Amazon’s $11.5 billion purchase of Globalstar was announced on April 14, 2026. Fintent first flagged Globalstar in April 2024, 23 months earlier. Schneider Electric’s $22.6 billion deal for PTC, Fox’s $22 billion purchase of Roku, DoorDash’s $17 billion deal for Instacart, NextEra’s merger with Dominion Energy and Grant Thornton’s $5 billion purchase of CBIZ followed the same pattern: each target was flagged more than a year and a half before the press release.

This is the full scorecard. It lists every acquisition announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026 that we could confirm from a public source and whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement. That comes to 1,015 deals across 12 sectors, from five-person firms to S&P 500 companies. The 2027 predictions piece covers where the next wave is forming; this piece is the record of the one that just happened.

What the scorecard shows 1,015 acquisitions announced in 2026 were flagged first : 111 of public companies and 904 of private ones. Manufacturing (158), financial services (153), software and IT (147), and healthcare (131) supplied the most.

: 111 of public companies and 904 of private ones. Manufacturing (158), financial services (153), software and IT (147), and healthcare (131) supplied the most. The median lead time was 19.6 months. 887 of the targets were flagged six months or more before the announcement, 772 a year or more, and 61 were already flagged when the 24-month lookback begins.

887 of the targets were flagged six months or more before the announcement, 772 a year or more, and 61 were already flagged when the 24-month lookback begins. 765 were flagged before any deal-maker showed up in the data. Management was researching a sale or a capital raise, and no PE firm, bank, or advisor was yet visible. Their median lead was 18 months.

Management was researching a sale or a capital raise, and no PE firm, bank, or advisor was yet visible. Their median lead was 18 months. 341 targets were flagged on capital-raise intent, not M&A intent. Management was researching a raise, and the process ended in a sale; their median lead was 17 months.

How the list was built

Every week, Fintent scores each company on its own intent signals (management researching a sale, valuations, banks and financing, or a capital raise) and on deal-maker attention (PE firms, banks and advisors researching the company). When a company’s signals reach a meaningful level in a given week, the company is flagged. For every acquisition announced in 2026 that we could confirm from a public source, we looked back up to 24 months to see whether and when the target was flagged. A deal is on this list if the first flag came at least 30 days before the announcement.

The candidate deals came from public announcements, SEC filings, news coverage, Crunchbase, and Fintent’s own company database. Every deal on the list was then checked by hand against a press release, filing, or news report.

This is a look back at deals that have already happened, measured against Fintent’s score history. It is not a list we published in advance. The forward-looking list is the predictions piece.

The 1,015 deals, by sector

Sector Deals flagged Median lead Flagged 12+ months early Public targets CapRaise signal No deal-maker signal Manufacturing & industrials 158 19 mo 118 16 61 124 Financial services 153 19 mo 107 13 52 120 Software & IT 147 18 mo 103 13 45 100 Healthcare 131 20 mo 109 28 39 88 Construction & real estate 94 19 mo 78 10 35 78 Professional services 73 21 mo 56 1 22 67 Consumer & retail 60 20 mo 42 4 19 40 Media & telecom 48 19 mo 34 5 17 35 Transportation & logistics 47 20 mo 39 5 20 39 Hospitality & leisure 42 20 mo 37 5 11 31 Energy & utilities 32 22 mo 26 9 7 19 Business & education services 30 19 mo 23 2 13 24 All sectors 1,015 20 mo 772 111 341 765

Acquisitions announced January 1 to November 8, 2026 whose target was flagged at least 30 days earlier, by the target’s sector. Lead is measured within a 24-month lookback, so the medians are floors.

Manufacturing supplied 158 deals, more than any other sector. onsemi’s $7 billion deal for Synaptics, Texas Instruments’ purchase of Silicon Labs and QXO’s for TopBuild were all flagged more than 20 months ahead, alongside Olin’s merger with Huntsman, Stratasys’ purchase of Markforged and H.I.G.’s of Mistras. The private side runs from Archer Aviation’s purchase of Wisk Aero to Quanta Services’ deal for Phalcon and Truelink Capital’s for Lyons Magnus.

Financial services supplied 153, including the year’s largest accounting deal. CBIZ was flagged in July 2024, 24 months before Grant Thornton’s $5 billion purchase. MarketAxess (Intercontinental Exchange), Gen II Fund Services (KKR, $5.1 billion), Russell Investments ($2.8 billion), BTIG (U.S. Bancorp), USI Insurance Services (Aon) and a long run of community banks round out a sector where banks, brokers and advisors are themselves targets.

Software and IT supplied 147. PTC was flagged 23 months before Schneider Electric’s $22.6 billion deal, Varonis 23 months before Proofpoint, Braze 23 months before Salesforce, and Airtable 23 months before Bending Spoons. Instacart was flagged in November 2024 ahead of DoorDash’s $17 billion purchase, and Weave 19 months ahead of Francisco Partners’ $650 million take-private.

Healthcare supplied 131, 28 of them public companies, the most of any sector. Merck KGaA’s $11.3 billion purchase of Bio-Techne, Biogen’s deal for Apellis, Danaher’s for Masimo, Sun Pharma’s for Organon and Eli Lilly’s for Centessa were all flagged well over a year ahead. Health systems and practices were just as visible, from Sanford Health’s combination with North Memorial to MUSC Health’s $111 million purchase of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians.

The other 426 deals cover every corner of the economy. Berkshire Hathaway’s purchase of Taylor Morrison and Public Storage’s of National Storage Affiliates in real estate; Kroger’s $1.65 billion deal for Giant Eagle, Mavis Tire’s purchase of Pep Boys and Monomoy’s carve-out of Jiffy Lube from Shell in consumer and auto; Fertitta’s deal for Caesars in hospitality; Paramount Skydance’s for Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocket Lab’s for Iridium in media and telecom; C.H. Robinson’s $5.8 billion deal for RXO in transport; EQT’s for Range Resources and Devon’s for Coterra in energy; KKR’s majority stake in Crowe and Veritas Capital’s purchase of Trinity Consultants in professional services; and Thrive’s $15.3 billion purchase of ADT in business services.

The deals nobody else could see

250 of the 1,015 targets had deal-maker attention before the announcement, which means at least one PE firm, bank or advisor was already researching them. That is a strong signal, and by definition one that someone else already had. The other 765 were flagged on the company’s own intent: management was researching a sale, valuations, banks, or a capital raise, and no deal-maker had turned up in the data. Those are the proprietary ones, and their median lead was 18 months.

How early, and how long

61 companies were already flagged when the 24-month lookback begins, among them CBIZ, Giant Eagle, BTIG, Taylor Morrison, Range Resources, Coterra, Instacart and Bio-Techne. At the other end, 38 deals were flagged fewer than 60 days before the announcement. Late is still before the announcement; in those cases the flag appeared once a process was presumably under way.

The large group at 18 to 24 months has a simple cause. Fintent’s score history starts in early 2024, so companies with steady interest were flagged as soon as the history begins. For those companies, the lead shown is the earliest the data allows, and the true lead may be longer.

The deals, company by company

Each table lists the target, the buyer, the month Fintent first flagged the target, the month the deal was announced, the lead, and the signal behind the first flag: M&A intent, M&A intent plus deal-maker attention, or CapRaise intent.

Manufacturing & industrials: 158 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Metal Shark Magnet Defense Sep 2025 Jan 2026 3 mo CapRaise Brighton Science Click Bond Nov 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo CapRaise Freeland Foods Go Raw USK Capital Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A AFR Furniture Rental One Rock Capital Partners Nov 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo M&A Altamira Parsons Nov 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo CapRaise Jet Parts Engineering TransDigm Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker ePac Butterfly Equity Apr 2025 Jan 2026 9 mo CapRaise Chareau Total Beverage Solution Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo CapRaise SkyWater Technology IonQ Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo M&A + deal-maker Rad Power Bikes Life Electric Vehicles Mar 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Arctic Glacier Reddy Ice Sep 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo CapRaise Kloeckner Metals Worthington Steel Oct 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo M&A Tri-City Electrical Contractors Quanta Services Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A Vigor Antin Infrastructure Partners Dec 2024 Feb 2026 14 mo M&A Calvary Robotics Invio Automation Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A Bachan’s The Marzetti Company Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo CapRaise Flexitallic undisclosed buyer Aug 2024 Feb 2026 17 mo M&A Silicon Labs Texas Instruments Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker SunOpta Refresco Apr 2024 Feb 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Plasma Rugged Novaria Group Jan 2025 Feb 2026 13 mo CapRaise LiquidStack Trane Technologies Sep 2024 Feb 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Kodiak Building Partners QXO Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A Air Industries Group Tenax Aerospace Aug 2024 Feb 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Lionel Round 2 (Praesidian Capital) Oct 2024 Feb 2026 16 mo M&A ASCU Hudbay Minerals May 2025 Mar 2026 9 mo M&A + deal-maker Blue Bottle Coffee Centurium Capital Jun 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker ARCTOS DCS Mar 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A ExoAnalytic Solutions Anduril Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker JENNMAR H.I.G. Capital Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo CapRaise MasterCraft Marine Products Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A Downlite Live Comfortably Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A World View Ondas Mar 2024 Mar 2026 24+ mo M&A So Good So You Bansk Group Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo CapRaise Sackett PVS Chemicals Jul 2025 Mar 2026 9 mo CapRaise Thiele Kaolin Company Burgess Pigment May 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A American Wire Group Greenbelt Capital Partners Oct 2024 Mar 2026 17 mo CapRaise Champion Laboratories PGI Nov 2024 Apr 2026 16 mo CapRaise DASI Marubeni May 2025 Apr 2026 10 mo M&A Leggett & Platt Somnigroup International May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Schoenmann Produce Co GrubMarket Jan 2025 Apr 2026 15 mo CapRaise TopBuild QXO May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Brothers International SK Capital Partners Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo CapRaise TK Elevator KONE Dec 2024 Apr 2026 17 mo M&A NSI Industries Hubbell Oct 2025 May 2026 7 mo M&A + deal-maker Texas Textile Services Healthcare Linen Services Group (Sterling Group) Aug 2025 May 2026 8 mo CapRaise Indicor AMETEK Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Malta Dynamics Vertical Supply Group May 2024 May 2026 23 mo CapRaise Odyssey Marine Exploration American Ocean Minerals Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Revere Electric Supply Rexel USA Aug 2024 May 2026 20 mo CapRaise Toll Gas CM2 Supply Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Pentagon Technologies AEQUITA Jul 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A Nanotech Systems Shibaura Machine Dec 2025 May 2026 5 mo CapRaise Exquadrum Mach Industries Jan 2026 May 2026 4 mo CapRaise MCA Connect Grant Thornton Advisors Nov 2024 May 2026 18 mo CapRaise CIRCOR Aerospace Parker-Hannifin Jul 2025 May 2026 10 mo M&A Velcro Arsenal Capital Partners Nov 2024 May 2026 18 mo CapRaise Markforged Stratasys Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Cal-Chlor PVS Chemicals Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo CapRaise ARMEC Oklo May 2025 Jun 2026 13 mo CapRaise Sheldahl Chase Oct 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo CapRaise Fabric8Labs TDK Aug 2024 Jun 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Lakeshore DwyerOmega (Arcline) Oct 2025 Jun 2026 8 mo CapRaise O.Berk Company Berlin Packaging Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo M&A Wise Coatings Premium Service Brands Jun 2025 Jun 2026 12 mo M&A + deal-maker Sleep Number Sleep Country Canada Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Cedar Crest Specialties Hoffmann Family of Companies Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo CapRaise Huntsman Olin (merger of equals) Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Isola Group Principal Mineral Nov 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo CapRaise Bear Robotics LG Electronics May 2026 Jun 2026 35 days M&A RRC New Mountain Capital Jan 2025 Jun 2026 17 mo M&A Synaptics onsemi Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Luna Innovations TJC Oct 2025 Jun 2026 8 mo CapRaise Extrude Hone Gladstone Investment Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Iten Defense NP Aerospace Jan 2025 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise LCI Industries Patrick Industries Oct 2024 Jun 2026 21 mo M&A NovoNutrients Biosphere Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Central Electropolishing (Celco) Talica Dec 2024 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise Delta Materials Handling Wolter Jul 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Epicurean Butter Solina USA Aug 2025 Jul 2026 10 mo M&A Fort Wayne Metals Axel Johnson Oct 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A Symmons Industries Harbour Group Jul 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A American Business Interiors Perdue Office Interiors Mar 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo M&A Enfinity Engineering EMA (Estes, McClure & Associates) Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise VEXOS East West Manufacturing Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker DZYNE Technologies Ondas Jul 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo CapRaise Element Solutions Solstice Advanced Materials Oct 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Solenoid Solutions Control Devices Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo M&A Sonic Connectors Superior Energy Services Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo CapRaise DecoPac Sentinel Capital Partners Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A QuickFitting Everflow Aug 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Reliability Concepts HECO May 2026 Jul 2026 58 days M&A Vinyl Kraft Vytex (Graycliff Partners) Jun 2025 Jul 2026 13 mo M&A Mate Precision Technologies TRUMPF Nov 2025 Jul 2026 8 mo M&A Endeavor Seafood Mark Foods Feb 2026 Jul 2026 6 mo M&A Tadin Herb & Tea Grupo Chilero Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise Utz Brands Intersnack Group Dec 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A Cutwater Boats Correct Craft Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo CapRaise IPSA Matrix Adhesives Group Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Pirouline Griesson-de Beukelaer Jan 2025 Jul 2026 19 mo M&A Price Circuits Exeter Street Capital Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Prince & Izant Industrial Growth Partners Sep 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo CapRaise Taco Comfort Solutions Pentair Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Lyons Magnus Truelink Capital Aug 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Lotus AT Arradiance Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo CapRaise Phalcon Quanta Services Aug 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo CapRaise Jimmy’s Cookies Rise Baking Company Apr 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo M&A Metroplex Welding Supply Meritus Gas Partners Apr 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo M&A Atkore Prysmian Group Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A Gravity Power & Rental Firefly Capital Management Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo CapRaise U.S. Minerals Reed Minerals (Speyside) Aug 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo CapRaise Saber Power Veritas Capital Dec 2024 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise TPC Group ENEOS Holdings Nov 2024 Aug 2026 21 mo M&A Powell Electric Champions Group Holdings May 2026 Aug 2026 3 mo CapRaise Insitu Archer Aviation Oct 2024 Aug 2026 21 mo M&A Wisk Aero Archer Aviation Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Alro Steel Lindsay Goldberg Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A PSC RBC Bearings (Dodge Industrial) Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker AJR Filtration Keltec (Vance Street Capital) Oct 2025 Aug 2026 9 mo CapRaise Heavy Motions Shurco Feb 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo CapRaise Resonant Sciences Joby Aviation Mar 2026 Aug 2026 5 mo M&A Yards Brewing Co. B3 Beverage Feb 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo M&A Epiq Solutions TTM Technologies Feb 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo CapRaise Dukane Crest Group Jun 2026 Aug 2026 50 days M&A Rochester Metal Products Metal Technologies Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo CapRaise Valco Melton Graco Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A + deal-maker ASC Engineered Solutions Reliable Automatic Sprinkler (combined as Reliable Safety & Flow) Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A LidWorks New Water Capital Aug 2026 Sep 2026 30 days CapRaise Prism Loenbro Jun 2025 Sep 2026 15 mo M&A House-Autry Mills C.H. Guenther Sep 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Mistras Group H.I.G. Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Cambium Networks Univastu UK Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Gramercy Cellars Avennia Dec 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo CapRaise Sabert Butterfly Equity Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Marucci Sports management-led investor group Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Polymer Packaging Adherex Group Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo M&A Omega Optical Artemis Aug 2026 Sep 2026 57 days CapRaise AMD Supply EMS (Wynnchurch) Aug 2026 Sep 2026 51 days M&A Brakebush Hormel Foods Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Pioneer Power Group Limbach Holdings Feb 2025 Sep 2026 19 mo M&A Slingmax The Sterling Group Foundation Fund Aug 2026 Oct 2026 50 days M&A Gorilla Circuits PCB Technologies Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo CapRaise Electronics Research American Amplifier Technologies Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A Mid-West Textile Greybull Stewardship Jan 2026 Oct 2026 9 mo CapRaise GMP System One Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo CapRaise Matodi Salem Fabrication Technologies Group Jan 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo CapRaise RED Group Falfurrias Management Partners Aug 2025 Oct 2026 14 mo CapRaise Savage Arms Smith & Wesson Nov 2025 Oct 2026 11 mo M&A Retlaw Industries AIM Processing Jan 2025 Oct 2026 22 mo CapRaise Noble Biomaterials Americhem Feb 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo CapRaise Telemark Diversified Graphics Ennis Feb 2025 Nov 2026 20 mo M&A Advanced Abrasives Entegris Jun 2026 Nov 2026 5 mo CapRaise Linita Atlas SSI Apr 2026 Nov 2026 7 mo M&A Heads Up Technologies Signia Aerospace Sep 2026 Nov 2026 37 days M&A I.J. White Fortifi Jan 2026 Nov 2026 9 mo M&A Riekes Equipment MH Equipment Dec 2025 Nov 2026 11 mo CapRaise Echodyne Shield AI Jul 2026 Nov 2026 4 mo M&A Hoover Container Solutions Riverside Company Aug 2026 Nov 2026 3 mo M&A HZO Forge Nano Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker

Manufacturing & industrials: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Financial services: 153 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal DigitalBridge SoftBank Group Jul 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Euclid Transactional CRC Group Jun 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Flushing Bank OceanFirst Apr 2024 Jan 2026 21 mo M&A Austin Private Wealth Cerity Partners May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo CapRaise Fallon Health Mass General Brigham Aug 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo M&A SOL Capital Cerity Partners Nov 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo M&A Westfall Gold Gloo Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo M&A BTIG U.S. Bancorp Jan 2024 Jan 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker NovaSparks Exegy Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Clark Capital Management Group Raymond James Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo CapRaise PrimeOne Insurance Company Gryphon Holdings Oct 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo CapRaise Coller Capital EQT Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Brex Capital One Sep 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Richard Bernstein Advisors Janus Henderson Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo CapRaise Marathon CVC Capital Partners Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Stellar Bancorp Prosperity Bancshares Jan 2025 Jan 2026 12 mo CapRaise Northfield Bank Columbia Financial Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Clarius Clearstead Advisors Nov 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo M&A Robinson and Son Marsh McLennan Agency Nov 2025 Feb 2026 3 mo CapRaise Webster Bank Banco Santander Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A Arctos Partners KKR Mar 2024 Feb 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Stellus Capital Management Ridgepost Capital Feb 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker CQG Broadridge Apr 2024 Feb 2026 22 mo CapRaise Couch Braunsdorf ALKEME Insurance Feb 2025 Feb 2026 12 mo M&A Cenlar FSB PennyMac Financial Services Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Verus Investments Cerity Partners Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A AF Group Enstar Group Dec 2024 Feb 2026 14 mo M&A Kennedy Wilson Fairfax Financial-led consortium Feb 2025 Feb 2026 12 mo M&A + deal-maker B&W Insurance Agency Arthur J. Gallagher Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A Relation Insurance Services BayPine Oct 2025 Feb 2026 4 mo CapRaise AFSVision OceanSound Partners Apr 2024 Feb 2026 22 mo M&A Adirondack Bank Arrow Financial May 2024 Feb 2026 21 mo CapRaise American National Bank Fox Cities Landmark Credit Union Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo CapRaise Highpoint Community Bank Independent Bank Mar 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A Vinovest StartEngine Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Equitable Corebridge Financial Mar 2025 Mar 2026 13 mo M&A MAI Galway Holdings Jul 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo CapRaise Lexington Wealth Management Hightower Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A Safety Insurance Group MAPFRE Insurance Jun 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo M&A Bitnomial Payward (Kraken) Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Peach State Bank United Community Bank Nov 2025 Apr 2026 5 mo CapRaise Fiduciary Trust GTCR Aug 2024 Apr 2026 20 mo M&A Hodes Weill Chatham Financial Apr 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A The Bahnsen Group Hightower Aug 2024 Apr 2026 20 mo M&A XOMA Ligand Pharmaceuticals Apr 2024 Apr 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Campbell Lutyens Lazard Jun 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A First Seacoast Bank Cambridge Financial Group Aug 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Jazz Wealth Steward Partners Jan 2025 May 2026 15 mo M&A Coriano Insurance Agency Inszone Insurance Services Jan 2025 May 2026 15 mo M&A FGI Worldwide Goldman Sachs Alternatives Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo CapRaise Capital Advisors Corient (CI Financial) May 2025 May 2026 12 mo M&A Smith & Company Insurance Inszone Insurance Services Dec 2024 May 2026 17 mo CapRaise OneFlorida Bank Hancock Whitney Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A Dwolla NMI May 2024 May 2026 23 mo CapRaise McKee Risk Management Arthur J. Gallagher Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A ArcLight Capital Partners DigitalBridge Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker MapleMark Bank Scotiabank Mar 2026 May 2026 3 mo CapRaise GSL Savings Bank Bogota Financial Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Amberdata Kaiko Jan 2025 Jun 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co. FNBO Jul 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo CapRaise Affinity Advisory Network Nu Ride Apr 2026 Jun 2026 44 days CapRaise Hartford Funds Wellington Management Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Law Finance Group Rocade Capital Jan 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise S1 Lending American Pacific Mortgage Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Elk River Wealth Management AlphaCore Wealth Advisory Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Wellspring Financial Partners Parkwoods Wealth Partners Apr 2026 Jun 2026 43 days CapRaise Kiavi Figure Technology Aug 2025 Jun 2026 10 mo M&A + deal-maker Messari Blockworks Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Navitas Credit Wafra Nov 2025 Jun 2026 7 mo CapRaise Open Lending ANV Group Holdings May 2025 Jun 2026 13 mo M&A Payoneer Nuvei Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Broadhaven Capital Partners Fenchurch Advisory Partners Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A Glouston Capital Partners Flexstone Partners Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Celero Commerce Deluxe Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A Marstone FusionIQ Aug 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Range Bank Superior National Apr 2025 Jun 2026 14 mo CapRaise Republic Finance J.C. Flowers-led investor group Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A Olstein Funds Easterly Asset Management Jan 2026 Jun 2026 6 mo M&A Intrepid Financial Partners Houlihan Lokey Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A MEMX TMX Group Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker My Century Bank Bank7 Mar 2026 Jul 2026 4 mo M&A Beam Principal Financial Feb 2026 Jul 2026 4 mo CapRaise Watkins Insurance Group Sequel Insurance Agencies Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo CapRaise Resource Financial Group Choreo Mar 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo CapRaise Med James Arthur J. Gallagher (RPS) Dec 2025 Jul 2026 7 mo M&A Russell Investments B Capital-led investor group Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Insurance House Mile Auto Feb 2026 Jul 2026 5 mo CapRaise Madison Oaks Wealth Partners Wealth Enhancement Group Oct 2025 Jul 2026 9 mo M&A Qolo CSI Jun 2025 Jul 2026 13 mo CapRaise Institutional Investor Apax Partners Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Reserve National Insurance Company Horace Mann Educators May 2026 Jul 2026 2 mo M&A Consensus Origin Merchant Partners Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Kapitus InterVest Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Seven Bridges Advisors Corient Nov 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo CapRaise CBIZ Grant Thornton Advisors Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker MarketAxess Intercontinental Exchange Aug 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Bowhead Specialty Underwriters American Family Insurance Jan 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo CapRaise Limit Financial DOXA Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A Summit Trail Advisors Corient Jan 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo M&A HDVI Federated Insurance Feb 2026 Aug 2026 6 mo CapRaise Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Aug 2025 Aug 2026 12 mo CapRaise First State Bank Heartland Bank and Trust Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A Fed Tech Reply Mar 2026 Aug 2026 5 mo CapRaise NEOS Goldman Sachs Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Hocker Family Insurance Inszone Insurance Services Apr 2026 Aug 2026 4 mo CapRaise At-Bay Munich Re Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker RPI Stratos Wealth Jun 2026 Aug 2026 2 mo M&A F/m Investments T. Rowe Price Feb 2026 Aug 2026 6 mo M&A + deal-maker Paragon Intel Heron Intelligence Oct 2025 Aug 2026 10 mo M&A Providence Bank & Trust Valley National Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise Altruist Vanguard Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise First Eagle Investments Victory Capital Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Hickory Point Bank First Financial Bank Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A Toorak Capital Velocity Financial Jun 2025 Aug 2026 14 mo CapRaise USI Insurance Services Aon Sep 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A AA LaRocco Companies Nichols Cauley Feb 2026 Sep 2026 6 mo M&A BSW Wealth Partners Sequoia Financial Group Mar 2026 Sep 2026 6 mo M&A High Falls Advisors Allworth Financial Oct 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo CapRaise Stride Bank Chime Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A Tenet Equity CBRE Investment Management Feb 2025 Sep 2026 19 mo CapRaise WaFd Bank EverBank Financial Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Vestmark Envestnet Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo CapRaise Cascade Loans Pretium Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo CapRaise Sanchez Wealth Management Group Modern Wealth Aug 2026 Sep 2026 31 days CapRaise The Baldwin Group Sequence Holdings and DFO Management Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A RVK Creative Planning Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A TE Freuler Agency World Insurance Associates Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo CapRaise Harvest Investment Verdence Capital Advisors Dec 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo M&A The Marygold Companies Madison Dearborn Partners Jan 2025 Sep 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker BlueVine Valley National Bank Feb 2025 Sep 2026 20 mo M&A Eseclending Capitolis Oct 2025 Sep 2026 11 mo M&A Capital Bank Peoples Bancorp Oct 2025 Sep 2026 12 mo M&A Parafin Stripe Sep 2025 Sep 2026 12 mo M&A + deal-maker Cornerstone Capital Cerity Partners Jun 2025 Oct 2026 16 mo M&A Glynn Capital Management Brown Advisory Jan 2026 Oct 2026 8 mo CapRaise Spire Investment Partners Concurrent Investment Advisors Oct 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo CapRaise Canopy Specialty Insurance SIAA Sep 2025 Oct 2026 13 mo M&A Gen II Fund Services KKR Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Huron Valley State Bank Bank of Ann Arbor Oct 2024 Oct 2026 24+ mo M&A Blue Harbor Bank TowneBank Mar 2026 Oct 2026 7 mo CapRaise Moldenhauer & Associates Merit Financial Advisors Jan 2026 Oct 2026 8 mo M&A Mountain Capital Investment Trilogy Capital Jun 2026 Oct 2026 4 mo CapRaise Alan Gray Lewis & Ellis Apr 2026 Oct 2026 6 mo M&A Foundation Credit New Holland Capital Dec 2025 Oct 2026 10 mo CapRaise Armentum Partners William Blair Jun 2026 Oct 2026 4 mo M&A Gulfside Bank DFCU Financial Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo CapRaise Trumid Tradeweb Oct 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker MidCap Financial Investment Ares Capital Mar 2025 Oct 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Commercial Bank and Trust Company Renasant May 2026 Oct 2026 6 mo M&A Bank of San Jacinto County Texas Community Bancshares Nov 2025 Oct 2026 12 mo M&A Gibson & Associates Vanguard Claims Administration Aug 2026 Nov 2026 2 mo CapRaise Atlantic-Pacific Capital KeyBanc Capital Markets Jan 2025 Nov 2026 21 mo M&A Rockbridge Investment Creative Planning Aug 2026 Nov 2026 3 mo M&A

Financial services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Software & IT: 147 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal 3Cloud Cognizant Sep 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo M&A + deal-maker OneStream Software Hg Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Observe Snowflake Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo CapRaise SatCom Marketing CX1 Capital Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo M&A SGNL CrowdStrike Feb 2025 Jan 2026 11 mo M&A + deal-maker Sirion Haveli Investments Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker SweetRush NIIT MTS Aug 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A Dealerware Wavecrest Growth Partners (investor group) Aug 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Personify Momentive Software Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Quinnox ASGN Apr 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo M&A Alert Logic LevelBlue (managed services business from Fortra) Jan 2024 Jan 2026 24+ mo M&A Kaia Health Sword Health Sep 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo CapRaise xAI SpaceX Jun 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Advizex Myriad360 Feb 2024 Feb 2026 24+ mo M&A SpotHero Uber Jan 2025 Feb 2026 13 mo M&A + deal-maker AtData Experian Oct 2025 Feb 2026 4 mo M&A CRM Science Faye Oct 2024 Mar 2026 17 mo CapRaise ESI Crexendo Dec 2024 Mar 2026 14 mo M&A Ookla Accenture Jun 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker GridGain MariaDB Mar 2025 Mar 2026 12 mo CapRaise Move This World Riverside Insights Jul 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo CapRaise NYIAX Datavault AI May 2024 Mar 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Pocus Apollo.io Nov 2025 Mar 2026 4 mo M&A + deal-maker SDI Architect Equity Jun 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker ConnectAndSell Banzai Mar 2025 Mar 2026 12 mo M&A The Fun Pimps Behaviour Interactive Oct 2024 Mar 2026 18 mo M&A Optimum Healthcare IT Infosys Jun 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A Reltio SAP Nov 2025 Mar 2026 4 mo M&A + deal-maker Intermedia 26North Jan 2025 Mar 2026 15 mo CapRaise Qualified Salesforce Mar 2025 Apr 2026 12 mo M&A + deal-maker Clever Devices Hitachi Rail Jul 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo M&A Burwood Group Sikich Jul 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo M&A BuzzFeed Allen Family Digital May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker CIMS REMONDIS Maintenance & Services International Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Visionix Revenio Mar 2026 Apr 2026 49 days M&A LivePerson SoundHound AI May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Astreya Cognizant Nov 2024 Apr 2026 18 mo M&A RUCKUS Networks Belden Jan 2026 Apr 2026 4 mo M&A + deal-maker Point Broadband Clearwave Fiber Mar 2026 May 2026 46 days CapRaise AMI Lattice Semiconductor Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Dremio SAP Jun 2024 May 2026 22 mo CapRaise Trepp Fitch Group Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Bluecore Insider One Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A Xgen Zoovu Aug 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Symmetry Systems Zscaler Jan 2025 May 2026 16 mo M&A ETR Futurum Group Nov 2024 May 2026 19 mo CapRaise Zonda CoStar Group Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Citizens Fiber Omni Fiber Aug 2024 Jun 2026 21 mo CapRaise Contentful Salesforce Oct 2025 Jun 2026 8 mo CapRaise Vendr Vertice Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise Codecov Harness Aug 2025 Jun 2026 9 mo CapRaise Lifespan Technology CDI Computer Dealers Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise Deem Juniper Group Feb 2025 Jun 2026 15 mo CapRaise Easton Telecom RSTN Communications Feb 2026 Jun 2026 4 mo CapRaise Strata Identity Rubrik Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo M&A RevPartners Walker Sands Apr 2025 Jun 2026 13 mo M&A + deal-maker POSDATA Levata Apr 2026 Jun 2026 52 days M&A Fortium Partners ZRG Nov 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo CapRaise Simulations Plus Altaris Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise Sws Technologies xFact Apr 2026 Jun 2026 50 days M&A iMerit EXL Aug 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Aampe MoEngage Aug 2025 Jun 2026 10 mo M&A + deal-maker GPTZero Superhuman Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker New Frontier Technologies GrayMatter Mar 2025 Jun 2026 15 mo M&A CGL Electronic Security Cobalt Service Partners Sep 2025 Jun 2026 9 mo M&A Scan-Optics Daida Nov 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Learnexus Cognota Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise Root Aikido Security Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Evo Security Barracuda Mar 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo M&A StorTrack Green Street Nov 2025 Jul 2026 8 mo CapRaise Scriptdrop GoodRx Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo M&A GuideIT Focus Jun 2026 Jul 2026 37 days M&A Salsify Cinven Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo CapRaise TrainingPeaks Garmin Sep 2025 Jul 2026 10 mo M&A + deal-maker Raft Leonardo DRS Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise Windomnet Federated Rural Electric Feb 2025 Jul 2026 17 mo M&A Algonomy Ada Sep 2025 Jul 2026 11 mo M&A Anyscale Nscale Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Permiso Security Okta Dec 2025 Jul 2026 8 mo M&A Simon Data Monetate Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo CapRaise BioCatch Visa Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker NetWolves COEO Solutions Apr 2026 Aug 2026 4 mo M&A Airtable Bending Spoons Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker ECI Wind Point Partners Nov 2024 Aug 2026 21 mo CapRaise Mirantis IREN Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Steampunk Veritas Capital Aug 2025 Aug 2026 11 mo CapRaise F3 Technology Partners Fulcrum IT Partners Dec 2025 Aug 2026 8 mo CapRaise SPR Andersen Group Aug 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Visix Uniguest Mar 2025 Aug 2026 17 mo M&A OpenRouter Stripe May 2026 Aug 2026 3 mo M&A + deal-maker Weave Francisco Partners Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo M&A MicroAge ScanSource Nov 2025 Aug 2026 9 mo M&A Spencer Technologies NewBold Technologies Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A UnionTrack TAG Software Group (Valsoft) Nov 2024 Aug 2026 21 mo CapRaise DryvIQ Nasuni Feb 2026 Aug 2026 7 mo CapRaise DoControl Spin.AI Oct 2025 Aug 2026 11 mo CapRaise Extensiv Descartes Systems Group Sep 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Icario Vitality Group Feb 2026 Sep 2026 6 mo M&A Optery Surfshark Apr 2025 Sep 2026 17 mo CapRaise Miro Bending Spoons Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker The ASCII Group GTIA Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A Avertium CyberMaxx Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Scantek Kofile Technologies Apr 2025 Sep 2026 17 mo CapRaise GDT Softcat Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Foursquare Infillion Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Zuma Venn Jun 2025 Sep 2026 16 mo M&A + deal-maker Intelligent Waves B&A Mar 2025 Sep 2026 19 mo M&A STACK Cybersecurity IT Solutions Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo M&A Athenix Detroit Defense Dec 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo CapRaise EmpowerID Omada Mar 2026 Sep 2026 7 mo M&A Maxwell PLACE Sep 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker World Labs AMD Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Domo Progress Software Nov 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Listen Labs Salesforce Jan 2026 Sep 2026 9 mo M&A + deal-maker SoundThinking Transom Capital Group Nov 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Workera Pearson Jan 2025 Sep 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Myriad360 One Equity Partners Oct 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Tellabs Zhone Technologies Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A PTC Schneider Electric Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A ezCater Uber Aug 2026 Oct 2026 57 days M&A Routable Anchorage Digital Mar 2025 Oct 2026 19 mo CapRaise BlueStar TD Synnex Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A SNR Systems Chickasaw Nation Industries Jan 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo CapRaise Deno Cloudflare Jul 2026 Oct 2026 2 mo M&A + deal-maker Bumble Ithaca Holdings Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Digital BackOffice Acture Solutions Aug 2026 Oct 2026 50 days CapRaise Jitsu Helium Ventures Jan 2025 Oct 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker OnLogic OMRON Jan 2026 Oct 2026 9 mo M&A CCC Intelligent Solutions GTCR Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A EarthLink WaveDivision Capital and the Pritzker Organization Aug 2026 Oct 2026 45 days M&A Varonis Proofpoint Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Agile Defense Maximus Dec 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A NoRedInk IXL Learning Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A Braze Salesforce Dec 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Arbour Group Novatio Solutions Sep 2026 Oct 2026 30 days CapRaise Sundial Meta Sep 2026 Oct 2026 46 days CapRaise NeuReality Unconventional Mar 2026 Oct 2026 7 mo M&A Bindable Franklin Madison Jan 2026 Oct 2026 10 mo M&A + deal-maker Bluewater NIIT Learning Systems Jan 2025 Oct 2026 22 mo CapRaise Instacart DoorDash Nov 2024 Oct 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Cresta Salesforce May 2025 Nov 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Lumentum Marvell Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo CapRaise 3CLogic PartnerOne Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo CapRaise Fiddler AI CrowdStrike Dec 2024 Nov 2026 22 mo CapRaise Level AI Five9 Sep 2026 Nov 2026 52 days M&A Tigris Dropbox Sep 2025 Nov 2026 14 mo CapRaise Wizeline Cognizant Oct 2025 Nov 2026 12 mo CapRaise

Software & IT: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Healthcare: 131 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Genesis HealthCare NewGen Health (bankruptcy sale) Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Southview Medical Group, PC UAB Health System Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A 24 Hour Fitness USA LongRange Capital (with Mark Mastrov) Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Aktana PharmaForceIQ Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo CapRaise CareRev IntelyCare Sep 2025 Jan 2026 4 mo M&A + deal-maker COTA Verana Health Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo CapRaise Englewood Health RWJBarnabas Health Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo M&A Radiology Affiliates Imaging Princeton Radiology Jul 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A Radiology Regional RadNet Jan 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo CapRaise Rivet Zelis Aug 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo CapRaise Penumbra Boston Scientific Apr 2024 Jan 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Crestwood Medical Center Huntsville Hospital Aug 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo CapRaise RAPT Therapeutics GSK Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo CapRaise Design Science BlueRidge Life Sciences (Renovus) Jun 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A Lisata Therapeutics Kuva Labs Jun 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo CapRaise Crossover Health Premise Health Jul 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker HomeWell Care Services Main Post Partners Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo CapRaise Meowtel Rover Group Jun 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker National Radiology Solutions Premier Radiology Services (Grovecourt) Sep 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo CapRaise Alma Spring Health Jan 2025 Jan 2026 13 mo M&A Amicus Therapeutics BioMarin Feb 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Orthopedic Center of Florida Cleveland Clinic May 2024 Feb 2026 20 mo M&A SpiriTrust Lutheran Concordia Lutheran Ministries Dec 2024 Feb 2026 13 mo M&A Austin Emergency Centers St. David’s HealthCare (HCA) Mar 2025 Feb 2026 11 mo M&A InDevR SSI Diagnostica Group May 2025 Feb 2026 9 mo M&A Masimo Danaher Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Ergatta TRNR Sep 2025 Feb 2026 5 mo CapRaise Arcellx Gilead Sciences Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo CapRaise Care.com Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker CirrusMD Quantum Health Jan 2025 Mar 2026 13 mo CapRaise Corstasis Therapeutics Esperion Therapeutics Jan 2025 Mar 2026 13 mo M&A + deal-maker Esperion ARCHIMED Jul 2024 Mar 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Select Medical Ortenzio-led consortium with WCAS Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Palmetto Primary Care Physicians MUSC Health May 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A Biocare Medical Agilent Technologies Dec 2025 Mar 2026 3 mo CapRaise Talkspace Universal Health Services Nov 2024 Mar 2026 16 mo M&A Ostro Veeva Systems Dec 2024 Mar 2026 15 mo CapRaise Allina Health Sutter Health Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A Terns Pharmaceuticals Merck Sep 2024 Mar 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Apellis Pharmaceuticals Biogen Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Centessa Pharmaceuticals Eli Lilly Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo CapRaise HealthLeaders Media WTWH Media Nov 2024 Apr 2026 16 mo CapRaise Jopari Office Ally Mar 2025 Apr 2026 13 mo CapRaise WorkCare APM Group Jul 2024 Apr 2026 20 mo M&A Forian Max Wygod-led consortium Feb 2025 Apr 2026 14 mo M&A + deal-maker Soleno Neurocrine Biosciences May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Getlabs Function Health Feb 2026 Apr 2026 58 days CapRaise Assertio Zydus Worldwide DMCC Aug 2024 Apr 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker TruBridge IKS Health Jul 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Avanos Medical American Industrial Partners May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker FONAR CEO-led buyer group Dec 2024 Apr 2026 16 mo CapRaise Tria Health Stellus Rx Oct 2024 Apr 2026 18 mo CapRaise Organon Sun Pharma May 2024 Apr 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker KidsPeace Inperium Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Celerion THL Dec 2024 May 2026 17 mo M&A Sutter Instrument Lafayette Instrument Jan 2025 May 2026 15 mo CapRaise Alert Ambulance Service Coastal Medical Transportation Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo CapRaise CaptureRx Pillr Health Nov 2024 May 2026 18 mo CapRaise SPR Therapeutics Medtronic Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Altruix Frazier Healthcare Partners Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Obagi Medical Products Bridgepoint Jun 2025 Jun 2026 11 mo CapRaise Independence Health System WVU Medicine Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Logan Regional Medical Center Lifepoint Health Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Wellsheet Elsevier Nov 2025 Jun 2026 6 mo M&A + deal-maker Care Haven Homes SeniorCare Homes Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise Nutrisense Dexcom Aug 2025 Jun 2026 10 mo CapRaise Vitalware Med-Metrix Jun 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A AMSURG Ascension Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Nuvalent GSK Aug 2024 Jun 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Healix Singlepoint Healthcare Nov 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo M&A Kalderos Model N Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker LucyRx Abarca Health (strategic combination) Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Lannett Company Aurobindo Pharma Jan 2026 Jun 2026 5 mo M&A Bio-Techne Merck KGaA Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Kartos Therapeutics Ipsen Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo CapRaise Theravance Biopharma Zymeworks Jun 2025 Jun 2026 12 mo M&A Alegeus Optum Financial Oct 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo CapRaise Asembia Peak Rock Capital Dec 2025 Jul 2026 6 mo M&A Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Vertex Pharmaceuticals Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker CleanSlate Centers Spero Health Jun 2025 Jul 2026 13 mo M&A Bond Vet Small Door Veterinary Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo CapRaise Holistic Veterinary Care VetnCare Sep 2025 Jul 2026 10 mo CapRaise Statlab Medical Products Danaher (Leica Biosystems) Dec 2024 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise Concert Lyric Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Valera Health Mindoula May 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo CapRaise BioLife Solutions Repligen Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker ArisGlobal Dassault Systemes Dec 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A Better Life Partners Groups Recover Together Jan 2025 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise RevCycle Partners Sustainable Medical Billing May 2026 Jul 2026 2 mo M&A AstroNova Arcline Feb 2025 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise Integer Holdings KKR Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Lantheus Curium Nov 2024 Aug 2026 21 mo M&A LogicMark NXT-ID Aug 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Supernus Pharmaceuticals Indivior Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A Texas MedClinic HCA Healthcare (St. David’s / Methodist) Oct 2025 Aug 2026 9 mo M&A Cylinder Hinge Health Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Thorne Procter & Gamble Oct 2025 Aug 2026 10 mo M&A FEI Systems Acentra Health Oct 2025 Aug 2026 10 mo CapRaise Varex Imaging Teledyne Technologies Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A CheckedUp Providence Equity Partners Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Mindful Health Solutions Radial Jun 2025 Aug 2026 14 mo M&A Med-Lake Laboratory Gravity 360 Mar 2025 Aug 2026 17 mo CapRaise Precision Medicine Group McKesson Jul 2026 Aug 2026 50 days M&A Headspace Sword Health Sep 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Custom Veterinary Services Blue Sea Capital Oct 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo CapRaise North Memorial Health Sanford Health Sep 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A Reimagine Care Cureety Oct 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Santa Barbara Fertility Center Ivy Fertility (InTandem Capital) Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A Numotion Hanger Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A WakeMed Health & Hospitals Atrium Health Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Becker’s Healthcare Forge Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Lifecore Biomedical Webster Equity Partners Sep 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Medcor APM Oct 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A Essentia Health HealthPartners Oct 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Option Care Health CD&R Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Sunrise Senior Living BDT & MSD Partners Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Pacira Pharmaceuticals Viatris Dec 2024 Oct 2026 21 mo M&A Welly Forward Consumer Partners Sep 2026 Oct 2026 42 days CapRaise Hunterdon Healthcare Hackensack Meridian Health Dec 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Integris Health Risant Health Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A AVIA Redesign Health / ARC Global Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Millar CTS Feb 2025 Oct 2026 20 mo M&A Millennium Health Labcorp Jun 2025 Oct 2026 16 mo M&A Surgery Partners HealthSpan Partners Dec 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Gameto Ferring Pharmaceuticals Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Proficient Surgical Western Microsurgical Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo M&A The Columbus Organization HealthEdge Investment Partners Nov 2025 Nov 2026 11 mo M&A Ivek Ingersoll Rand Apr 2026 Nov 2026 6 mo CapRaise S. D. Associates Aspire Living & Learning Dec 2024 Nov 2026 22 mo M&A Senior Solutions Management Discovery Senior Living Nov 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo M&A Binx Health Sapphiros (combined as Onvaro) May 2025 Nov 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker

Healthcare: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Construction & real estate: 94 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Markerr REBA Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo CapRaise Emery & Sons Garney Construction Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo CapRaise Kiwi II Construction Janus International Group Apr 2024 Jan 2026 21 mo M&A Resibuilt Invitation Homes Oct 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo M&A HomeRiver Group Pure Property Management Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo CapRaise 7 Hills Advisors Cresa Apr 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo CapRaise Peakstone Realty Trust Brookfield Jun 2024 Feb 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Pleasant Valley Homes Builders FirstSource Oct 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo M&A Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Keller Oct 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo CapRaise Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Saltchuk Resources Jun 2024 Feb 2026 20 mo CapRaise Tri Pointe Homes Sumitomo Forestry May 2024 Feb 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Veris Residential Affinius Capital consortium Jun 2024 Feb 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Brycon HITT Contracting Nov 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo CapRaise HRI Glenn O. Hawbaker Jan 2025 Feb 2026 13 mo M&A Bisnow Axel Springer Mar 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker EnCon Companies Tindall Aug 2024 Mar 2026 18 mo CapRaise RVE Ardurra Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A AKAM Audax Private Equity May 2024 Mar 2026 22 mo M&A Eastdil Secured Savills Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker National Storage Affiliates Trust Public Storage Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Reinders SiteOne Landscape Supply Jul 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A JPAR Cairn Real Estate May 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A Bell Partners Sun Life Jul 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A B.I.G. Enterprises VITALSpace (Heartwood Partners) Mar 2025 Apr 2026 13 mo CapRaise HCSS Nemetschek Dec 2024 Apr 2026 16 mo CapRaise Lauritano Appraisal Services Class Valuation Jul 2024 Apr 2026 21 mo M&A Sila Realty Trust Blue Owl Jan 2025 Apr 2026 15 mo CapRaise RE/MAX The Real Brokerage May 2024 Apr 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker ENERCON Arlington Capital Partners Dec 2024 Apr 2026 17 mo M&A DuWest Realty DBA Commercial Real Estate May 2025 May 2026 12 mo M&A Modiv Global Net Lease Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker The Office Of James Burnett Populous Jul 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A Builders Supply Co Southeast Building Supply Interests Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A RGD Cumming Group Oct 2024 May 2026 19 mo CapRaise Callaway Henderson Sothebys ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Nov 2024 May 2026 18 mo CapRaise Taylor Morrison Berkshire Hathaway Jun 2024 May 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Climate Engineers Harris Oct 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo M&A J&W Lumber Decks & Docks Sep 2025 Jun 2026 9 mo CapRaise Milrose Littlejohn & Co. Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo CapRaise Re:Source New Jersey Consolidated Flooring Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise B6 Real Estate Advisors Horvath & Tremblay Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A E2 Consulting Engineers Guardian Infrastructure Services Jan 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise Echo Realty TPG-led investor group Oct 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo CapRaise Keeping Current Matters HousingWire Apr 2026 Jun 2026 57 days M&A SFV Services Bed Bath & Beyond Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A Student Quarters The Scion Group Mar 2026 Jun 2026 2 mo CapRaise MC Companies Bridge Founders Group Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo CapRaise HBC Company GreenArrow Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise Hanna Steel Bull Moose Tube Oct 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo CapRaise Cumming Group Leonard Green & Partners Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo M&A Kirkman Engineering Langan Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Commonwealth Associates New Mountain Capital Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A ZMM Architects & Engineers Aeterna Group Mar 2026 Jun 2026 3 mo CapRaise CIM Group CIM Real Estate Finance Trust Dec 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo M&A Landgate Wood Mackenzie Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Superior Building Services The Exigent Group (Huron Capital) Apr 2026 Jun 2026 2 mo CapRaise Equity Residential AvalonBay Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Jason Mitchell Group Keller Williams Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo CapRaise Valley Fire Protection Systems Able Fire Prevention Mar 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo M&A Cherre RealPage Sep 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Rattikin Title Stewart Information Services Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A JJ White Centuri Holdings Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise Lexington Realty Trust Brookfield Asset Management Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A Top To Bottom Services 4M Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise Portside Real Estate Group Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Jun 2025 Jul 2026 13 mo CapRaise Saccoccio & Associates Stonewall Studios Mar 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo M&A datacenterHawk S&P Global Mar 2026 Jul 2026 5 mo M&A JT THORPE Truelink Capital Feb 2025 Jul 2026 17 mo CapRaise TPD Design House Tarte Capital Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Connelly Electric Co EMCOR Group Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo CapRaise COMMAND Alkon Francisco Partners Sep 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Entact Ridgemont Equity Partners Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A Peterson Structural Engineers Consor Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo M&A Beazer Homes Dream Finders Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker NAI Global C-IV Capital Partners (Island Capital) Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Bowman Consulting Bernhard Capital Partners Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A DBM Global IES Holdings Feb 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo M&A Clark Rigging & Rental Bay Crane Feb 2026 Aug 2026 6 mo M&A Lohmiller & Co. / Carrier West SRS Distribution Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo CapRaise Omega Engineers RS&H Feb 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo CapRaise Tecton Architects Agathos AEC (Hunter Forest Capital) Jul 2026 Aug 2026 32 days M&A Cushing Terrell CIVC Partners Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A Centerspace Independence Realty Trust Nov 2025 Sep 2026 10 mo M&A + deal-maker ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby’s International Realty Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Sotheby’s International Realty Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A The Granite Group Watsco Mar 2025 Sep 2026 18 mo CapRaise Hurley & Stewart Core States Group Feb 2026 Sep 2026 7 mo CapRaise MCSP Vortex Companies Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo M&A Stavvy Mortgage Connect Mar 2026 Oct 2026 6 mo M&A HistoryMaker Homes Century Communities Mar 2026 Oct 2026 7 mo M&A Universal Testing + Inspection Services Certerra Jan 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo CapRaise Hughes Brothers Cardinal Infrastructure Group Jan 2026 Oct 2026 9 mo M&A Stockbridge Capital Group EQT Jan 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo M&A ARC Realty Co. Howard Hanna Jun 2025 Oct 2026 16 mo M&A

Construction & real estate: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Professional services: 73 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Delap Aprio Jan 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Ibolaw Mandelbaum Barrett Jan 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A OP360 iQor Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Smith Schafer CohnReznick Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo CapRaise NeueHouse Convene Hospitality Group Oct 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo CapRaise Ascend Argano Jan 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Bauknight, Pietras & Stormer Smith + Howard Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A The Bliss Group Highwire Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo CapRaise Gerald Stinnett CPA Doeren Mayhew May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A Kaiser Associates Sia Partners Sep 2024 Jan 2026 16 mo M&A Kelly Services Hunt Equity Opportunities Feb 2024 Jan 2026 24+ mo M&A StoneTurn Province (Trivest) Jul 2024 Feb 2026 19 mo M&A Mestel & Company Elevate Jun 2024 Feb 2026 21 mo M&A Zignyl Miso Robotics Dec 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo CapRaise Berman Hopkins Doeren Mayhew Feb 2025 Mar 2026 13 mo M&A CNM LLP CrossCountry Consulting Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A Conner & Winters, LLP Spencer Fane Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A Jefferson Wells Sikich Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A Jackson Thornton Ascend May 2025 May 2026 12 mo M&A Brimmer, Burek & Keelan, LLP HBK CPAs & Consultants Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Dukas Linden Public Relations Infinite Jul 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A HudsonLake MikeWorldWide Jul 2025 May 2026 10 mo CapRaise Retail Merchandising Services Channel Partners Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Braithwaite Communications Arketi Group Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A IPVALUE Management Fortress Investment Group Jul 2025 May 2026 10 mo CapRaise RippleMatch JobGet Jun 2024 May 2026 24+ mo M&A Calvetti Ferguson Cherry Bekaert Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise Isdaner & Company Aprio Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Leapfin Airwallex Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo CapRaise Vanteon PDW (Performance Drone Works) Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A Waldron Aprio Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP Baker Tilly Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A Archrival Havas Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo M&A Crowe KKR Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Entegee Red Dog Equity Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo M&A Cross Country Healthcare Knox Lane Aug 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Markham Norton Creative Planning Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Nextaff Talvera Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Nolan Associates Commerce Bank Sep 2024 Jun 2026 21 mo M&A Peabody & Arnold LLP Harris Beach Murtha Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Commissioning Agents JLL Partners Mar 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo CapRaise Perkins & Co. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Feb 2026 Jul 2026 5 mo M&A RBT CPAs UHY Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo CapRaise Meaden & Moore Unity Partners Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A Kreischer Miller Ascend Oct 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo CapRaise Dwellworks CORT Business Services Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A HRL Laboratories IBM Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Levenson, Katzin & Ballotta LerroSarbey Oct 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo M&A Maine Pointe Maine Pointe management team Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise GGG LLP Frazier & Deeter Dec 2025 Aug 2026 8 mo CapRaise MeyerGoergen PC Durrette Arkema May 2026 Aug 2026 3 mo M&A Cedarstone Gloo Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise Trinity Consultants Veritas Capital Aug 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Michigan CFO Associates UHY Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A Eide Bailly Reverence Capital Partners Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A Revenew Bernhard Capital Partners Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise FHH Withum Jul 2026 Sep 2026 57 days CapRaise New Tech Global Airswift Nov 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo M&A GreerWalker Ascend Sep 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Zweig Group Stambaugh Ness (Aphias Capital) Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo M&A Kanekessler Michael Best Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Icard Merrill Gunster Feb 2026 Oct 2026 7 mo M&A Tgrp Solutions Aprio Aug 2026 Oct 2026 31 days CapRaise Forensic Accountants & Consultants J.S. Held Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo M&A Aldrich Advisors CohnReznick Aug 2026 Oct 2026 50 days CapRaise CoWorx Staffing Services Elwood Staffing Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A Avicado Accenture Dec 2025 Oct 2026 10 mo CapRaise FHHP Prosperity Partners Sep 2026 Oct 2026 36 days CapRaise Whalen & Company, CPAs UHY Jul 2026 Oct 2026 4 mo M&A Ganaz Beacon Jan 2026 Oct 2026 9 mo M&A Freestar Stagwell Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Reevemark PPHC Nov 2024 Nov 2026 24+ mo M&A JamisonMoneyFarmer PC Frazier & Deeter Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo M&A

Professional services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Consumer & retail: 60 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Calavo Growers Mission Produce Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker MANA Prime Matter Labs Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Kokatat The Wing Group May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo CapRaise It Works Global Zinzino Feb 2024 Jan 2026 24+ mo M&A Colorescience RoundTable Healthcare Partners Nov 2024 Feb 2026 15 mo M&A + deal-maker European Wax Center General Atlantic Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Hoffman’s Exterminating Arrow Exterminators Dec 2024 Mar 2026 14 mo CapRaise Olaplex Henkel Sep 2025 Mar 2026 7 mo CapRaise Jetro Restaurant Depot Sysco Aug 2024 Mar 2026 20 mo M&A Allbirds American Exchange Group Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Molpus Woodlands Group Gresham House Mar 2025 Mar 2026 12 mo M&A Glamorise Wacoal International Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A The Container Store Beyond Inc. (Bed Bath & Beyond) May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Cabinets To Go Bed Bath & Beyond Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Stone Brewing Firestone Walker and Duvel USA Sep 2025 Apr 2026 7 mo CapRaise Marc Jacobs G-III Apparel Group and WHP Global Oct 2025 May 2026 7 mo M&A + deal-maker Everlane Shein Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Lee Jeans Authentic Brands Group Sep 2025 May 2026 8 mo M&A Delta T Equipment Impact Climate Technologies Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo CapRaise Polkadog TAW Ventures Aug 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A AeroFarms Palm Ventures affiliate Jul 2024 Jun 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Lunya Dana-co Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A The New Bar The Zero Proof Apr 2025 Jun 2026 14 mo CapRaise Giant Eagle Kroger Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo M&A Aura Cacia Country Life Jan 2025 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise Twin River SanLucar Sep 2025 Jul 2026 10 mo CapRaise Distribution Solutions Group LKCM Headwater Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Pep Boys Mavis Tire Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Sudsies EVI Industries Jul 2024 Jul 2026 24+ mo CapRaise King Kullen Giunta’s Meat Farms Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Kanebridge Hillman Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo M&A Selectron Technologies Convey Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo CapRaise Hot Topic Spencer Spirit Holdings Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker MarineMax Safe Harbor Marinas (Blackstone Infrastructure) Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Heartland Label Printers Iconex May 2026 Aug 2026 3 mo M&A Oncourse Home Solutions Genstar Capital Apr 2026 Aug 2026 4 mo M&A Sundance Marine Jeff Taylor Jun 2026 Aug 2026 52 days M&A Avon Regent Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A GoPro Starman Optical Sep 2024 Sep 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker UNTUCKit Randa Apparel & Accessories Feb 2026 Sep 2026 7 mo CapRaise Vegamour Belle Brands Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Deako SKYX Platforms Nov 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo CapRaise Hafer Co Galloway Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A Glass Imaging OpenAI Jun 2026 Sep 2026 3 mo M&A Joseph-Beth Booksellers Barnes & Noble Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Nasty Gal WSG Brands Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Levenger Barnes & Noble Jan 2025 Sep 2026 20 mo M&A E-Z UP Norwest Equity Partners Dec 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo CapRaise Tactacam GTCR Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo CapRaise Lammes Candies Delightful Development Co. Apr 2026 Sep 2026 5 mo M&A + deal-maker Personalization Mall PlanetArt Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo CapRaise Things Remembered PlanetArt Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Zola The Knot Worldwide Mar 2025 Oct 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker ZO Skin Health Galderma Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo CapRaise Mansur Gavriel Public Clothing Company Nov 2025 Oct 2026 11 mo M&A W. Atlee Burpee Central Garden & Pet Jun 2026 Oct 2026 5 mo M&A Skullcandy Bose Aug 2026 Oct 2026 58 days M&A Harvest Blade and Supply EDGE Industrial Technologies Feb 2026 Oct 2026 9 mo CapRaise Petra Industries Virtual Supply Jan 2025 Nov 2026 22 mo M&A Elemis PAI Partners Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo CapRaise

Consumer & retail: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Media & telecom: 48 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Warner Bros. Discovery Paramount Skydance Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Kobalt Music Primary Wave Music Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Behrman House Derek Stordahl Aug 2025 Jan 2026 5 mo M&A The Detroit News USA TODAY Co. Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker ATTN: Co-founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno Feb 2024 Feb 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker NetWorld Media Group Connect Media Aug 2024 Feb 2026 18 mo M&A Look Listen Alloy Oct 2025 Feb 2026 3 mo CapRaise Clear Channel Outdoor Mubadala Capital and TWG Global Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Craft & Commerce Salt XC Jun 2025 Feb 2026 8 mo CapRaise Moser Community Media Times Media Group Aug 2025 Feb 2026 6 mo CapRaise KORE Wireless Searchlight Capital and Abry Partners Nov 2025 Feb 2026 4 mo M&A Caster Communications Alexandra Crabb and Peter Girard May 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo CapRaise 160over90 Publicis Groupe Apr 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A Globalstar Amazon Apr 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Venetoulis Institute Oct 2024 Apr 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Gigawatt Media Brkthru Dec 2024 Apr 2026 17 mo CapRaise Studio71 Fixated Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo CapRaise Engadget Static Media Jun 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker i3 Broadband T-Mobile and Wren House JV Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker New York Magazine James Murdoch (Lupa Systems) Aug 2024 May 2026 21 mo CapRaise LiveRamp Publicis Groupe Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Vox Media Penske Media Dec 2024 May 2026 18 mo M&A LIFT Agency Mile Marker Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A 1SEO Scorpion Oct 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo CapRaise Modo Modo Yes& Mar 2025 Jun 2026 15 mo CapRaise ARM Miroma Group Aug 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Iridium Rocket Lab Nov 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Beehive leadership team Nov 2025 Jul 2026 8 mo M&A Distrokid CVC Capital Partners Jan 2025 Jul 2026 18 mo M&A PJX Media Talon Feb 2025 Jul 2026 17 mo CapRaise The Telegraph (Macon, Georgia) Georgia Trust for Local News Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo CapRaise BetterWork Media Group Training Industry Aug 2025 Aug 2026 12 mo M&A Captivate Network National Cinemedia Aug 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A Harte Hanks Star Equity Holdings Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A LionShare Marketing TILT Story Jul 2026 Sep 2026 2 mo M&A Puck RedBird Capital Partners Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Arizona Daily Star USA TODAY Co. Jan 2025 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A Advertise Purple Onar Aug 2025 Sep 2026 13 mo CapRaise Zambezi Manna Tree Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A January Digital MSQ Group Apr 2026 Oct 2026 5 mo CapRaise Colossus Agency Chemistry Sep 2026 Oct 2026 30 days M&A R&R Partners MMGY Global Oct 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Tiger Pistol Robots & Pencils Sep 2026 Oct 2026 31 days M&A Music Reports Musixmatch Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo M&A Lorain County Printing & Publishing MediaNews Group Nov 2024 Oct 2026 23 mo M&A Cred Mission North May 2026 Oct 2026 5 mo CapRaise LittleThings Evolve Media Jun 2026 Oct 2026 5 mo CapRaise CSG Creative GES (Global Experience Specialists) Nov 2025 Nov 2026 12 mo CapRaise

Media & telecom: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Transportation & logistics: 47 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Matthews Tire Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Jan 2025 Jan 2026 11 mo CapRaise Dart Transit Company Avkha Equity Holdings Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo M&A Sun Country Airlines Allegiant Travel Company May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker WLX | WLE CJK Group Sep 2025 Jan 2026 4 mo CapRaise Valley Tire Pros Andy’s Group Mar 2025 Jan 2026 10 mo CapRaise Fulfillment.com D&H Distributing Oct 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo CapRaise ITS Logistics undisclosed buyer Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo CapRaise Alliance Ground International Lone Star Funds Oct 2025 Jan 2026 4 mo M&A Lexus of Orlando Penske Automotive Group Jun 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A FirstFleet Werner Enterprises Nov 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo M&A Precision Aviation Group VSE May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo CapRaise Promptus Allstates WorldCargo Apr 2024 Feb 2026 22 mo M&A SRC of Lexington Komatsu North America Dec 2024 Feb 2026 14 mo CapRaise W.O. Grubb Crane Rental Halo Partners Jan 2025 Feb 2026 13 mo CapRaise ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Hapag-Lloyd Jun 2024 Feb 2026 20 mo M&A Mister Car Wash Leonard Green & Partners Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker WWEX Thoma Bravo Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Dealers Auto Auction America’s Group Jan 2025 Mar 2026 14 mo CapRaise Scott Sheldon Argon & Co. Aug 2024 Mar 2026 19 mo CapRaise Jiffy Lube Monomoy Capital Partners Jun 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A Bresco Singer Equipment Company May 2025 Apr 2026 10 mo M&A AutoAlert PureCars Dec 2024 Apr 2026 16 mo CapRaise Affinia RedBird Capital Partners May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo CapRaise Aireon Iridium Nov 2024 May 2026 18 mo CapRaise Toledo Molding & Die Grammer Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Passport Shipping Global-e Apr 2026 May 2026 43 days M&A Canton Car Wash El Car Wash Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo CapRaise Berry Aviation Bristow Group Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo M&A Centric Parts Motorcar Parts of America Nov 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo CapRaise Supplyforce AD (Affiliated Distributors) Feb 2025 Jul 2026 17 mo CapRaise Dispatch Manos Software Group (Valsoft) Jan 2025 Jul 2026 18 mo CapRaise FloWorks Ferguson Enterprises Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker TransPak Odyssey Investment Partners Mar 2025 Jul 2026 16 mo CapRaise Belle Tire Big Brand Tire & Service Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Armstrong Quad-C Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Kirk NationaLease Amerit Fleet Solutions Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A MBI Basalt Nov 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A Tosca Services Goldman Sachs Alternatives Sep 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Hulcher Services Turnspire Capital Partners Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo M&A Arrive Logistics Mubadala Capital Oct 2024 Aug 2026 23 mo M&A Atech Turbine Components VSE Mar 2026 Aug 2026 5 mo M&A ACV Copart Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Navajo Express Centre Partners / Altivare Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo M&A Fabick CAT Caterpillar Dec 2024 Sep 2026 22 mo M&A Aero-Mach Ontic Aug 2026 Oct 2026 45 days CapRaise RXO C.H. Robinson Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker FlatRate Moving Noor Companies Jan 2025 Oct 2026 21 mo CapRaise

Transportation & logistics: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Hospitality & leisure: 42 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Mosaic Foods Splendid Spoon Feb 2025 Jan 2026 10 mo CapRaise Prep Baseball Report Bullpen Tournaments (merger, Capacity Sports Group) Jun 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo CapRaise Mxi Arcwood Environmental Jan 2025 Jan 2026 12 mo CapRaise Razzoo’s M Crowd Nov 2024 Jan 2026 14 mo CapRaise Bon Voyage Travel Arrivia Oct 2024 Jan 2026 15 mo M&A Tradeshow Logic Messe München Feb 2024 Jan 2026 23 mo M&A Protein Bar & Kitchen Founders Table Restaurant Group May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A Mr Gatti’s Pizza longtime franchisee Jul 2024 Jan 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Nathan’s Famous Smithfield Foods Mar 2024 Jan 2026 22 mo M&A American Express Global Business Travel Long Lake Jul 2024 Jan 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker Long Island Ducks REV Entertainment May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A Farmer Brothers Royal Cup Coffee and Tea Nov 2024 Mar 2026 16 mo M&A + deal-maker Caesars Entertainment Fertitta Entertainment Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A BUNN Ali Group May 2024 Mar 2026 22 mo M&A Nothing Bundt Cakes KKR Jul 2024 Mar 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Learfield TPG Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A Sports Endeavors BSN Sports May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A San Diego Padres Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones group Mar 2025 May 2026 14 mo M&A + deal-maker Invited KSL Capital Partners Sep 2024 May 2026 20 mo M&A Emerald X Apollo Funds May 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A Questex Apollo Funds Aug 2024 May 2026 21 mo M&A + deal-maker Loop TV New owners (post-bankruptcy) Apr 2026 Jun 2026 35 days CapRaise JPS Pool Services Easton Select Group Sep 2024 Jun 2026 20 mo M&A Crystal Golf Resort South Street Partners Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise Showcase Cinemas Kinepolis Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Roku Fox Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A Mixhalo DeepL Jun 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Table Restaurant Group Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo M&A Pittsburgh Penguins Hoffmann Family of Companies Oct 2025 Jun 2026 9 mo M&A Hot Dog on a Stick Amazing Brands affiliate Sep 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo CapRaise Seattle Seahawks Khosla family Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Spinnaker Resorts Travel + Leisure Co. Oct 2024 Jul 2026 21 mo M&A Rail Europe Group Omio Sep 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Maple Street Biscuit Biscuit Belly Jul 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Bobby Jones Links Troon Aug 2024 Aug 2026 24+ mo CapRaise Ocean Casino Resort Ilitch Gaming Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo M&A Xplorie VayKLife Jun 2025 Aug 2026 14 mo CapRaise SXSW Penske Media Jan 2025 Aug 2026 19 mo M&A + deal-maker HYROX L Catterton-led consortium Mar 2025 Sep 2026 18 mo M&A + deal-maker Harvest Hosts Choice Hotels Feb 2025 Sep 2026 20 mo CapRaise Elephants Delicatessen Willamette Valley Hospitality Group Jul 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo M&A LakePoint Sporting Community Capacity Sports Group Sep 2025 Oct 2026 13 mo CapRaise

Hospitality & leisure: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Energy & utilities: 32 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Cogentrix Energy Power Management Vistra Dec 2024 Jan 2026 13 mo M&A Aethon Energy Mitsubishi May 2024 Jan 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker Coterra Energy Devon Energy Feb 2024 Feb 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker AES GIP and EQT consortium Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Valaris Transocean Mar 2024 Feb 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Flowco Holdings Jan 2025 Feb 2026 13 mo CapRaise Cleco Stonepeak and Bernhard Capital Partners May 2024 Apr 2026 23 mo M&A Long Ridge Energy FTAI Infrastructure Jul 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo CapRaise Dominion Energy NextEra Energy Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Solestial York Space Systems Jul 2024 May 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker RBN Energy Novi Labs Jul 2025 May 2026 11 mo M&A Tachyus SLB Jun 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Vantage Drilling Eldorado Drilling Jul 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker NCS Multistage Weatherford Jan 2025 Jun 2026 17 mo M&A NLR TerraCycle Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A Helix Energy Solutions Group Hornbeck Offshore Services Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker CGRS Benford Capital Partners Dec 2024 Jun 2026 18 mo CapRaise EDF Renewables KKR Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A TPI Composites Energy Capital Partners Nov 2024 Jul 2026 20 mo M&A + deal-maker WildFire Energy Magnolia Oil & Gas May 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo M&A Aypa Power Brookfield Sep 2025 Jul 2026 10 mo CapRaise Greenbacker Capital MN8 Energy Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Paloma Resources Matador Resources Jan 2026 Jul 2026 6 mo M&A NORESCO OPTERRA Energy Services Aug 2024 Jul 2026 23 mo M&A Twin Eagle Expand Energy Feb 2025 Jul 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Offen Petroleum Sunoco Dec 2024 Aug 2026 20 mo CapRaise Clean Water Veralto Mar 2026 Aug 2026 5 mo M&A Integral Audax Private Equity Oct 2025 Sep 2026 11 mo CapRaise Vicinity Energy Harrison Street Real Estate Capital Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A Vaquero Midstream Energy Transfer Dec 2024 Oct 2026 22 mo CapRaise Range Resources EQT Oct 2024 Oct 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Array Technologies Shoals Technologies Group Dec 2024 Nov 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker

Energy & utilities: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

Business & education services: 30 deals

Company Buyer First flagged Announced Lead Signal Security 101 Morgan Stanley Capital Partners Aug 2024 Jan 2026 17 mo M&A + deal-maker Symplicity Volaris Group Sep 2024 Feb 2026 16 mo CapRaise Imperial Dade BradyPLUS May 2024 Mar 2026 22 mo M&A UniFirst Cintas Apr 2024 Mar 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Assurance Media The Cook & Boardman Group Oct 2024 Apr 2026 17 mo CapRaise Ed Elements engage2learn (Leeds Equity) Mar 2025 Apr 2026 13 mo CapRaise Arch Amenities Flacks Group Jun 2024 Apr 2026 22 mo M&A + deal-maker Advantaclean Homefront Brands May 2024 May 2026 23 mo M&A HES GI Partners Jun 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker Especially for Children Cadence Education Jul 2024 Jun 2026 23 mo CapRaise Total Safety Supplies & Solutions Mill Point Capital Oct 2024 Jun 2026 19 mo CapRaise Jimco Maintenance Kept Companies Feb 2025 Jun 2026 16 mo CapRaise TeleVac South Azuria Water Solutions Feb 2026 Jun 2026 4 mo CapRaise ACT ETS Jul 2024 Jun 2026 24+ mo M&A Milestone Environmental Services I Squared Capital Aug 2024 Jul 2026 22 mo M&A Barcode Supply TRG Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo CapRaise Instatrac Globe Media Dec 2024 Jul 2026 19 mo M&A College Advisor of New York Pioneer Bancorp May 2026 Jul 2026 3 mo M&A Security Pest Control Catseye Pest Control Jan 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo CapRaise Jensen Hughes New Mountain Capital Oct 2024 Aug 2026 22 mo M&A Scarsdale Security Systems Everon Aug 2025 Aug 2026 12 mo M&A EnviroServe Clean Harbors Jan 2025 Aug 2026 18 mo M&A NextGen Security Apax Funds Dec 2025 Sep 2026 9 mo M&A Sage Integration Knox Lane Mar 2026 Sep 2026 6 mo CapRaise Stringfellow Management Group Etherio Dec 2024 Sep 2026 21 mo CapRaise Design To Print Duggal Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo CapRaise Closinglock CertifID Oct 2024 Sep 2026 23 mo M&A + deal-maker Delta Group A&M Capital Aug 2026 Oct 2026 3 mo M&A ADT Thrive Holdings Nov 2024 Oct 2026 24+ mo M&A + deal-maker CellGate Alarm.com Aug 2026 Nov 2026 3 mo CapRaise

Business & education services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.

When a capital raise turns into a sale

341 of the 1,015 targets were flagged on capital-raise intent rather than M&A intent. Their management teams were researching financing, lenders, and investors, not buyers, and the process ended in a sale. The median lead was 17 months, and 9 of them were public. Examples include Eli Lilly’s purchase of Centessa, Blue Owl’s of Sila Realty Trust, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust’s of Cherry Hill Mortgage, Cinven’s of Salsify, Troon’s of Bobby Jones Links and Quanta Services’ of Phalcon. For a banker or a sponsor, a company shopping for capital is a company open to a conversation about control.

These deals are marked “CapRaise” in the sector tables above.

What we left out, and why

We checked about 2,400 candidate deals by hand, and 1,015 made the list. The rest were removed because the deal was announced before 2026, only a unit, asset, plant, or minority stake changed hands, the flagged company was the buyer rather than the target, the deal involved a different company with a similar name, the target was a non-US subsidiary, or the deal could not be confirmed from a public source. We would rather publish a list that can be checked line by line than a longer one that cannot.

Two limits apply. A flagged company whose sale was never reported publicly is not on the list, so the count understates. And the list says nothing about how many flagged companies did not transact: it shows that what the signal catches, it catches early, not how often a flag ends in a deal. That second question is what Fintent’s backtests answer.

What a deal team should take from this

First, the flag sits on the target, and it does not care who the buyer turns out to be. The list runs from KKR, TPG and Apollo to DoorDash, Amazon and Danaher, and from community banks to the largest take-privates of the year. Second, company intent is where the proprietary deals are. By the time deal-maker attention appears, someone is already in the building; the 765 targets flagged on their own intent had a median of 18 months between the first flag and the announcement. Third, watch capital raises as well as sales. A third of the list was flagged on capital-raise intent. Fourth, run the lookback on your own deals. Every deal a team has worked in the last two years can be replayed against the weekly score history the same way, which is the fastest way to find out what the signal would have shown.

How to read these numbers

Coverage. Acquisitions of US companies announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026, including large companies, banks, and advisors. Sectors are assigned from each company’s stated industry.

Flag. A company is flagged when its M&A, capital-raise, or deal-maker signals reach a meaningful level in a given week. “Signal” in the tables shows what was behind the first flag.

Lead. Time from the first flagged week to the announcement, looking back up to 24 months. 24+ means the company was already flagged when the lookback begins.

Verification. Each deal’s buyer and announcement date were checked against a press release, SEC filing or news report. Deal values are as reported in those sources.

These figures are statistical and informational. They are not investment advice, and they are not a representation that any company will or will not transact.

Frequently asked questions How many 2026 acquisitions did Fintent flag in advance? 1,015 acquisitions announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026 whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement and whose announcement could be confirmed from a public source. The median lead time was 19.6 months, and 887 of the 1,015 were flagged six or more months early. Which sectors had the most flagged deals? Manufacturing and industrials (158), financial services (153), software and IT (147), healthcare (131), construction and real estate (94), professional services (73), consumer and retail (60), media and telecom (48), transportation and logistics (47), hospitality and leisure (42), energy and utilities (32), and business and education services (30). Were the targets private companies? 904 of the 1,015 were private, and 111 were public. Private targets include Airtable, Crowe, Giant Eagle, Pep Boys, Jiffy Lube, Gen II Fund Services, Russell Investments, Trinity Consultants, and HRL Laboratories. What is the difference between deal-maker attention and company intent? Deal-maker attention means PE firms, banks, or advisors were researching the company. Company intent means the company’s own management was researching a sale, valuations, financing, or a capital raise. 250 of the 1,015 targets had deal-maker attention before the announcement; 765 were flagged on company intent alone, with a median lead of 18 months. Why is the lead time a floor? Because the lookback is 24 months and Fintent’s score history begins in early 2024. 61 companies were already flagged when the lookback begins, and many more were flagged as soon as the history starts.