’s pace), building-products distributors (38, 2.2x), insurance carriers (70, 1.8x), engineering firms (118, 1.7x), staffing agencies (61, 1.6x), restaurants (42, 1.6x), architecture firms (56, 1.6x), telecom carriers (179, 1.6x), hospitals (42, 1.5x), real estate developers (136, 1.5x) and packaged-food makers (45, 1.4x) make the list. Property management (79, 1.3x), marketing agencies (285, 1.3x) and wholesale distribution (108, 1.2x) sit just below it.

Construction and real estate stands out as a sector: general contractors, real estate development, property management and architecture are all building faster than the market at the same time, and the sector as a whole is adding intent at 1.5x the market’s pace. None of this says software or healthcare deal volume will fall in 2027. It says the share of middle-market deals going to niches that rarely make the deal headlines will rise, because that is where the preparation is happening now.

Sub-sector Sector Companies With M&A intent vs. market Trend General Contractors Construction & RE 13,111 86 1.01x 2.62x Building Products Distribution Transport 8,012 38 0.73x 2.18x Insurance Carriers Financial services 3,021 70 3.56x 1.79x Engineering Firms Professional services 13,261 118 1.37x 1.75x Staffing Agencies Professional services 13,940 61 0.67x 1.64x Restaurants Hospitality 22,866 42 0.28x 1.64x Architecture Firms Professional services 6,440 56 1.34x 1.60x Telecom Carriers Media 6,547 179 4.21x 1.59x Hospitals Healthcare 5,897 42 1.09x 1.50x Real Estate Development Construction & RE 5,950 136 3.52x 1.47x Packaged Foods Consumer 7,427 45 0.93x 1.43x

Sub-sectors adding companies with M&A intent fastest relative to the market, among those with at least 20 flagged companies.

Prediction 3: The headline sectors stay dense but stop growing

Pharma and biotech remains the densest large pipeline in the market, with 291 companies showing M&A intent at 6.5x the market rate, and it is adding them at four-fifths of the market’s pace (0.79x). Healthcare IT (67 companies, 0.53x), e-learning providers (20, 0.57x), AI applications (39, 0.65x), payments (31, 0.65x), cybersecurity (52, 0.72x), physician groups (57, 0.73x), oil and gas producers (43, 0.73x), metal fabrication (58, 0.75x) and software products (339, 0.78x) sit on the same list, with medical devices (86, 0.81x) just outside it. Their pipelines are still large; software products are the biggest in the market. They are growing more slowly than everything else.

For a sponsor whose associates spend the quarter on software and healthcare IT, that is the part of the market where the pipeline is thinning relative to the rest. Pharma and biotech is the exception that proves the rule: it is still the place to be on density, and it is not the place where the 2027 pipeline is growing.

Sub-sector Sector Companies With M&A intent vs. market Trend Healthcare IT Healthcare 6,324 67 1.63x 0.53x E-Learning Providers Education 3,360 20 0.92x 0.57x AI Applications Software & IT 3,770 39 1.59x 0.65x Payments Financial services 2,707 31 1.76x 0.65x Cybersecurity Software & IT 4,881 52 1.64x 0.72x Physician Groups Healthcare 22,583 57 0.39x 0.73x Oil & Gas Producers Energy 1,181 43 5.60x 0.73x Metal Fabrication Manufacturing 13,338 58 0.67x 0.75x Software Products Software & IT 32,306 339 1.61x 0.78x Pharma & Biotech Healthcare 6,873 291 6.51x 0.79x

Sub-sectors adding companies with M&A intent slowest relative to the market, among those with at least 20 flagged companies.

Prediction 4: Where capital gets raised in 2027

2,194 companies showed capital-raise intent over the past 12 months and have not yet raised, and at the historical 12-month hit rate of 17%, about 370 of them will announce a round, facility, or offering within a year. The list is more concentrated than the M&A list. Software products (253, 2.7x the market rate) and pharma and biotech (229, 11.6x, after removing the 86 that have already raised) account for more than a fifth of it. Community banks (102, 5.4x), electronics (96, 2.4x), marketing agencies (70), medical devices (69, 3.0x), healthcare IT (56, 3.1x), real estate development (51, 3.0x), machinery (50), apparel and jewelry (48), data analytics (46, 4.0x) and cybersecurity (43, 3.1x) make up most of the rest. The fastest risers on CapRaise intent are restaurants (32 companies, 1.8x the market’s pace), live entertainment (31, 1.6x, at 2.0x the market rate), real estate development (1.5x), specialty retail (24, 1.5x), community banks (1.3x) and insurance carriers (27, 1.3x).

Lenders and growth investors reading the two lists together will notice the overlap: community banks, real estate development, insurance carriers, electronics, and medical devices sit high on both, which is where a financing conversation and a sale conversation are happening in the same companies at the same time.

Sub-sector Sector Companies With CapRaise intent vs. market Trend Software Products Software & IT 32,306 253 2.73x 0.91x Pharma & Biotech Healthcare 6,873 229 11.60x 0.94x Community Banks Financial services 6,597 102 5.38x 1.30x Electronics Manufacturing 13,924 96 2.40x 1.05x Marketing Agencies Professional services 30,000 70 0.81x 0.94x Medical Devices Healthcare 8,028 69 2.99x 0.93x Healthcare IT Healthcare 6,324 56 3.08x 0.77x Real Estate Development Construction & RE 5,950 51 2.98x 1.52x Machinery Manufacturing 19,133 50 0.91x 1.16x Apparel & Jewelry Consumer 10,243 48 1.63x 1.20x Data Analytics Software & IT 4,029 46 3.98x 1.12x Cybersecurity Software & IT 4,881 43 3.07x 0.93x

The 12 sub-sectors with the most companies showing CapRaise intent, same universe and window.

Prediction 5: 4,967 companies are showing M&A intent, and they are 16 times as likely to be acquired as the average US company

Across the 14 sectors, 4,967 companies are showing M&A intent, and 2,194 are showing capital-raise intent. In Fintent’s backtests, a company on those lists is 16 times as likely to be acquired over the following 12 months as the average US company, and 20 times as likely to raise; 7 in 10 acquisitions were flagged at least six months early. The lists in this piece are tracking the same way: companies in this universe flagged for M&A intent between May and November 2025 were acquired in the following 12 months at 5.9%, against 0.5% of the companies that were not, and companies flagged for capital raising raised at 17%, against 0.5%. Applied to the lists today, that is roughly 290 acquisitions and about 370 raises by November 2027, before the second year of the window.

Sector Companies With M&A intent vs. market With CapRaise intent Healthcare 115,578 721 0.96x 446 Software & IT 81,751 686 1.29x 449 Manufacturing 88,751 596 1.03x 266 Professional services 80,652 584 1.11x 136 Construction & RE 56,672 387 1.05x 109 Financial services 19,462 365 2.88x 191 Consumer 55,314 320 0.89x 158 Transport 53,095 282 0.82x 66 Energy 18,489 254 2.11x 116 Media 17,443 243 2.14x 67 Hospitality 70,031 198 0.43x 90 Services 51,336 186 0.56x 48 Automotive 31,595 93 0.45x 24 Education 23,809 52 0.34x 28 All sectors 763,978 4,967 1.00x 2,194

Companies showing M&A and CapRaise intent by sector, 12 months ending November 8, 2026, after the exclusions below. The sub-sector tables above are the detail behind these totals.

Those 290 and 370 are not a forecast of 2027 deal volume. Our event data recorded 3,788 acquisitions and 3,726 capital raises of companies in this universe in the past 12 months alone, and most of the companies that transact in 2027 will never show a signal before the announcement. What the lists offer is concentration, and the 12-month figures are a floor: with a median lead time of 16 months, more of the list transacts in the second year than the first. We will publish the realized rates.

What we left out, and why

Fourteen sub-sectors are excluded from the index, and from the market baseline every other sub-sector is measured against, because for them the signal measures what the company does for a living rather than what it intends to do. They fall into two groups.

Deal intermediaries. Law firms, accounting firms, management consultancies, broker-dealers, wealth managers, specialty lenders, mortgage banks, commercial and residential real estate brokerages, real estate services firms and insurance brokerages research acquisitions, financings and valuations on behalf of clients every day. Measured naively, law firms would be the second-largest pipeline in the market, with 320 firms flagged. Only 21 of those carry deal-maker attention; the other 299 are the firms’ own staff researching deal topics, which is their job. Of the 40 law firms flagged a year earlier, none was acquired in the following 12 months.

News and publishing. Broadcasters, publishers and market-research houses are read by deal-makers, so attention to them measures readership, not acquisition interest. Broadcast and news would otherwise rank sixth on count, with 177 companies flagged.

The exclusion is not cosmetic. Among companies flagged in May to November 2025, the excluded group raised capital in the following 12 months at 4%, against 17% for everyone else. Taking them out makes the index more accurate, not just cleaner.

Sub-sector Why excluded Companies Flagged for M&A Flagged for CapRaise Law Firms Deal intermediary 24,707 320 40 Wealth Management Deal intermediary 7,759 146 52 Management Consulting Deal intermediary 16,215 100 33 Insurance Brokerage Deal intermediary 13,543 81 13 Residential Brokerage Deal intermediary 18,709 80 6 Commercial Brokerage Deal intermediary 3,696 78 7 Accounting Firms Deal intermediary 9,539 75 14 Broker-Dealers Deal intermediary 1,634 73 32 Specialty Finance Deal intermediary 4,645 66 45 Real Estate Services Deal intermediary 8,212 48 21 Mortgage Banking Deal intermediary 4,779 45 13 Broadcast & News News and publishing 6,893 177 148 Publishers News and publishing 16,143 169 126 Market Research News and publishing 2,695 32 12

Sub-sectors removed from the index and from the market baseline. Their flagged companies are not counted anywhere in this piece.

What is the track record behind these predictions?

Of the 1,041 acquisitions of companies in this universe announced in the last 90 days, 50 targets carried an M&A flag in the year before the announcement, a median of 165 days early. Of 1,049 capital raises, 110 companies were flagged first, a median of 297 days early. The named cases above are the ones with the longest runs: Maxwell was flagged for 52 straight weeks before PLACE bought it; Anyscale for 30 weeks before Nscale agreed to acquire it (verdict.co.uk); Bindable for 16 weeks before Franklin Madison’s acquisition (coverager.com). And of the 5,088 companies flagged for M&A intent in the past 12 months, 121 have already been acquired; of the 2,475 flagged for capital raising, 281 have already raised.

The flags are precise rather than complete. They caught 5% of the quarter’s acquisitions and 10% of its raises. What they catch, they catch early, and at 16 and 20 times the base rate in Fintent’s backtests. A list of 4,967 companies at that hit rate is a pipeline a team can work. A list of 763,978 is not.

What should a dealmaker do with this before 2027 starts?

Three things. First, reweight coverage toward the niches that are dense and building faster than the market: telecom carriers, community banks, real estate development, insurance carriers, general contracting, building-products distribution, engineering, staffing, architecture and hospitals. Second, keep the dense niches, pharma and biotech above all, but stop expecting them to supply new names at last year’s rate. Third, work the list itself. Every sub-sector in the tables above resolves to named companies in Fintent, and the 50 acquisitions that carried a flag this quarter were on those lists a median of five months before anyone else knew.

The signal comes first. The announcement comes later.

How we will score these predictions

In the first quarter of 2028, we will publish the outcomes: the share of the 4,967 flagged companies acquired during 2027 and the share of the 2,194 that raised, against the rates for unflagged companies in the same sub-sectors; each sub-sector named above against its own 2026 count of announced middle-market deals, to test the rotation toward Main Street and the slowdown in the headline sectors; and the four consolidation calls against their own 2026 deal counts. The flagged lists are frozen as of November 8, 2026, so there is no room to move the goalposts.

How to read these numbers

Universe. 763,978 US companies with 11 to 1,000 employees in commercial industries, classified into 14 sectors and 134 sub-sectors by what each company does. Government, non-profit, religious, education, and investment firms are excluded, as are the 14 intermediary and publishing sub-sectors listed above.

M&A intent. A company shows M&A intent when, in any week of the 12 months ending November 8, 2026, it met one of two rules that Fintent validated in its 2026 backtests: deal-makers (PE firms, banks, advisors) researched the company in at least 8 of the last 26 weeks; or its M&A and CapRaise scores were both 50 or higher over the last 13 weeks and higher than in the 13 weeks before. CapRaise intent uses the deal-maker rule, or a rising CapRaise score of 50 or higher with any deal-maker research in the last 26 weeks. Companies that announced an acquisition or a raise after being flagged are excluded from the pipeline counts.

vs. market divides a sub-sector’s rate of companies with intent by the market’s rate. 1.0x is parity.

Trend compares each sub-sector’s change in companies with intent over the last six months against the market’s, so 1.0x means moving with the market, above 1.0x means building a pipeline faster than the market, and below 1.0x means slower. Sub-sectors with fewer than 20 companies showing intent are not named, and a trend is not shown where the base is too small to read.

Validation. Acquisition and funding outcomes come from public announcements and filings matched to companies by domain. Twelve-month hit rates use the companies flagged between May 12 and November 3, 2025, with outcomes through November 5, 2026. Expected counts apply those rates to the companies in the pipeline today and are estimates of how many companies on the list will transact, not a forecast of market-wide deal volume and not a list of which companies will transact.

These figures are statistical and informational. They are not investment advice, and they are not a representation that any particular company will or will not transact.