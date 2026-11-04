As AI Overviews take over the top of legal search results, Hennessey Digital argues that content a licensed lawyer has verified, not raw AI output, is what gets a firm named in the answer.

When someone with a legal problem searches Google now, they often see something other than a list of law firm links first. It is an AI Overview: a generated answer sitting above the results that can name a few firms and summarize the law before the searcher clicks anything. Getting a firm into that answer is the job of Artificial Intelligence Optimization, and Hennessey Digital, a law firm SEO and GEO agency led by founder and CEO Jason Hennessey, is making attorney-reviewed content the foundation of how it does that work.

Not all queries in Google trigger AI Overviews, but legal queries are among the highest topic categories that do, raising the stakes for every page a firm publishes. The content Google's AI draws on to build those answers has to clear a higher bar than ordinary marketing copy, and the firms that meet it are the ones the Overview names.

Hennessey Digital’s position is direct: AI makes content faster, but it does not make content true. Google files legal pages under its "Your Money or Your Life" standard, where a wrong answer can affect a reader's freedom, finances, or family. State bar rules add a second layer of accountability. Raw, unedited AI output sits badly with both.

"Treat every AI draft like work from an unverified first-year intern," Jason Hennessey said. "The model's confidence is not evidence. Someone has to cross-check every statute, every deadline, and every conclusion against the actual court sources before a word of it goes live."

That caution reflects how AI Overviews treat legal questions. Because legal content meets the stricter trust standards Google applies to high-stakes topics, the Overview pulls from credentialed, verifiable sources and passes over the rest. A firm that publishes thin, machine-made filler not only fails to get named in the answer, but it also tends to lose its regular rankings during Google's core updates, exactly when the drop costs the most.

Hennessey draws a line between two modes of AI content that carry very different risks. One is content an AI writes end to end from a prompt, with little human involvement. It can read fine at a glance, but it can also invent case citations and present outdated law as fact, creating both malpractice exposure and a ranking problem. The other keeps AI within a human workflow, handling research and making outlines which are used by a licensed attorney to draft, analyze, and sign off on the work. Same technology, he said, and a completely different outcome.

The agency builds its AIO process to keep lawyers accountable for the law while AI handles the groundwork. Approved tools handle research and outlining inside secure environments with zero data retention, keeping client information out of public engines and aligning with the ABA Model Rules on confidentiality and supervision. A human writer then adds what no model can produce: first-person courtroom experience, real firm case results, and local procedural knowledge. A licensed attorney verifies every legal claim against official sources, and each finished piece is logged with the date, the tools used, and the reviewing attorney's name, so any claim later questioned already has an answer on file.

"The firms that win with AI treat it as a first draft their lawyers verify, sharpen, and sign, never a finished product," Hennessey said. "A prospect can find a generic definition anywhere. What they cannot find anywhere else is how your firm handled a case like theirs."

That firsthand experience is the signal Google's own raters look for, which is why attorney-led content both satisfies the bar and earns a place in the AI Overview and the rankings beneath it at once. The digital marketing work by Hennessey and his team has helped generate more than $2 billion in cases and verdicts for the law firms it serves.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The National Law Review. Please see NLR's terms of use.