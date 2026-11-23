Amazon’s $11.5 billion purchase of Globalstar was announced on April 14, 2026. Fintent first flagged Globalstar in April 2024, 23 months earlier. Schneider Electric’s $22.6 billion deal for PTC, Fox’s $22 billion purchase of Roku, DoorDash’s $17 billion deal for Instacart, NextEra’s merger with Dominion Energy and Grant Thornton’s $5 billion purchase of CBIZ followed the same pattern: each target was flagged more than a year and a half before the press release.
This is the full scorecard. It lists every acquisition announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026 that we could confirm from a public source and whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement. That comes to 1,015 deals across 12 sectors, from five-person firms to S&P 500 companies. The 2027 predictions piece covers where the next wave is forming; this piece is the record of the one that just happened.
What the scorecard shows
- 1,015 acquisitions announced in 2026 were flagged first: 111 of public companies and 904 of private ones. Manufacturing (158), financial services (153), software and IT (147), and healthcare (131) supplied the most.
- The median lead time was 19.6 months. 887 of the targets were flagged six months or more before the announcement, 772 a year or more, and 61 were already flagged when the 24-month lookback begins.
- 765 were flagged before any deal-maker showed up in the data. Management was researching a sale or a capital raise, and no PE firm, bank, or advisor was yet visible. Their median lead was 18 months.
- 341 targets were flagged on capital-raise intent, not M&A intent. Management was researching a raise, and the process ended in a sale; their median lead was 17 months.
How the list was built
Every week, Fintent scores each company on its own intent signals (management researching a sale, valuations, banks and financing, or a capital raise) and on deal-maker attention (PE firms, banks and advisors researching the company). When a company’s signals reach a meaningful level in a given week, the company is flagged. For every acquisition announced in 2026 that we could confirm from a public source, we looked back up to 24 months to see whether and when the target was flagged. A deal is on this list if the first flag came at least 30 days before the announcement.
The candidate deals came from public announcements, SEC filings, news coverage, Crunchbase, and Fintent’s own company database. Every deal on the list was then checked by hand against a press release, filing, or news report.
This is a look back at deals that have already happened, measured against Fintent’s score history. It is not a list we published in advance. The forward-looking list is the predictions piece.
The 1,015 deals, by sector
|Sector
|Deals flagged
|Median lead
|Flagged 12+ months early
|Public targets
|CapRaise signal
|No deal-maker signal
|Manufacturing & industrials
|158
|19 mo
|118
|16
|61
|124
|Financial services
|153
|19 mo
|107
|13
|52
|120
|Software & IT
|147
|18 mo
|103
|13
|45
|100
|Healthcare
|131
|20 mo
|109
|28
|39
|88
|Construction & real estate
|94
|19 mo
|78
|10
|35
|78
|Professional services
|73
|21 mo
|56
|1
|22
|67
|Consumer & retail
|60
|20 mo
|42
|4
|19
|40
|Media & telecom
|48
|19 mo
|34
|5
|17
|35
|Transportation & logistics
|47
|20 mo
|39
|5
|20
|39
|Hospitality & leisure
|42
|20 mo
|37
|5
|11
|31
|Energy & utilities
|32
|22 mo
|26
|9
|7
|19
|Business & education services
|30
|19 mo
|23
|2
|13
|24
|All sectors
|1,015
|20 mo
|772
|111
|341
|765
Acquisitions announced January 1 to November 8, 2026 whose target was flagged at least 30 days earlier, by the target’s sector. Lead is measured within a 24-month lookback, so the medians are floors.
Manufacturing supplied 158 deals, more than any other sector. onsemi’s $7 billion deal for Synaptics, Texas Instruments’ purchase of Silicon Labs and QXO’s for TopBuild were all flagged more than 20 months ahead, alongside Olin’s merger with Huntsman, Stratasys’ purchase of Markforged and H.I.G.’s of Mistras. The private side runs from Archer Aviation’s purchase of Wisk Aero to Quanta Services’ deal for Phalcon and Truelink Capital’s for Lyons Magnus.
Financial services supplied 153, including the year’s largest accounting deal. CBIZ was flagged in July 2024, 24 months before Grant Thornton’s $5 billion purchase. MarketAxess (Intercontinental Exchange), Gen II Fund Services (KKR, $5.1 billion), Russell Investments ($2.8 billion), BTIG (U.S. Bancorp), USI Insurance Services (Aon) and a long run of community banks round out a sector where banks, brokers and advisors are themselves targets.
Software and IT supplied 147. PTC was flagged 23 months before Schneider Electric’s $22.6 billion deal, Varonis 23 months before Proofpoint, Braze 23 months before Salesforce, and Airtable 23 months before Bending Spoons. Instacart was flagged in November 2024 ahead of DoorDash’s $17 billion purchase, and Weave 19 months ahead of Francisco Partners’ $650 million take-private.
Healthcare supplied 131, 28 of them public companies, the most of any sector. Merck KGaA’s $11.3 billion purchase of Bio-Techne, Biogen’s deal for Apellis, Danaher’s for Masimo, Sun Pharma’s for Organon and Eli Lilly’s for Centessa were all flagged well over a year ahead. Health systems and practices were just as visible, from Sanford Health’s combination with North Memorial to MUSC Health’s $111 million purchase of Palmetto Primary Care Physicians.
The other 426 deals cover every corner of the economy. Berkshire Hathaway’s purchase of Taylor Morrison and Public Storage’s of National Storage Affiliates in real estate; Kroger’s $1.65 billion deal for Giant Eagle, Mavis Tire’s purchase of Pep Boys and Monomoy’s carve-out of Jiffy Lube from Shell in consumer and auto; Fertitta’s deal for Caesars in hospitality; Paramount Skydance’s for Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocket Lab’s for Iridium in media and telecom; C.H. Robinson’s $5.8 billion deal for RXO in transport; EQT’s for Range Resources and Devon’s for Coterra in energy; KKR’s majority stake in Crowe and Veritas Capital’s purchase of Trinity Consultants in professional services; and Thrive’s $15.3 billion purchase of ADT in business services.
The deals nobody else could see
250 of the 1,015 targets had deal-maker attention before the announcement, which means at least one PE firm, bank or advisor was already researching them. That is a strong signal, and by definition one that someone else already had. The other 765 were flagged on the company’s own intent: management was researching a sale, valuations, banks, or a capital raise, and no deal-maker had turned up in the data. Those are the proprietary ones, and their median lead was 18 months.
How early, and how long
61 companies were already flagged when the 24-month lookback begins, among them CBIZ, Giant Eagle, BTIG, Taylor Morrison, Range Resources, Coterra, Instacart and Bio-Techne. At the other end, 38 deals were flagged fewer than 60 days before the announcement. Late is still before the announcement; in those cases the flag appeared once a process was presumably under way.
The large group at 18 to 24 months has a simple cause. Fintent’s score history starts in early 2024, so companies with steady interest were flagged as soon as the history begins. For those companies, the lead shown is the earliest the data allows, and the true lead may be longer.
The deals, company by company
Each table lists the target, the buyer, the month Fintent first flagged the target, the month the deal was announced, the lead, and the signal behind the first flag: M&A intent, M&A intent plus deal-maker attention, or CapRaise intent.
Manufacturing & industrials: 158 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Metal Shark
|Magnet Defense
|Sep 2025
|Jan 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Brighton Science
|Click Bond
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Freeland Foods Go Raw
|USK Capital
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|AFR Furniture Rental
|One Rock Capital Partners
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Altamira
|Parsons
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Jet Parts Engineering
|TransDigm
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ePac
|Butterfly Equity
|Apr 2025
|Jan 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Chareau
|Total Beverage Solution
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|SkyWater Technology
|IonQ
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Rad Power Bikes
|Life Electric Vehicles
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Arctic Glacier
|Reddy Ice
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Kloeckner Metals
|Worthington Steel
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Tri-City Electrical Contractors
|Quanta Services
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Vigor
|Antin Infrastructure Partners
|Dec 2024
|Feb 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Calvary Robotics
|Invio Automation
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Bachan’s
|The Marzetti Company
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Flexitallic
|undisclosed buyer
|Aug 2024
|Feb 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Silicon Labs
|Texas Instruments
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|SunOpta
|Refresco
|Apr 2024
|Feb 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Plasma Rugged
|Novaria Group
|Jan 2025
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|LiquidStack
|Trane Technologies
|Sep 2024
|Feb 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Kodiak Building Partners
|QXO
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Air Industries Group
|Tenax Aerospace
|Aug 2024
|Feb 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lionel
|Round 2 (Praesidian Capital)
|Oct 2024
|Feb 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|ASCU
|Hudbay Minerals
|May 2025
|Mar 2026
|9 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Blue Bottle Coffee
|Centurium Capital
|Jun 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ARCTOS
|DCS
|Mar 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|ExoAnalytic Solutions
|Anduril
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|JENNMAR
|H.I.G. Capital
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|MasterCraft
|Marine Products
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Downlite
|Live Comfortably
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|World View
|Ondas
|Mar 2024
|Mar 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|So Good So You
|Bansk Group
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Sackett
|PVS Chemicals
|Jul 2025
|Mar 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Thiele Kaolin Company
|Burgess Pigment
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|American Wire Group
|Greenbelt Capital Partners
|Oct 2024
|Mar 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Champion Laboratories
|PGI
|Nov 2024
|Apr 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|DASI
|Marubeni
|May 2025
|Apr 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|Leggett & Platt
|Somnigroup International
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Schoenmann Produce Co
|GrubMarket
|Jan 2025
|Apr 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|TopBuild
|QXO
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Brothers International
|SK Capital Partners
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|TK Elevator
|KONE
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|NSI Industries
|Hubbell
|Oct 2025
|May 2026
|7 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Texas Textile Services
|Healthcare Linen Services Group (Sterling Group)
|Aug 2025
|May 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Indicor
|AMETEK
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Malta Dynamics
|Vertical Supply Group
|May 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Odyssey Marine Exploration
|American Ocean Minerals
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Revere Electric Supply
|Rexel USA
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Toll Gas
|CM2 Supply
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Pentagon Technologies
|AEQUITA
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Nanotech Systems
|Shibaura Machine
|Dec 2025
|May 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Exquadrum
|Mach Industries
|Jan 2026
|May 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|MCA Connect
|Grant Thornton Advisors
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|CIRCOR Aerospace
|Parker-Hannifin
|Jul 2025
|May 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|Velcro
|Arsenal Capital Partners
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Markforged
|Stratasys
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Cal-Chlor
|PVS Chemicals
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|ARMEC
|Oklo
|May 2025
|Jun 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Sheldahl
|Chase
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Fabric8Labs
|TDK
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lakeshore
|DwyerOmega (Arcline)
|Oct 2025
|Jun 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|O.Berk Company
|Berlin Packaging
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Wise Coatings
|Premium Service Brands
|Jun 2025
|Jun 2026
|12 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Sleep Number
|Sleep Country Canada
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Cedar Crest Specialties
|Hoffmann Family of Companies
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Huntsman
|Olin (merger of equals)
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Isola Group
|Principal Mineral
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Bear Robotics
|LG Electronics
|May 2026
|Jun 2026
|35 days
|M&A
|RRC
|New Mountain Capital
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Synaptics
|onsemi
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Luna Innovations
|TJC
|Oct 2025
|Jun 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Extrude Hone
|Gladstone Investment
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Iten Defense
|NP Aerospace
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|LCI Industries
|Patrick Industries
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|NovoNutrients
|Biosphere
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Central Electropolishing (Celco)
|Talica
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Delta Materials Handling
|Wolter
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Epicurean Butter
|Solina USA
|Aug 2025
|Jul 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|Fort Wayne Metals
|Axel Johnson
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Symmons Industries
|Harbour Group
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|American Business Interiors
|Perdue Office Interiors
|Mar 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Enfinity Engineering
|EMA (Estes, McClure & Associates)
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|VEXOS
|East West Manufacturing
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|DZYNE Technologies
|Ondas
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Element Solutions
|Solstice Advanced Materials
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Solenoid Solutions
|Control Devices
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Sonic Connectors
|Superior Energy Services
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|DecoPac
|Sentinel Capital Partners
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|QuickFitting
|Everflow
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Reliability Concepts
|HECO
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|58 days
|M&A
|Vinyl Kraft
|Vytex (Graycliff Partners)
|Jun 2025
|Jul 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Mate Precision Technologies
|TRUMPF
|Nov 2025
|Jul 2026
|8 mo
|M&A
|Endeavor Seafood
|Mark Foods
|Feb 2026
|Jul 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Tadin Herb & Tea
|Grupo Chilero
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Utz Brands
|Intersnack Group
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Cutwater Boats
|Correct Craft
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|IPSA
|Matrix Adhesives Group
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Pirouline
|Griesson-de Beukelaer
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Price Circuits
|Exeter Street Capital
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Prince & Izant
|Industrial Growth Partners
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Taco Comfort Solutions
|Pentair
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Lyons Magnus
|Truelink Capital
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lotus AT
|Arradiance
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Phalcon
|Quanta Services
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|Jimmy’s Cookies
|Rise Baking Company
|Apr 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Metroplex Welding Supply
|Meritus Gas Partners
|Apr 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Atkore
|Prysmian Group
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Gravity Power & Rental
|Firefly Capital Management
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|U.S. Minerals
|Reed Minerals (Speyside)
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Saber Power
|Veritas Capital
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|TPC Group
|ENEOS Holdings
|Nov 2024
|Aug 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Powell Electric
|Champions Group Holdings
|May 2026
|Aug 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Insitu
|Archer Aviation
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Wisk Aero
|Archer Aviation
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Alro Steel
|Lindsay Goldberg
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|PSC
|RBC Bearings (Dodge Industrial)
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|AJR Filtration
|Keltec (Vance Street Capital)
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Heavy Motions
|Shurco
|Feb 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Resonant Sciences
|Joby Aviation
|Mar 2026
|Aug 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Yards Brewing Co.
|B3 Beverage
|Feb 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Epiq Solutions
|TTM Technologies
|Feb 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Dukane
|Crest Group
|Jun 2026
|Aug 2026
|50 days
|M&A
|Rochester Metal Products
|Metal Technologies
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Valco Melton
|Graco
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ASC Engineered Solutions
|Reliable Automatic Sprinkler (combined as Reliable Safety & Flow)
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|LidWorks
|New Water Capital
|Aug 2026
|Sep 2026
|30 days
|CapRaise
|Prism
|Loenbro
|Jun 2025
|Sep 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|House-Autry Mills
|C.H. Guenther
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Mistras Group
|H.I.G.
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Cambium Networks
|Univastu UK
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Gramercy Cellars
|Avennia
|Dec 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Sabert
|Butterfly Equity
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Marucci Sports
|management-led investor group
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Polymer Packaging
|Adherex Group
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Omega Optical
|Artemis
|Aug 2026
|Sep 2026
|57 days
|CapRaise
|AMD Supply
|EMS (Wynnchurch)
|Aug 2026
|Sep 2026
|51 days
|M&A
|Brakebush
|Hormel Foods
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Pioneer Power Group
|Limbach Holdings
|Feb 2025
|Sep 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Slingmax
|The Sterling Group Foundation Fund
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|50 days
|M&A
|Gorilla Circuits
|PCB Technologies
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Electronics Research
|American Amplifier Technologies
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Mid-West Textile
|Greybull Stewardship
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|GMP
|System One
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Matodi
|Salem Fabrication Technologies Group
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|RED Group
|Falfurrias Management Partners
|Aug 2025
|Oct 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Savage Arms
|Smith & Wesson
|Nov 2025
|Oct 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|Retlaw Industries
|AIM Processing
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Noble Biomaterials
|Americhem
|Feb 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Telemark Diversified Graphics
|Ennis
|Feb 2025
|Nov 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Advanced Abrasives
|Entegris
|Jun 2026
|Nov 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Linita
|Atlas SSI
|Apr 2026
|Nov 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Heads Up Technologies
|Signia Aerospace
|Sep 2026
|Nov 2026
|37 days
|M&A
|I.J. White
|Fortifi
|Jan 2026
|Nov 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Riekes Equipment
|MH Equipment
|Dec 2025
|Nov 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|Echodyne
|Shield AI
|Jul 2026
|Nov 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Hoover Container Solutions
|Riverside Company
|Aug 2026
|Nov 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|HZO
|Forge Nano
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
Manufacturing & industrials: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Financial services: 153 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|DigitalBridge
|SoftBank Group
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Euclid Transactional
|CRC Group
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Flushing Bank
|OceanFirst
|Apr 2024
|Jan 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Austin Private Wealth
|Cerity Partners
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Fallon Health
|Mass General Brigham
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|SOL Capital
|Cerity Partners
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Westfall Gold
|Gloo
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|BTIG
|U.S. Bancorp
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|NovaSparks
|Exegy
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Clark Capital Management Group
|Raymond James
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|PrimeOne Insurance Company
|Gryphon Holdings
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Coller Capital
|EQT
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Brex
|Capital One
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Richard Bernstein Advisors
|Janus Henderson
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Marathon
|CVC Capital Partners
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Stellar Bancorp
|Prosperity Bancshares
|Jan 2025
|Jan 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
|Northfield Bank
|Columbia Financial
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Clarius
|Clearstead Advisors
|Nov 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|Robinson and Son
|Marsh McLennan Agency
|Nov 2025
|Feb 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Webster Bank
|Banco Santander
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Arctos Partners
|KKR
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Stellus Capital Management
|Ridgepost Capital
|Feb 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CQG
|Broadridge
|Apr 2024
|Feb 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Couch Braunsdorf
|ALKEME Insurance
|Feb 2025
|Feb 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Cenlar FSB
|PennyMac Financial Services
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Verus Investments
|Cerity Partners
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|AF Group
|Enstar Group
|Dec 2024
|Feb 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Kennedy Wilson
|Fairfax Financial-led consortium
|Feb 2025
|Feb 2026
|12 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|B&W Insurance Agency
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Relation Insurance Services
|BayPine
|Oct 2025
|Feb 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|AFSVision
|OceanSound Partners
|Apr 2024
|Feb 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Adirondack Bank
|Arrow Financial
|May 2024
|Feb 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|American National Bank Fox Cities
|Landmark Credit Union
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Highpoint Community Bank
|Independent Bank
|Mar 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Vinovest
|StartEngine
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Equitable
|Corebridge Financial
|Mar 2025
|Mar 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|MAI
|Galway Holdings
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Lexington Wealth Management
|Hightower
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Safety Insurance Group
|MAPFRE Insurance
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Bitnomial
|Payward (Kraken)
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Peach State Bank
|United Community Bank
|Nov 2025
|Apr 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Fiduciary Trust
|GTCR
|Aug 2024
|Apr 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Hodes Weill
|Chatham Financial
|Apr 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|The Bahnsen Group
|Hightower
|Aug 2024
|Apr 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|XOMA
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals
|Apr 2024
|Apr 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Campbell Lutyens
|Lazard
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|First Seacoast Bank
|Cambridge Financial Group
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Jazz Wealth
|Steward Partners
|Jan 2025
|May 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|Coriano Insurance Agency
|Inszone Insurance Services
|Jan 2025
|May 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|FGI Worldwide
|Goldman Sachs Alternatives
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Capital Advisors
|Corient (CI Financial)
|May 2025
|May 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Smith & Company Insurance
|Inszone Insurance Services
|Dec 2024
|May 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|OneFlorida Bank
|Hancock Whitney
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Dwolla
|NMI
|May 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|McKee Risk Management
|Arthur J. Gallagher
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|ArcLight Capital Partners
|DigitalBridge
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|MapleMark Bank
|Scotiabank
|Mar 2026
|May 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|GSL Savings Bank
|Bogota Financial
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Amberdata
|Kaiko
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Blue Ridge Bank and Trust Co.
|FNBO
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Affinity Advisory Network
|Nu Ride
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|44 days
|CapRaise
|Hartford Funds
|Wellington Management
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Law Finance Group
|Rocade Capital
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|S1 Lending
|American Pacific Mortgage
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Elk River Wealth Management
|AlphaCore Wealth Advisory
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Wellspring Financial Partners
|Parkwoods Wealth Partners
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|43 days
|CapRaise
|Kiavi
|Figure Technology
|Aug 2025
|Jun 2026
|10 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Messari
|Blockworks
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Navitas Credit
|Wafra
|Nov 2025
|Jun 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|Open Lending
|ANV Group Holdings
|May 2025
|Jun 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Payoneer
|Nuvei
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Broadhaven Capital Partners
|Fenchurch Advisory Partners
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Glouston Capital Partners
|Flexstone Partners
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Celero Commerce
|Deluxe
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Marstone
|FusionIQ
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Range Bank
|Superior National
|Apr 2025
|Jun 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Republic Finance
|J.C. Flowers-led investor group
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Olstein Funds
|Easterly Asset Management
|Jan 2026
|Jun 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Intrepid Financial Partners
|Houlihan Lokey
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|MEMX
|TMX Group
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|My Century Bank
|Bank7
|Mar 2026
|Jul 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Beam
|Principal Financial
|Feb 2026
|Jul 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|Watkins Insurance Group
|Sequel Insurance Agencies
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Resource Financial Group
|Choreo
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Med James
|Arthur J. Gallagher (RPS)
|Dec 2025
|Jul 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Russell Investments
|B Capital-led investor group
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Insurance House
|Mile Auto
|Feb 2026
|Jul 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Madison Oaks Wealth Partners
|Wealth Enhancement Group
|Oct 2025
|Jul 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Qolo
|CSI
|Jun 2025
|Jul 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Institutional Investor
|Apax Partners
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Reserve National Insurance Company
|Horace Mann Educators
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Consensus
|Origin Merchant Partners
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Kapitus
|InterVest
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Seven Bridges Advisors
|Corient
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|CBIZ
|Grant Thornton Advisors
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|MarketAxess
|Intercontinental Exchange
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bowhead Specialty Underwriters
|American Family Insurance
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Limit Financial
|DOXA
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Summit Trail Advisors
|Corient
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|HDVI
|Federated Insurance
|Feb 2026
|Aug 2026
|6 mo
|CapRaise
|Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
|TPG Mortgage Investment Trust
|Aug 2025
|Aug 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
|First State Bank
|Heartland Bank and Trust
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Fed Tech
|Reply
|Mar 2026
|Aug 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|NEOS
|Goldman Sachs
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Hocker Family Insurance
|Inszone Insurance Services
|Apr 2026
|Aug 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|At-Bay
|Munich Re
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|RPI
|Stratos Wealth
|Jun 2026
|Aug 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|F/m Investments
|T. Rowe Price
|Feb 2026
|Aug 2026
|6 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Paragon Intel
|Heron Intelligence
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|Providence Bank & Trust
|Valley National
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Altruist
|Vanguard
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|First Eagle Investments
|Victory Capital
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Hickory Point Bank
|First Financial Bank
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Toorak Capital
|Velocity Financial
|Jun 2025
|Aug 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|USI Insurance Services
|Aon
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|AA LaRocco Companies
|Nichols Cauley
|Feb 2026
|Sep 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|BSW Wealth Partners
|Sequoia Financial Group
|Mar 2026
|Sep 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|High Falls Advisors
|Allworth Financial
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Stride Bank
|Chime
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Tenet Equity
|CBRE Investment Management
|Feb 2025
|Sep 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|WaFd Bank
|EverBank Financial
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Vestmark
|Envestnet
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Cascade Loans
|Pretium
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Sanchez Wealth Management Group
|Modern Wealth
|Aug 2026
|Sep 2026
|31 days
|CapRaise
|The Baldwin Group
|Sequence Holdings and DFO Management
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|RVK
|Creative Planning
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|TE Freuler Agency
|World Insurance Associates
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Harvest Investment
|Verdence Capital Advisors
|Dec 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|The Marygold Companies
|Madison Dearborn Partners
|Jan 2025
|Sep 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|BlueVine
|Valley National Bank
|Feb 2025
|Sep 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Eseclending
|Capitolis
|Oct 2025
|Sep 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|Capital Bank
|Peoples Bancorp
|Oct 2025
|Sep 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Parafin
|Stripe
|Sep 2025
|Sep 2026
|12 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Cornerstone Capital
|Cerity Partners
|Jun 2025
|Oct 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Glynn Capital Management
|Brown Advisory
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Spire Investment Partners
|Concurrent Investment Advisors
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Canopy Specialty Insurance
|SIAA
|Sep 2025
|Oct 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Gen II Fund Services
|KKR
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Huron Valley State Bank
|Bank of Ann Arbor
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Blue Harbor Bank
|TowneBank
|Mar 2026
|Oct 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|Moldenhauer & Associates
|Merit Financial Advisors
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|8 mo
|M&A
|Mountain Capital Investment
|Trilogy Capital
|Jun 2026
|Oct 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|Alan Gray
|Lewis & Ellis
|Apr 2026
|Oct 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Foundation Credit
|New Holland Capital
|Dec 2025
|Oct 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Armentum Partners
|William Blair
|Jun 2026
|Oct 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Gulfside Bank
|DFCU Financial
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Trumid
|Tradeweb
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|MidCap Financial Investment
|Ares Capital
|Mar 2025
|Oct 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Commercial Bank and Trust Company
|Renasant
|May 2026
|Oct 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Bank of San Jacinto County
|Texas Community Bancshares
|Nov 2025
|Oct 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Gibson & Associates
|Vanguard Claims Administration
|Aug 2026
|Nov 2026
|2 mo
|CapRaise
|Atlantic-Pacific Capital
|KeyBanc Capital Markets
|Jan 2025
|Nov 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Rockbridge Investment
|Creative Planning
|Aug 2026
|Nov 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
Financial services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Software & IT: 147 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|3Cloud
|Cognizant
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|OneStream Software
|Hg
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Observe
|Snowflake
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|SatCom Marketing
|CX1 Capital
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|SGNL
|CrowdStrike
|Feb 2025
|Jan 2026
|11 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Sirion
|Haveli Investments
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|SweetRush
|NIIT MTS
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Dealerware
|Wavecrest Growth Partners (investor group)
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Personify
|Momentive Software
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Quinnox
|ASGN
|Apr 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Alert Logic
|LevelBlue (managed services business from Fortra)
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Kaia Health
|Sword Health
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|xAI
|SpaceX
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Advizex
|Myriad360
|Feb 2024
|Feb 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|SpotHero
|Uber
|Jan 2025
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|AtData
|Experian
|Oct 2025
|Feb 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|CRM Science
|Faye
|Oct 2024
|Mar 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|ESI
|Crexendo
|Dec 2024
|Mar 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Ookla
|Accenture
|Jun 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|GridGain
|MariaDB
|Mar 2025
|Mar 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
|Move This World
|Riverside Insights
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|NYIAX
|Datavault AI
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Pocus
|Apollo.io
|Nov 2025
|Mar 2026
|4 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|SDI
|Architect Equity
|Jun 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ConnectAndSell
|Banzai
|Mar 2025
|Mar 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|The Fun Pimps
|Behaviour Interactive
|Oct 2024
|Mar 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Optimum Healthcare IT
|Infosys
|Jun 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Reltio
|SAP
|Nov 2025
|Mar 2026
|4 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Intermedia
|26North
|Jan 2025
|Mar 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Qualified
|Salesforce
|Mar 2025
|Apr 2026
|12 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Clever Devices
|Hitachi Rail
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Burwood Group
|Sikich
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|BuzzFeed
|Allen Family Digital
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CIMS
|REMONDIS Maintenance & Services International
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Visionix
|Revenio
|Mar 2026
|Apr 2026
|49 days
|M&A
|LivePerson
|SoundHound AI
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Astreya
|Cognizant
|Nov 2024
|Apr 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|RUCKUS Networks
|Belden
|Jan 2026
|Apr 2026
|4 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Point Broadband
|Clearwave Fiber
|Mar 2026
|May 2026
|46 days
|CapRaise
|AMI
|Lattice Semiconductor
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Dremio
|SAP
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Trepp
|Fitch Group
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Bluecore
|Insider One
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Xgen
|Zoovu
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Symmetry Systems
|Zscaler
|Jan 2025
|May 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|ETR
|Futurum Group
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Zonda
|CoStar Group
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Citizens Fiber
|Omni Fiber
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Contentful
|Salesforce
|Oct 2025
|Jun 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Vendr
|Vertice
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Codecov
|Harness
|Aug 2025
|Jun 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Lifespan Technology
|CDI Computer Dealers
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Deem
|Juniper Group
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Easton Telecom
|RSTN Communications
|Feb 2026
|Jun 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|Strata Identity
|Rubrik
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|RevPartners
|Walker Sands
|Apr 2025
|Jun 2026
|13 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|POSDATA
|Levata
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|52 days
|M&A
|Fortium Partners
|ZRG
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Simulations Plus
|Altaris
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Sws Technologies
|xFact
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|50 days
|M&A
|iMerit
|EXL
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Aampe
|MoEngage
|Aug 2025
|Jun 2026
|10 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|GPTZero
|Superhuman
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|New Frontier Technologies
|GrayMatter
|Mar 2025
|Jun 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|CGL Electronic Security
|Cobalt Service Partners
|Sep 2025
|Jun 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Scan-Optics
|Daida
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Learnexus
|Cognota
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Root
|Aikido Security
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Evo Security
|Barracuda
|Mar 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|StorTrack
|Green Street
|Nov 2025
|Jul 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Scriptdrop
|GoodRx
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|GuideIT
|Focus
|Jun 2026
|Jul 2026
|37 days
|M&A
|Salsify
|Cinven
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|TrainingPeaks
|Garmin
|Sep 2025
|Jul 2026
|10 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Raft
|Leonardo DRS
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Windomnet
|Federated Rural Electric
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Algonomy
|Ada
|Sep 2025
|Jul 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|Anyscale
|Nscale
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Permiso Security
|Okta
|Dec 2025
|Jul 2026
|8 mo
|M&A
|Simon Data
|Monetate
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|BioCatch
|Visa
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|NetWolves
|COEO Solutions
|Apr 2026
|Aug 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Airtable
|Bending Spoons
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ECI
|Wind Point Partners
|Nov 2024
|Aug 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Mirantis
|IREN
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Steampunk
|Veritas Capital
|Aug 2025
|Aug 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|F3 Technology Partners
|Fulcrum IT Partners
|Dec 2025
|Aug 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|SPR
|Andersen Group
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Visix
|Uniguest
|Mar 2025
|Aug 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|OpenRouter
|Stripe
|May 2026
|Aug 2026
|3 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Weave
|Francisco Partners
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|MicroAge
|ScanSource
|Nov 2025
|Aug 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Spencer Technologies
|NewBold Technologies
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|UnionTrack
|TAG Software Group (Valsoft)
|Nov 2024
|Aug 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|DryvIQ
|Nasuni
|Feb 2026
|Aug 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|DoControl
|Spin.AI
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|Extensiv
|Descartes Systems Group
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Icario
|Vitality Group
|Feb 2026
|Sep 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Optery
|Surfshark
|Apr 2025
|Sep 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Miro
|Bending Spoons
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|The ASCII Group
|GTIA
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Avertium
|CyberMaxx
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Scantek
|Kofile Technologies
|Apr 2025
|Sep 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|GDT
|Softcat
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Foursquare
|Infillion
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Zuma
|Venn
|Jun 2025
|Sep 2026
|16 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Intelligent Waves
|B&A
|Mar 2025
|Sep 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|STACK Cybersecurity
|IT Solutions
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Athenix
|Detroit Defense
|Dec 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|EmpowerID
|Omada
|Mar 2026
|Sep 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Maxwell
|PLACE
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|World Labs
|AMD
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Domo
|Progress Software
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Listen Labs
|Salesforce
|Jan 2026
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|SoundThinking
|Transom Capital Group
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Workera
|Pearson
|Jan 2025
|Sep 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Myriad360
|One Equity Partners
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Tellabs
|Zhone Technologies
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|PTC
|Schneider Electric
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|ezCater
|Uber
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|57 days
|M&A
|Routable
|Anchorage Digital
|Mar 2025
|Oct 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|BlueStar
|TD Synnex
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|SNR Systems
|Chickasaw Nation Industries
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Deno
|Cloudflare
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|2 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bumble
|Ithaca Holdings
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Digital BackOffice
|Acture Solutions
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|50 days
|CapRaise
|Jitsu
|Helium Ventures
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|OnLogic
|OMRON
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|CCC Intelligent Solutions
|GTCR
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|EarthLink
|WaveDivision Capital and the Pritzker Organization
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|45 days
|M&A
|Varonis
|Proofpoint
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Agile Defense
|Maximus
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|NoRedInk
|IXL Learning
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Braze
|Salesforce
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Arbour Group
|Novatio Solutions
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|30 days
|CapRaise
|Sundial
|Meta
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|46 days
|CapRaise
|NeuReality
|Unconventional
|Mar 2026
|Oct 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Bindable
|Franklin Madison
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|10 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bluewater
|NIIT Learning Systems
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Instacart
|DoorDash
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Cresta
|Salesforce
|May 2025
|Nov 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lumentum
|Marvell
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|3CLogic
|PartnerOne
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Fiddler AI
|CrowdStrike
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Level AI
|Five9
|Sep 2026
|Nov 2026
|52 days
|M&A
|Tigris
|Dropbox
|Sep 2025
|Nov 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Wizeline
|Cognizant
|Oct 2025
|Nov 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
Software & IT: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Healthcare: 131 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Genesis HealthCare
|NewGen Health (bankruptcy sale)
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Southview Medical Group, PC
|UAB Health System
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|24 Hour Fitness USA
|LongRange Capital (with Mark Mastrov)
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Aktana
|PharmaForceIQ
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|CareRev
|IntelyCare
|Sep 2025
|Jan 2026
|4 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|COTA
|Verana Health
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Englewood Health
|RWJBarnabas Health
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Radiology Affiliates Imaging
|Princeton Radiology
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Radiology Regional
|RadNet
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Rivet
|Zelis
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Penumbra
|Boston Scientific
|Apr 2024
|Jan 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Crestwood Medical Center
|Huntsville Hospital
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|RAPT Therapeutics
|GSK
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Design Science
|BlueRidge Life Sciences (Renovus)
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Lisata Therapeutics
|Kuva Labs
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Crossover Health
|Premise Health
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|HomeWell Care Services
|Main Post Partners
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Meowtel
|Rover Group
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|National Radiology Solutions
|Premier Radiology Services (Grovecourt)
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Alma
|Spring Health
|Jan 2025
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Amicus Therapeutics
|BioMarin
|Feb 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Orthopedic Center of Florida
|Cleveland Clinic
|May 2024
|Feb 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|SpiriTrust Lutheran
|Concordia Lutheran Ministries
|Dec 2024
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Austin Emergency Centers
|St. David’s HealthCare (HCA)
|Mar 2025
|Feb 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|InDevR
|SSI Diagnostica Group
|May 2025
|Feb 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Masimo
|Danaher
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Ergatta
|TRNR
|Sep 2025
|Feb 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Arcellx
|Gilead Sciences
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Care.com
|Pacific Avenue Capital Partners
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CirrusMD
|Quantum Health
|Jan 2025
|Mar 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Corstasis Therapeutics
|Esperion Therapeutics
|Jan 2025
|Mar 2026
|13 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Esperion
|ARCHIMED
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Select Medical
|Ortenzio-led consortium with WCAS
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Palmetto Primary Care Physicians
|MUSC Health
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Biocare Medical
|Agilent Technologies
|Dec 2025
|Mar 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Talkspace
|Universal Health Services
|Nov 2024
|Mar 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Ostro
|Veeva Systems
|Dec 2024
|Mar 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Allina Health
|Sutter Health
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Terns Pharmaceuticals
|Merck
|Sep 2024
|Mar 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|Biogen
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Centessa Pharmaceuticals
|Eli Lilly
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|HealthLeaders Media
|WTWH Media
|Nov 2024
|Apr 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Jopari
|Office Ally
|Mar 2025
|Apr 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|WorkCare
|APM Group
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Forian
|Max Wygod-led consortium
|Feb 2025
|Apr 2026
|14 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Soleno
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Getlabs
|Function Health
|Feb 2026
|Apr 2026
|58 days
|CapRaise
|Assertio
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|Aug 2024
|Apr 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|TruBridge
|IKS Health
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Avanos Medical
|American Industrial Partners
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|FONAR
|CEO-led buyer group
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Tria Health
|Stellus Rx
|Oct 2024
|Apr 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Organon
|Sun Pharma
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|KidsPeace
|Inperium
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Celerion
|THL
|Dec 2024
|May 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|Sutter Instrument
|Lafayette Instrument
|Jan 2025
|May 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Alert Ambulance Service
|Coastal Medical Transportation
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|CaptureRx
|Pillr Health
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|SPR Therapeutics
|Medtronic
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Altruix
|Frazier Healthcare Partners
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Obagi Medical Products
|Bridgepoint
|Jun 2025
|Jun 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|Independence Health System
|WVU Medicine
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Logan Regional Medical Center
|Lifepoint Health
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Wellsheet
|Elsevier
|Nov 2025
|Jun 2026
|6 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Care Haven Homes
|SeniorCare Homes
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Nutrisense
|Dexcom
|Aug 2025
|Jun 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Vitalware
|Med-Metrix
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|AMSURG
|Ascension
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Nuvalent
|GSK
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Healix
|Singlepoint Healthcare
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Kalderos
|Model N
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|LucyRx
|Abarca Health (strategic combination)
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lannett Company
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Jan 2026
|Jun 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Bio-Techne
|Merck KGaA
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Kartos Therapeutics
|Ipsen
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|Theravance Biopharma
|Zymeworks
|Jun 2025
|Jun 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Alegeus
|Optum Financial
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Asembia
|Peak Rock Capital
|Dec 2025
|Jul 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CleanSlate Centers
|Spero Health
|Jun 2025
|Jul 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Bond Vet
|Small Door Veterinary
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Holistic Veterinary Care
|VetnCare
|Sep 2025
|Jul 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Statlab Medical Products
|Danaher (Leica Biosystems)
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Concert
|Lyric
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Valera Health
|Mindoula
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|BioLife Solutions
|Repligen
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ArisGlobal
|Dassault Systemes
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Better Life Partners
|Groups Recover Together
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|RevCycle Partners
|Sustainable Medical Billing
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|AstroNova
|Arcline
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Integer Holdings
|KKR
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lantheus
|Curium
|Nov 2024
|Aug 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|LogicMark
|NXT-ID
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Supernus Pharmaceuticals
|Indivior
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Texas MedClinic
|HCA Healthcare (St. David’s / Methodist)
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Cylinder
|Hinge Health
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Thorne
|Procter & Gamble
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|FEI Systems
|Acentra Health
|Oct 2025
|Aug 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Varex Imaging
|Teledyne Technologies
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|CheckedUp
|Providence Equity Partners
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Mindful Health Solutions
|Radial
|Jun 2025
|Aug 2026
|14 mo
|M&A
|Med-Lake Laboratory
|Gravity 360
|Mar 2025
|Aug 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Precision Medicine Group
|McKesson
|Jul 2026
|Aug 2026
|50 days
|M&A
|Headspace
|Sword Health
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Custom Veterinary Services
|Blue Sea Capital
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|North Memorial Health
|Sanford Health
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Reimagine Care
|Cureety
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Santa Barbara Fertility Center
|Ivy Fertility (InTandem Capital)
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Numotion
|Hanger
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|WakeMed Health & Hospitals
|Atrium Health
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Becker’s Healthcare
|Forge
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Lifecore Biomedical
|Webster Equity Partners
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Medcor
|APM
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Essentia Health
|HealthPartners
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Option Care Health
|CD&R
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Sunrise Senior Living
|BDT & MSD Partners
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Pacira Pharmaceuticals
|Viatris
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Welly
|Forward Consumer Partners
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|42 days
|CapRaise
|Hunterdon Healthcare
|Hackensack Meridian Health
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Integris Health
|Risant Health
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|AVIA
|Redesign Health / ARC Global
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Millar
|CTS
|Feb 2025
|Oct 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Millennium Health
|Labcorp
|Jun 2025
|Oct 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Surgery Partners
|HealthSpan Partners
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Gameto
|Ferring Pharmaceuticals
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Proficient Surgical
|Western Microsurgical
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|The Columbus Organization
|HealthEdge Investment Partners
|Nov 2025
|Nov 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|Ivek
|Ingersoll Rand
|Apr 2026
|Nov 2026
|6 mo
|CapRaise
|S. D. Associates
|Aspire Living & Learning
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Senior Solutions Management
|Discovery Senior Living
|Nov 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Binx Health
|Sapphiros (combined as Onvaro)
|May 2025
|Nov 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
Healthcare: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Construction & real estate: 94 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Markerr
|REBA
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Emery & Sons
|Garney Construction
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Kiwi II Construction
|Janus International Group
|Apr 2024
|Jan 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Resibuilt
|Invitation Homes
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|HomeRiver Group
|Pure Property Management
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|7 Hills Advisors
|Cresa
|Apr 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Peakstone Realty Trust
|Brookfield
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Pleasant Valley Homes
|Builders FirstSource
|Oct 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction
|Keller
|Oct 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
|Saltchuk Resources
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Tri Pointe Homes
|Sumitomo Forestry
|May 2024
|Feb 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Veris Residential
|Affinius Capital consortium
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Brycon
|HITT Contracting
|Nov 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|HRI
|Glenn O. Hawbaker
|Jan 2025
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Bisnow
|Axel Springer
|Mar 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|EnCon Companies
|Tindall
|Aug 2024
|Mar 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|RVE
|Ardurra
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|AKAM
|Audax Private Equity
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Eastdil Secured
|Savills
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|Public Storage
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Reinders
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|JPAR
|Cairn Real Estate
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Bell Partners
|Sun Life
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|B.I.G. Enterprises
|VITALSpace (Heartwood Partners)
|Mar 2025
|Apr 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|HCSS
|Nemetschek
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Lauritano Appraisal Services
|Class Valuation
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Sila Realty Trust
|Blue Owl
|Jan 2025
|Apr 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|RE/MAX
|The Real Brokerage
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ENERCON
|Arlington Capital Partners
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|DuWest Realty
|DBA Commercial Real Estate
|May 2025
|May 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Modiv
|Global Net Lease
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|The Office Of James Burnett
|Populous
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Builders Supply Co
|Southeast Building Supply Interests
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|RGD
|Cumming Group
|Oct 2024
|May 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Callaway Henderson Sothebys
|ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Taylor Morrison
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Climate Engineers
|Harris
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|J&W Lumber
|Decks & Docks
|Sep 2025
|Jun 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Milrose
|Littlejohn & Co.
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Re:Source New Jersey
|Consolidated Flooring
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|B6 Real Estate Advisors
|Horvath & Tremblay
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|E2 Consulting Engineers
|Guardian Infrastructure Services
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Echo Realty
|TPG-led investor group
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Keeping Current Matters
|HousingWire
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|57 days
|M&A
|SFV Services
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Student Quarters
|The Scion Group
|Mar 2026
|Jun 2026
|2 mo
|CapRaise
|MC Companies
|Bridge Founders Group
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|HBC Company
|GreenArrow
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Hanna Steel
|Bull Moose Tube
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Cumming Group
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Kirkman Engineering
|Langan
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Commonwealth Associates
|New Mountain Capital
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|ZMM Architects & Engineers
|Aeterna Group
|Mar 2026
|Jun 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|CIM Group
|CIM Real Estate Finance Trust
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Landgate
|Wood Mackenzie
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Superior Building Services
|The Exigent Group (Huron Capital)
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|2 mo
|CapRaise
|Equity Residential
|AvalonBay
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Jason Mitchell Group
|Keller Williams
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Valley Fire Protection Systems
|Able Fire Prevention
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Cherre
|RealPage
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Rattikin Title
|Stewart Information Services
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|JJ White
|Centuri Holdings
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Lexington Realty Trust
|Brookfield Asset Management
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Top To Bottom Services
|4M
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Portside Real Estate Group
|Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
|Jun 2025
|Jul 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Saccoccio & Associates
|Stonewall Studios
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|datacenterHawk
|S&P Global
|Mar 2026
|Jul 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|JT THORPE
|Truelink Capital
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|TPD Design House
|Tarte Capital
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Connelly Electric Co
|EMCOR Group
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|COMMAND Alkon
|Francisco Partners
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Entact
|Ridgemont Equity Partners
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Peterson Structural Engineers
|Consor
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Beazer Homes
|Dream Finders
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|NAI Global
|C-IV Capital Partners (Island Capital)
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bowman Consulting
|Bernhard Capital Partners
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|DBM Global
|IES Holdings
|Feb 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Clark Rigging & Rental
|Bay Crane
|Feb 2026
|Aug 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|Lohmiller & Co. / Carrier West
|SRS Distribution
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Omega Engineers
|RS&H
|Feb 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Tecton Architects
|Agathos AEC (Hunter Forest Capital)
|Jul 2026
|Aug 2026
|32 days
|M&A
|Cushing Terrell
|CIVC Partners
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Centerspace
|Independence Realty Trust
|Nov 2025
|Sep 2026
|10 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
|Sotheby’s International Realty
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|The Granite Group
|Watsco
|Mar 2025
|Sep 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Hurley & Stewart
|Core States Group
|Feb 2026
|Sep 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|MCSP
|Vortex Companies
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Stavvy
|Mortgage Connect
|Mar 2026
|Oct 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|HistoryMaker Homes
|Century Communities
|Mar 2026
|Oct 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Universal Testing + Inspection Services
|Certerra
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Hughes Brothers
|Cardinal Infrastructure Group
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Stockbridge Capital Group
|EQT
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|ARC Realty Co.
|Howard Hanna
|Jun 2025
|Oct 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
Construction & real estate: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Professional services: 73 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Delap
|Aprio
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Ibolaw
|Mandelbaum Barrett
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|OP360
|iQor
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Smith Schafer
|CohnReznick
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|NeueHouse
|Convene Hospitality Group
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Ascend
|Argano
|Jan 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bauknight, Pietras & Stormer
|Smith + Howard
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|The Bliss Group
|Highwire
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Gerald Stinnett CPA
|Doeren Mayhew
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Kaiser Associates
|Sia Partners
|Sep 2024
|Jan 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Kelly Services
|Hunt Equity Opportunities
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|StoneTurn
|Province (Trivest)
|Jul 2024
|Feb 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Mestel & Company
|Elevate
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Zignyl
|Miso Robotics
|Dec 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|Berman Hopkins
|Doeren Mayhew
|Feb 2025
|Mar 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|CNM LLP
|CrossCountry Consulting
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Conner & Winters, LLP
|Spencer Fane
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Jefferson Wells
|Sikich
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Jackson Thornton
|Ascend
|May 2025
|May 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Brimmer, Burek & Keelan, LLP
|HBK CPAs & Consultants
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Dukas Linden Public Relations
|Infinite
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|HudsonLake
|MikeWorldWide
|Jul 2025
|May 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Retail Merchandising Services
|Channel Partners
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Braithwaite Communications
|Arketi Group
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|IPVALUE Management
|Fortress Investment Group
|Jul 2025
|May 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|RippleMatch
|JobGet
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Calvetti Ferguson
|Cherry Bekaert
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Isdaner & Company
|Aprio
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Leapfin
|Airwallex
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Vanteon
|PDW (Performance Drone Works)
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Waldron
|Aprio
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP
|Baker Tilly
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Archrival
|Havas
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Crowe
|KKR
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Entegee
|Red Dog Equity
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Cross Country Healthcare
|Knox Lane
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Markham Norton
|Creative Planning
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Nextaff
|Talvera
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Nolan Associates
|Commerce Bank
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Peabody & Arnold LLP
|Harris Beach Murtha
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Commissioning Agents
|JLL Partners
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Perkins & Co.
|CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
|Feb 2026
|Jul 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|RBT CPAs
|UHY
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Meaden & Moore
|Unity Partners
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Kreischer Miller
|Ascend
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Dwellworks
|CORT Business Services
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|HRL Laboratories
|IBM
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Levenson, Katzin & Ballotta
|LerroSarbey
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Maine Pointe
|Maine Pointe management team
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|GGG LLP
|Frazier & Deeter
|Dec 2025
|Aug 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|MeyerGoergen PC
|Durrette Arkema
|May 2026
|Aug 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Cedarstone
|Gloo
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Trinity Consultants
|Veritas Capital
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Michigan CFO Associates
|UHY
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Eide Bailly
|Reverence Capital Partners
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Revenew
|Bernhard Capital Partners
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|FHH
|Withum
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|57 days
|CapRaise
|New Tech Global
|Airswift
|Nov 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|GreerWalker
|Ascend
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Zweig Group
|Stambaugh Ness (Aphias Capital)
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Kanekessler
|Michael Best
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Icard Merrill
|Gunster
|Feb 2026
|Oct 2026
|7 mo
|M&A
|Tgrp Solutions
|Aprio
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|31 days
|CapRaise
|Forensic Accountants & Consultants
|J.S. Held
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Aldrich Advisors
|CohnReznick
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|50 days
|CapRaise
|CoWorx Staffing Services
|Elwood Staffing
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Avicado
|Accenture
|Dec 2025
|Oct 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|FHHP
|Prosperity Partners
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|36 days
|CapRaise
|Whalen & Company, CPAs
|UHY
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Ganaz
|Beacon
|Jan 2026
|Oct 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Freestar
|Stagwell
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Reevemark
|PPHC
|Nov 2024
|Nov 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|JamisonMoneyFarmer PC
|Frazier & Deeter
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
Professional services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Consumer & retail: 60 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Calavo Growers
|Mission Produce
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|MANA
|Prime Matter Labs
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Kokatat
|The Wing Group
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|It Works Global
|Zinzino
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Colorescience
|RoundTable Healthcare Partners
|Nov 2024
|Feb 2026
|15 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|European Wax Center
|General Atlantic
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Hoffman’s Exterminating
|Arrow Exterminators
|Dec 2024
|Mar 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Olaplex
|Henkel
|Sep 2025
|Mar 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|Jetro Restaurant Depot
|Sysco
|Aug 2024
|Mar 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Allbirds
|American Exchange Group
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Molpus Woodlands Group
|Gresham House
|Mar 2025
|Mar 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Glamorise
|Wacoal International
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|The Container Store
|Beyond Inc. (Bed Bath & Beyond)
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Cabinets To Go
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Stone Brewing
|Firestone Walker and Duvel USA
|Sep 2025
|Apr 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|Marc Jacobs
|G-III Apparel Group and WHP Global
|Oct 2025
|May 2026
|7 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Everlane
|Shein
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lee Jeans
|Authentic Brands Group
|Sep 2025
|May 2026
|8 mo
|M&A
|Delta T Equipment
|Impact Climate Technologies
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Polkadog
|TAW Ventures
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|AeroFarms
|Palm Ventures affiliate
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Lunya
|Dana-co
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|The New Bar
|The Zero Proof
|Apr 2025
|Jun 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Giant Eagle
|Kroger
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Aura Cacia
|Country Life
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Twin River
|SanLucar
|Sep 2025
|Jul 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Distribution Solutions Group
|LKCM Headwater
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Pep Boys
|Mavis Tire
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Sudsies
|EVI Industries
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|King Kullen
|Giunta’s Meat Farms
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Kanebridge
|Hillman
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Selectron Technologies
|Convey
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Hot Topic
|Spencer Spirit Holdings
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|MarineMax
|Safe Harbor Marinas (Blackstone Infrastructure)
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Heartland Label Printers
|Iconex
|May 2026
|Aug 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Oncourse Home Solutions
|Genstar Capital
|Apr 2026
|Aug 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Sundance Marine
|Jeff Taylor
|Jun 2026
|Aug 2026
|52 days
|M&A
|Avon
|Regent
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|GoPro
|Starman Optical
|Sep 2024
|Sep 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|UNTUCKit
|Randa Apparel & Accessories
|Feb 2026
|Sep 2026
|7 mo
|CapRaise
|Vegamour
|Belle Brands
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Deako
|SKYX Platforms
|Nov 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Hafer Co
|Galloway
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Glass Imaging
|OpenAI
|Jun 2026
|Sep 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Joseph-Beth Booksellers
|Barnes & Noble
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Nasty Gal
|WSG Brands
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Levenger
|Barnes & Noble
|Jan 2025
|Sep 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|E-Z UP
|Norwest Equity Partners
|Dec 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Tactacam
|GTCR
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Lammes Candies
|Delightful Development Co.
|Apr 2026
|Sep 2026
|5 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Personalization Mall
|PlanetArt
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|CapRaise
|Things Remembered
|PlanetArt
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Zola
|The Knot Worldwide
|Mar 2025
|Oct 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ZO Skin Health
|Galderma
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Mansur Gavriel
|Public Clothing Company
|Nov 2025
|Oct 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|W. Atlee Burpee
|Central Garden & Pet
|Jun 2026
|Oct 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Skullcandy
|Bose
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|58 days
|M&A
|Harvest Blade and Supply
|EDGE Industrial Technologies
|Feb 2026
|Oct 2026
|9 mo
|CapRaise
|Petra Industries
|Virtual Supply
|Jan 2025
|Nov 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Elemis
|PAI Partners
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
Consumer & retail: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Media & telecom: 48 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|Paramount Skydance
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Kobalt Music
|Primary Wave Music
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Behrman House
|Derek Stordahl
|Aug 2025
|Jan 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|The Detroit News
|USA TODAY Co.
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|ATTN:
|Co-founders Matthew Segal and Jarrett Moreno
|Feb 2024
|Feb 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|NetWorld Media Group
|Connect Media
|Aug 2024
|Feb 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Look Listen
|Alloy
|Oct 2025
|Feb 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|Mubadala Capital and TWG Global
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Craft & Commerce
|Salt XC
|Jun 2025
|Feb 2026
|8 mo
|CapRaise
|Moser Community Media
|Times Media Group
|Aug 2025
|Feb 2026
|6 mo
|CapRaise
|KORE Wireless
|Searchlight Capital and Abry Partners
|Nov 2025
|Feb 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Caster Communications
|Alexandra Crabb and Peter Girard
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|160over90
|Publicis Groupe
|Apr 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Globalstar
|Amazon
|Apr 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|Venetoulis Institute
|Oct 2024
|Apr 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Gigawatt Media
|Brkthru
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Studio71
|Fixated
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Engadget
|Static Media
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|i3 Broadband
|T-Mobile and Wren House JV
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|New York Magazine
|James Murdoch (Lupa Systems)
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|LiveRamp
|Publicis Groupe
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Vox Media
|Penske Media
|Dec 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|LIFT Agency
|Mile Marker
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|1SEO
|Scorpion
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Modo Modo
|Yes&
|Mar 2025
|Jun 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|ARM
|Miroma Group
|Aug 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Iridium
|Rocket Lab
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Beehive
|leadership team
|Nov 2025
|Jul 2026
|8 mo
|M&A
|Distrokid
|CVC Capital Partners
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|PJX Media
|Talon
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|The Telegraph (Macon, Georgia)
|Georgia Trust for Local News
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|BetterWork Media Group
|Training Industry
|Aug 2025
|Aug 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|Captivate Network
|National Cinemedia
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Harte Hanks
|Star Equity Holdings
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|LionShare Marketing
|TILT Story
|Jul 2026
|Sep 2026
|2 mo
|M&A
|Puck
|RedBird Capital Partners
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Arizona Daily Star
|USA TODAY Co.
|Jan 2025
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Advertise Purple
|Onar
|Aug 2025
|Sep 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Zambezi
|Manna Tree
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|January Digital
|MSQ Group
|Apr 2026
|Oct 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|Colossus Agency
|Chemistry
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|30 days
|M&A
|R&R Partners
|MMGY Global
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Tiger Pistol
|Robots & Pencils
|Sep 2026
|Oct 2026
|31 days
|M&A
|Music Reports
|Musixmatch
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Lorain County Printing & Publishing
|MediaNews Group
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Cred
|Mission North
|May 2026
|Oct 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|LittleThings
|Evolve Media
|Jun 2026
|Oct 2026
|5 mo
|CapRaise
|CSG Creative
|GES (Global Experience Specialists)
|Nov 2025
|Nov 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
Media & telecom: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Transportation & logistics: 47 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Matthews Tire
|Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers
|Jan 2025
|Jan 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|Dart Transit Company
|Avkha Equity Holdings
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Sun Country Airlines
|Allegiant Travel Company
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|WLX | WLE
|CJK Group
|Sep 2025
|Jan 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|Valley Tire Pros
|Andy’s Group
|Mar 2025
|Jan 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Fulfillment.com
|D&H Distributing
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|CapRaise
|ITS Logistics
|undisclosed buyer
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Alliance Ground International
|Lone Star Funds
|Oct 2025
|Jan 2026
|4 mo
|M&A
|Lexus of Orlando
|Penske Automotive Group
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|FirstFleet
|Werner Enterprises
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|Precision Aviation Group
|VSE
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Promptus
|Allstates WorldCargo
|Apr 2024
|Feb 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|SRC of Lexington
|Komatsu North America
|Dec 2024
|Feb 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|W.O. Grubb Crane Rental
|Halo Partners
|Jan 2025
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Jun 2024
|Feb 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Mister Car Wash
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|WWEX
|Thoma Bravo
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Dealers Auto Auction
|America’s Group
|Jan 2025
|Mar 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Scott Sheldon
|Argon & Co.
|Aug 2024
|Mar 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Jiffy Lube
|Monomoy Capital Partners
|Jun 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Bresco
|Singer Equipment Company
|May 2025
|Apr 2026
|10 mo
|M&A
|AutoAlert
|PureCars
|Dec 2024
|Apr 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Affinia
|RedBird Capital Partners
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Aireon
|Iridium
|Nov 2024
|May 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Toledo Molding & Die
|Grammer
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Passport Shipping
|Global-e
|Apr 2026
|May 2026
|43 days
|M&A
|Canton Car Wash
|El Car Wash
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Berry Aviation
|Bristow Group
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|M&A
|Centric Parts
|Motorcar Parts of America
|Nov 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Supplyforce
|AD (Affiliated Distributors)
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Dispatch
|Manos Software Group (Valsoft)
|Jan 2025
|Jul 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|FloWorks
|Ferguson Enterprises
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|TransPak
|Odyssey Investment Partners
|Mar 2025
|Jul 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Belle Tire
|Big Brand Tire & Service
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Armstrong
|Quad-C
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Kirk NationaLease
|Amerit Fleet Solutions
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|MBI
|Basalt
|Nov 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Tosca Services
|Goldman Sachs Alternatives
|Sep 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Hulcher Services
|Turnspire Capital Partners
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Arrive Logistics
|Mubadala Capital
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Atech Turbine Components
|VSE
|Mar 2026
|Aug 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|ACV
|Copart
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Navajo Express
|Centre Partners / Altivare
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Fabick CAT
|Caterpillar
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Aero-Mach
|Ontic
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|45 days
|CapRaise
|RXO
|C.H. Robinson
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|FlatRate Moving
|Noor Companies
|Jan 2025
|Oct 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
Transportation & logistics: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Hospitality & leisure: 42 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Mosaic Foods
|Splendid Spoon
|Feb 2025
|Jan 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Prep Baseball Report
|Bullpen Tournaments (merger, Capacity Sports Group)
|Jun 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Mxi
|Arcwood Environmental
|Jan 2025
|Jan 2026
|12 mo
|CapRaise
|Razzoo’s
|M Crowd
|Nov 2024
|Jan 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|Bon Voyage Travel
|Arrivia
|Oct 2024
|Jan 2026
|15 mo
|M&A
|Tradeshow Logic
|Messe München
|Feb 2024
|Jan 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Protein Bar & Kitchen
|Founders Table Restaurant Group
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Mr Gatti’s Pizza
|longtime franchisee
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Nathan’s Famous
|Smithfield Foods
|Mar 2024
|Jan 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|American Express Global Business Travel
|Long Lake
|Jul 2024
|Jan 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Long Island Ducks
|REV Entertainment
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Farmer Brothers
|Royal Cup Coffee and Tea
|Nov 2024
|Mar 2026
|16 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Caesars Entertainment
|Fertitta Entertainment
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|BUNN
|Ali Group
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|KKR
|Jul 2024
|Mar 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Learfield
|TPG
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Sports Endeavors
|BSN Sports
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|San Diego Padres
|Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones group
|Mar 2025
|May 2026
|14 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Invited
|KSL Capital Partners
|Sep 2024
|May 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Emerald X
|Apollo Funds
|May 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Questex
|Apollo Funds
|Aug 2024
|May 2026
|21 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Loop TV
|New owners (post-bankruptcy)
|Apr 2026
|Jun 2026
|35 days
|CapRaise
|JPS Pool Services
|Easton Select Group
|Sep 2024
|Jun 2026
|20 mo
|M&A
|Crystal Golf Resort
|South Street Partners
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Showcase Cinemas
|Kinepolis
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Roku
|Fox
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Mixhalo
|DeepL
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Hopdoddy Burger Bar
|Founders Table Restaurant Group
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Hoffmann Family of Companies
|Oct 2025
|Jun 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Hot Dog on a Stick
|Amazing Brands affiliate
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Seattle Seahawks
|Khosla family
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Spinnaker Resorts
|Travel + Leisure Co.
|Oct 2024
|Jul 2026
|21 mo
|M&A
|Rail Europe Group
|Omio
|Sep 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Maple Street Biscuit
|Biscuit Belly
|Jul 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Bobby Jones Links
|Troon
|Aug 2024
|Aug 2026
|24+ mo
|CapRaise
|Ocean Casino Resort
|Ilitch Gaming
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|Xplorie
|VayKLife
|Jun 2025
|Aug 2026
|14 mo
|CapRaise
|SXSW
|Penske Media
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|19 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|HYROX
|L Catterton-led consortium
|Mar 2025
|Sep 2026
|18 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Harvest Hosts
|Choice Hotels
|Feb 2025
|Sep 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Elephants Delicatessen
|Willamette Valley Hospitality Group
|Jul 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|LakePoint Sporting Community
|Capacity Sports Group
|Sep 2025
|Oct 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
Hospitality & leisure: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Energy & utilities: 32 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Cogentrix Energy Power Management
|Vistra
|Dec 2024
|Jan 2026
|13 mo
|M&A
|Aethon Energy
|Mitsubishi
|May 2024
|Jan 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Coterra Energy
|Devon Energy
|Feb 2024
|Feb 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|AES
|GIP and EQT consortium
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Valaris
|Transocean
|Mar 2024
|Feb 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
|Flowco Holdings
|Jan 2025
|Feb 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Cleco
|Stonepeak and Bernhard Capital Partners
|May 2024
|Apr 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Long Ridge Energy
|FTAI Infrastructure
|Jul 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Dominion Energy
|NextEra Energy
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Solestial
|York Space Systems
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|RBN Energy
|Novi Labs
|Jul 2025
|May 2026
|11 mo
|M&A
|Tachyus
|SLB
|Jun 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Vantage Drilling
|Eldorado Drilling
|Jul 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|NCS Multistage
|Weatherford
|Jan 2025
|Jun 2026
|17 mo
|M&A
|NLR
|TerraCycle
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Helix Energy Solutions Group
|Hornbeck Offshore Services
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CGRS
|Benford Capital Partners
|Dec 2024
|Jun 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|EDF Renewables
|KKR
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|TPI Composites
|Energy Capital Partners
|Nov 2024
|Jul 2026
|20 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|WildFire Energy
|Magnolia Oil & Gas
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Aypa Power
|Brookfield
|Sep 2025
|Jul 2026
|10 mo
|CapRaise
|Greenbacker Capital
|MN8 Energy
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Paloma Resources
|Matador Resources
|Jan 2026
|Jul 2026
|6 mo
|M&A
|NORESCO
|OPTERRA Energy Services
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Twin Eagle
|Expand Energy
|Feb 2025
|Jul 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Offen Petroleum
|Sunoco
|Dec 2024
|Aug 2026
|20 mo
|CapRaise
|Clean Water
|Veralto
|Mar 2026
|Aug 2026
|5 mo
|M&A
|Integral
|Audax Private Equity
|Oct 2025
|Sep 2026
|11 mo
|CapRaise
|Vicinity Energy
|Harrison Street Real Estate Capital
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|Vaquero Midstream
|Energy Transfer
|Dec 2024
|Oct 2026
|22 mo
|CapRaise
|Range Resources
|EQT
|Oct 2024
|Oct 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Array Technologies
|Shoals Technologies Group
|Dec 2024
|Nov 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
Energy & utilities: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
Business & education services: 30 deals
|Company
|Buyer
|First flagged
|Announced
|Lead
|Signal
|Security 101
|Morgan Stanley Capital Partners
|Aug 2024
|Jan 2026
|17 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Symplicity
|Volaris Group
|Sep 2024
|Feb 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|Imperial Dade
|BradyPLUS
|May 2024
|Mar 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|UniFirst
|Cintas
|Apr 2024
|Mar 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Assurance Media
|The Cook & Boardman Group
|Oct 2024
|Apr 2026
|17 mo
|CapRaise
|Ed Elements
|engage2learn (Leeds Equity)
|Mar 2025
|Apr 2026
|13 mo
|CapRaise
|Arch Amenities
|Flacks Group
|Jun 2024
|Apr 2026
|22 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Advantaclean
|Homefront Brands
|May 2024
|May 2026
|23 mo
|M&A
|HES
|GI Partners
|Jun 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Especially for Children
|Cadence Education
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Total Safety Supplies & Solutions
|Mill Point Capital
|Oct 2024
|Jun 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Jimco Maintenance
|Kept Companies
|Feb 2025
|Jun 2026
|16 mo
|CapRaise
|TeleVac South
|Azuria Water Solutions
|Feb 2026
|Jun 2026
|4 mo
|CapRaise
|ACT
|ETS
|Jul 2024
|Jun 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A
|Milestone Environmental Services
|I Squared Capital
|Aug 2024
|Jul 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Barcode Supply
|TRG
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|CapRaise
|Instatrac
|Globe Media
|Dec 2024
|Jul 2026
|19 mo
|M&A
|College Advisor of New York
|Pioneer Bancorp
|May 2026
|Jul 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|Security Pest Control
|Catseye Pest Control
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|CapRaise
|Jensen Hughes
|New Mountain Capital
|Oct 2024
|Aug 2026
|22 mo
|M&A
|Scarsdale Security Systems
|Everon
|Aug 2025
|Aug 2026
|12 mo
|M&A
|EnviroServe
|Clean Harbors
|Jan 2025
|Aug 2026
|18 mo
|M&A
|NextGen Security
|Apax Funds
|Dec 2025
|Sep 2026
|9 mo
|M&A
|Sage Integration
|Knox Lane
|Mar 2026
|Sep 2026
|6 mo
|CapRaise
|Stringfellow Management Group
|Etherio
|Dec 2024
|Sep 2026
|21 mo
|CapRaise
|Design To Print
|Duggal
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|CapRaise
|Closinglock
|CertifID
|Oct 2024
|Sep 2026
|23 mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|Delta Group
|A&M Capital
|Aug 2026
|Oct 2026
|3 mo
|M&A
|ADT
|Thrive Holdings
|Nov 2024
|Oct 2026
|24+ mo
|M&A + deal-maker
|CellGate
|Alarm.com
|Aug 2026
|Nov 2026
|3 mo
|CapRaise
Business & education services: 2026 acquisitions whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement, in order of announcement.
When a capital raise turns into a sale
341 of the 1,015 targets were flagged on capital-raise intent rather than M&A intent. Their management teams were researching financing, lenders, and investors, not buyers, and the process ended in a sale. The median lead was 17 months, and 9 of them were public. Examples include Eli Lilly’s purchase of Centessa, Blue Owl’s of Sila Realty Trust, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust’s of Cherry Hill Mortgage, Cinven’s of Salsify, Troon’s of Bobby Jones Links and Quanta Services’ of Phalcon. For a banker or a sponsor, a company shopping for capital is a company open to a conversation about control.
These deals are marked “CapRaise” in the sector tables above.
What we left out, and why
We checked about 2,400 candidate deals by hand, and 1,015 made the list. The rest were removed because the deal was announced before 2026, only a unit, asset, plant, or minority stake changed hands, the flagged company was the buyer rather than the target, the deal involved a different company with a similar name, the target was a non-US subsidiary, or the deal could not be confirmed from a public source. We would rather publish a list that can be checked line by line than a longer one that cannot.
Two limits apply. A flagged company whose sale was never reported publicly is not on the list, so the count understates. And the list says nothing about how many flagged companies did not transact: it shows that what the signal catches, it catches early, not how often a flag ends in a deal. That second question is what Fintent’s backtests answer.
What a deal team should take from this
First, the flag sits on the target, and it does not care who the buyer turns out to be. The list runs from KKR, TPG and Apollo to DoorDash, Amazon and Danaher, and from community banks to the largest take-privates of the year. Second, company intent is where the proprietary deals are. By the time deal-maker attention appears, someone is already in the building; the 765 targets flagged on their own intent had a median of 18 months between the first flag and the announcement. Third, watch capital raises as well as sales. A third of the list was flagged on capital-raise intent. Fourth, run the lookback on your own deals. Every deal a team has worked in the last two years can be replayed against the weekly score history the same way, which is the fastest way to find out what the signal would have shown.
How to read these numbers
Coverage. Acquisitions of US companies announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026, including large companies, banks, and advisors. Sectors are assigned from each company’s stated industry.
Flag. A company is flagged when its M&A, capital-raise, or deal-maker signals reach a meaningful level in a given week. “Signal” in the tables shows what was behind the first flag.
Lead. Time from the first flagged week to the announcement, looking back up to 24 months. 24+ means the company was already flagged when the lookback begins.
Verification. Each deal’s buyer and announcement date were checked against a press release, SEC filing or news report. Deal values are as reported in those sources.
These figures are statistical and informational. They are not investment advice, and they are not a representation that any company will or will not transact.
Frequently asked questions
How many 2026 acquisitions did Fintent flag in advance?
1,015 acquisitions announced between January 1 and November 8, 2026 whose target was flagged at least 30 days before the announcement and whose announcement could be confirmed from a public source. The median lead time was 19.6 months, and 887 of the 1,015 were flagged six or more months early.
Which sectors had the most flagged deals?
Manufacturing and industrials (158), financial services (153), software and IT (147), healthcare (131), construction and real estate (94), professional services (73), consumer and retail (60), media and telecom (48), transportation and logistics (47), hospitality and leisure (42), energy and utilities (32), and business and education services (30).
Were the targets private companies?
904 of the 1,015 were private, and 111 were public. Private targets include Airtable, Crowe, Giant Eagle, Pep Boys, Jiffy Lube, Gen II Fund Services, Russell Investments, Trinity Consultants, and HRL Laboratories.
What is the difference between deal-maker attention and company intent?
Deal-maker attention means PE firms, banks, or advisors were researching the company. Company intent means the company’s own management was researching a sale, valuations, financing, or a capital raise. 250 of the 1,015 targets had deal-maker attention before the announcement; 765 were flagged on company intent alone, with a median lead of 18 months.
Why is the lead time a floor?
Because the lookback is 24 months and Fintent’s score history begins in early 2024. 61 companies were already flagged when the lookback begins, and many more were flagged as soon as the history starts.
Sources
- Company press releases, SEC filings, and news reports, used to verify each deal’s buyer and announcement date.
- SEC EDGAR full-text search, used to confirm announcement dates for public targets and buyers.
- Crunchbase acquisition records, used as one source of candidate deals.
- Fintent weekly score history, 2024 to November 2026, and the index described in 2027 Middle-Market Deal Predictions.
- Fintent, Signal Effectiveness backtests, 2026. Methodology.